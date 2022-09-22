Is 2022 Ohio State’s best shot at a title? Plus third downs, I-formation and winning is fun: Buckeye Talk rapid fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State Buckeyes faced their first Big Ten Conference opponent in the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Columbus and it was essentially over in the first half, as OSU easily won, 52-21. And as is tradition, Buckeyes players trotted to the south end zone in front of the fans who stayed through the end to sing “Carmen Ohio” to the crowd.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO