Is 2022 Ohio State’s best shot at a title? Plus third downs, I-formation and winning is fun: Buckeye Talk rapid fire

TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams provide the 1-2 punch Ohio State football’s searched for since 2018: Stephen Means’ Observations
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Three observations from Stephen Means after Ohio State football’s 52-21 over Wisconsin on Saturday. 1. Ohio State’s been trying to find a way to incorporate multiple running backs for years and it’s finally working in 2022. Ask J.K. Dobbins how he felt about splitting...
Ohio State football’s veteran newcomer calmed the Buckeyes’ wide-eyed cornerbacks: Nathan Baird’s observations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three observations from Ohio State football’s 52-21 victory over Wisconsin in the Buckeyes’ Big Ten Conference opener. 1. Tanner McCalister watched Ohio State cornerbacks JK Johnson and Jyaire Brown prepare for their first career starts, and thought back to Nov. 2, 2019. On that...
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s head coach Ryan Day went out of his way to make sure everyone knew that C.J. Stroud’s first interception of the season wasn’t his fault. He emphasized that he shouldn’t have been trying to be aggressive at that moment, instead allowing...
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba updates his injury status
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba used social media Sunday night to address the lingering hamstring injury that has kept him out of two of the last three games. Smith-Njigba wrote in a Twitter post that he expects to return soon, though with no specified timeline....
Watch Ohio State players sing ‘Carmen Ohio’ after routing Wisconsin, 52-21 (video)
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State Buckeyes faced their first Big Ten Conference opponent in the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Columbus and it was essentially over in the first half, as OSU easily won, 52-21. And as is tradition, Buckeyes players trotted to the south end zone in front of the fans who stayed through the end to sing “Carmen Ohio” to the crowd.
Should Ohio State football be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from OSU's win over Wisconsin
Ohio State had a pretty easy Saturday. Jumping out 28-0 in the game’s first 18 minutes gave the Buckeyes a comfortable advantage that Wisconsin never threatened in the 52-21 win. The No. 3 Buckeyes remain near the top of the college football heap, taking a 4-0 mark into October. Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from the victory.
How long will Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba be unable to play?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The uncertain nature of Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s availability may be a recurring situation for Ohio State football. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said after Saturday’s 52-21 victory over Wisconsin that his star receiver would be evaluated in the coming week. Smith-Njigba was listed as unavailable for the second time in three weeks.
Ohio State Buckeyes beat Wisconsin with angels on their shoulders: Postgame Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means run through No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin in Ohio Stadium on Saturday night. First up, the Ohio State defense, which proved that Graham Mertz isn’t good and gang-tackled Wisconsin running back...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 5 ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Entering this week, Georgia was a fairly easy No. 1 vote for me atop my Associated Press Top 25 ballot. Then the Bulldogs played around with Kent State and Ohio State walloped Wisconsin. About midway through the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night I realized I would need to reassess that decision.
When will Ohio State football’s Denzel Burke and Cam Brown return from injury?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said he does not expect long absences for starting cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cam Brown. Injuries to both of Buckeyes’ starting cornerbacks left them unavailable for Saturday’s 52-21 victory over Wisconsin. Redshirt freshman JK Johnson and true freshman Jyaire Brown were forced into their first career starts.
Ohio State football vs. Wisconsin: Game Time Decisions for the Buckeyes’ game against the Badgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is opening up the Big Ten portion of its season against a quality opponent that it may see again down the road regardless of who wins on Saturday. That was the case the last time the Buckeyes hosted Wisconsin in a regular-season game in...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
Ohio State football gets huge TreVeyon Henderson news ahead of Big Ten clash vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State football is dominating early on, going 3-0 after trampling Toledo last weekend. Saturday now brings their first Big 10 matchup of the season against Wisconsin and they’ll have star running back TreVeyon Henderson available. Per Adam Rittenberg:. As noted, the expectation was Henderson suiting up. But Buckeyes...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
College football: Ohio State will make it nine in a row against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS — It has been 12 years since Ohio State has returned a kickoff for a touchdown and eight years since it has scored on a punt return. Measured another way, it has been 4,319 days since OSU has scored on a kickoff and 2,863 days since it did that on a punt return.
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt details 'prove it' game against Wisconsin for Ohio State in Week 4
Joel Klatt is very excited to see how Ohio State does against Wisconsin in its B1G opener. He spoke about the game on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’. Klatt thinks that this will be a good test for the Ohio State offense, as...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes offer Mater Dei offensive lineman in 2024, two current commits returning to Columbus
Amazingly enough, tomorrow’s game will already mark the Buckeyes being a quarter way through the regular season with game No. 4 on deck. A primetime contest, this is just another opportunity not only to win on the field for the current roster, but also a chance to win off the field with the recruits who will fill up the future rosters.
