ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Reginae Hate

Yesterday, DJ Akademiks caught Toya Johnson's wrath after he spoke about her daughter. During a live stream, the entertainment and music commentator went on a rant about Reginae's failed relationship with rapper YFN Lucci. He stated, "Reginae loved hood n*ggas; she loved YFN Lucci... You know these b*tch-- let me not call her a b*tch. These chicks love a hood n*gga until he's facing 25 to life."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"

DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Says He Relates To London: "I Lost My Queen Too"

Kanye West remarked that he understands how the people of London feel after losing a "Queen" of hisown on Instagram, Sunday night. West appears to have been referencing his own split from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and comparing her to the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II. "London I know...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

N.O.R.E Teases Boosie Badazz "Drink Champs" Episode

In the culture, few moments can stir up a conversation quite like a new rap interview. N.O.R.E. has proven to be a master at this with his Drink Champs podcast with DJ-EFN, resulting in fantastic interviews with the likes of Kanye West, Black Star, and Dave Chapelle that sometimes become cultural staples. Now, the hip-hop mogul has announced via Twitter that his next guest will be Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Hits Adidas With Interesting Royalty Offer

Kanye West has been at war with many of his strategic partners over the last few weeks. Of course, Ye was able to leverage his Instagram posts to get out of his deal with GAP. This was a massive victory for the artist as he can now take back control of the clothing side of his Yeezy brand.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Sparks Romance Rumors With Another Woman

Diddy's flirtatious fling with Yung Miami's been subject to some teasing, but a lot of fans are here for it. They've always shown each other love and appreciation, like when Diddy bought Yung Miami a Maybach truck this Friday. But some eagle-eyed Instagram users are doubtful after they caught a post from Papi's previous rumored flame (and 50 Cent's ex) Daphne Joy at the iHeart Radio Festival.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Performs At Rolling Loud New York, Twitter Reacts

Ice Spice hasn't been in the game for long, but she's still managed to become a success after her single, "Munch (Feelin' U)," garnered much attention. Within a couple of months, the New York native has been co-signed by Drake, gained thousands of social media followers, and earned a spot on B-Lovee's tour.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby's Claims About Megan Thee Stallion Get A Response From 50 Cent

Things have been rocky in DaBaby's career ever since his infamous Rolling Loud appearance, where he practically set himself up to be canceled. Not only did he get accused of being homophobic following an attempt to engage with the crowd but he also brought Tory Lanez out on stage, a year after he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Show After Attending A$AP Rocky Afterparty

Rihanna season is coming. After gossip began spreading online, speculating that the 34-year-old could be the next performer to grace the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the mother of one quickly confirmed the rumours by posting a photo of her famous tattooed hand holding up a football in front of a white screen.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video

Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Banks & Finesse2Tymes Seemingly Break Up

Earlier this month, rappers Erica Banks and Finesse2Tymes sparked dating rumors. The two were seen boo'd up on Instagram shortly after Finesse signed a record deal with Moneybagg Yo. While their sudden relationship shocked social media users, their alleged breakup was even more appalling. Recently, an image of the Memphis...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Attends Jayda Cheaves' Birthday Party

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves' relationship hasn't always been the best. The two dated for nearly six years and, throughout that time, produced a son named Loyal, traveled the world, and bought each other expensive gifts. While everything appeared to be fine between the two, infidelity ultimately ended their companionship.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Moneybagg Yo Congratulates Ari Fletcher For Her "Forbes" Top Influencer Feature

The internet lit up when it was suggested that Ari Flecher and Moneybagg Yo were no longer a couple. The reported split was discussed as people debated whether or not one should make extravagant purchases for a significant other, especially if a breakup was on the horizon. Before those conversations ended, Fletcher and Moneybagg were back in good graces and they're now showing off their love once again.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP

Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Launches Cigarette Business, Hemp Hop Smokables

Rick Ross is teaming up with Hempacco to launch a new hemp cigarette venture, Hemp Hop Smokables. The brand will be offering hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco. Ross will also be joined by Rap Snacks, Inc. founder and CEO James Lindsay. "I truly believe in the...
BUSINESS
hotnewhiphop.com

BFG Straap Killed In Dallas Shooting, Rising Rapper Was Only 22

Another rising rapper has been taken too soon. According to a new report from HipHopDX, 22-year-old Dallas-based artist BFG Straap was gunned down and killed earlier this week on the city's south side along with another man, 26-year-old Cory Lucien. The older of the two tragically died at the scene of the crime, while Straap – real name Antywon Dillard – was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy