Second-generation Xiaomi Box 4K leaks online
Although Xiaomi still has to confirm it, the second iteration of its TV box should come out soon as it recently surfaced on the FCC certification website. The model number is MDZ-28-AA and its tech sheet includes 4K HDR video rendering, Bluetooth (BR+EDR, LE), as well as both WiFi 2.4 and 5 GHz.
Noctua NH-L9a cooler is to be refreshed with full AM5 compatibility in early 2023
Accessory AMD Desktop Gaming Leaks / Rumors Zen 4 Ryzen (Zen) Noctua makes some of the most iconic and recognizable CPU coolers out there, and as such might be expected to keep pace with the imminent rise of AM5. To that end, the Austrian OEM has released an updated Socket Compatibility list, which may make for encouraging reading for those wishing to upgrade their current rigs with a potentially blazing-fast new Ryzen processor.
Google Pixel Tablet screen size and storage variants revealed by new report
Google's long-dead tablet lineup is slated to make a comeback sometime in 2023. Google teased the Pixel Tablet at I/O 2022, showing off its design and UI. Third-party leaks chimed in with other details, such as its camera sensor and stylus compatibility. 91mobiles, in collaboration with prolific Pixel leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, has now revealed more about the tablet.
F4 or X4 GT: Poco mid-range smartphones in comparison
Poco has two smartphones in the mid-range in the F4 and X4 GT models. The differentiation of the nomenclature is complicated by the fact that there is also an F4 GT, which is more expensive and offers even more performance. What the F4 and X4 GT have in common is...
One-Netbook teases affordable ONEXFLY handheld console with AMD Mendocino APU
One-Netbook is planning to release a more affordable handheld Windows-based gaming console soon. The upcoming model is dubbed ONEXFLY and the company just teased it on its Weibo account. It appears to be smaller than the previous ONEXPLAYER models that launched with 7-inch displays. ONEXFLY will get a 6-inch screen with 1080p resolution and will be powered by AMD’s newly released Mendocino ULV processors.
Mozilla Firefox celebrates its 20th anniversary, will continue to support current content blockers
At the end of the 1990s, the Mozilla project spawned an experimental branch intending to create a standalone browser that would replace the Mozilla Suite. On September 23, 2002, the first version of this piece of code arrived as Phoenix. While this can be considered the direct ancestor of today' Firefox, the browser had to go through a few name changes.
Bluetti AC50S portable power station with 500 Wh capacity discounted
The Bluetti AC50S is currently discounted in Europe at Geekmaxi.com. The portable power station is now available for €369 (~US$358), with a saving of €193 (~US$187) off the €562 (~US$545) retail price. The device is usually available in three colors, black, orange and blue; the black and orange versions are listed as sold out at the time of writing.
WhatsApp might get (limited) multi-device support soon
While WhatsApp rolled out multi-device support back in July 2021, the feature only allowed users to link a non-phone device, so a WhatsApp account from a smartphone could only be used on WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal. Now, multi-device is heading for smartphones, but the latest beta is not there yet, as it only allows to link the smartphone account to a tablet.
Rumor | OnePlus Nord Watch will launch with a square case in black and at least one other color
OnePlus has now endorsed a bunch of leaks and rumors pointing to the upcoming release for the first-gen Nord Watch, which drops the round form-factor of its predecessor for one more like some from other brands such as Realme. On that note, the Nord Watch was linked to a whole...
TCL Twin Cabin Q10 washing machine and dryer has 35-minute deodorizing cycle
TCL has launched the Twin Cabin Q10 washing machine and dryer in China. The dual-function device has a 16 kg (~35 lbs) or 42 L capacity across the stacked drums, meaning you can simultaneously wash eight sets of school uniform or 40 items of baby clothing. Plus, you can dry loads up to 7 kg (~15.4 lbs).
Hisense PX1 TriChroma Laser Cinema 4K ultra-short throw projector revealed with voice commands
The Hisense PX1 TriChroma Laser Cinema projector has been launched. The 4K UHD projector is a cheaper version of the PX1-Pro device launched earlier this year. The ultra-short throw gadget can throw images from 100-in to 120-in (~254 to 305 cm) wide. With support for HDR and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, the PX1 has a laser light source with a peak brightness of 2,000 lumens; the laser has a life expectancy of up to 25,000 hours.
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro rugged enterprise-grade mobile devices launch in the US
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Tablet. Samsung has updated its "rugged portfolio" in 2022 with a new smartphone as well as a new tablet. Now, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro have landed in the US as new options for those in demanding, challenging or even downright dangerous occupations.
Yeedi Vac Max robot vacuum hands-on: Smart house cleaning with both highs and lows
Packing both vacuum cleaning and mopping capabilities, the Yeedi Vac Max looks great in white and gets the job done well in most scenarios. With a price of less than US$300 and affordable consumables (edge brush, sponge filter, main brush, mop pad), this is a good choice for (semi-) automated house cleaning.
Leaked die shot confirms that the A16 Bionic isn't much of an upgrade over its predecessor
Apple's vague messaging around the A16 Bionic's relative performance compared to its immediate predecessor came off as a bit suspicious. The benchmarks that followed were also a mixed bag, with one set showcasing minimal performance gains and the other painting a rosier picture. A die shot of the A16 Bionic has now been made available by Angstronomics, giving us a decent idea about its innards.
PNY Elite X-Pro external SSD in review: Outstandingly fast, just not everywhere
PNY Technologies, based in New Jersey, USA, offers various solid-state memory devices in addition to Nvidia graphics cards. This ranges from SD cards for professional use to SSDs, RAM, and USB sticks. The PNY Elite X-Pro in our hands is an external SSD that promises much higher transfer rates than...
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 G1 Intel: Much is new in the 16 incher with long battery runtimes
With its ThinkPad T16 G1, Lenovo is offering a redesign of the largest ThinkPad of the T-series. We very much welcome the 16:10 display, which has been enlarged to 16-inches with a low-power option, as well as the battery, which can be optionally upgraded from 57 Wh to 86 Wh. The combination of this and a fairly efficient Core i5-1240P results in very good battery runtimes of 14 hours in our WLAN test.
Titanic Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X clash incoming as Raptor Lake takes command of PassMark's single-thread performance chart
The Raptor Lake Intel Core i9-13900K processor has been spotted by APISAK on the PassMark CPU single-thread performance benchmark chart. The 24-core, 32-thread processor showed some teeth in its testing (4 samples so far with a high margin for error) and produced a high single-thread rating of 4,833. This places the i9-13900K well above the previous chart leader, the Intel Core i9-12900KS, which currently has a rating of 4,412. The Raptor Lake SKU leaps +9.54% ahead of the Alder Lake chip and +14.83% over the more-direct predecessor i9-12900K.
Static Galaxy S23 Ultra charging speed highlights Samsung's continued smartphone battery-related caution
Just recently, we reported about the possible battery capacities headed to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and right on the heels of that information comes an appearance in the 3C database of a probable Galaxy S23 Ultra device, revealing the likely charging speeds for the whole range. The unit in question has the model number “SM-S9180”, and a noted leaker on Weibo has mentioned that this is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra being tested with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor…and a 25 W charging speed.
