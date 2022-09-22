With its ThinkPad T16 G1, Lenovo is offering a redesign of the largest ThinkPad of the T-series. We very much welcome the 16:10 display, which has been enlarged to 16-inches with a low-power option, as well as the battery, which can be optionally upgraded from 57 Wh to 86 Wh. The combination of this and a fairly efficient Core i5-1240P results in very good battery runtimes of 14 hours in our WLAN test.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO