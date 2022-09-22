ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Winners! Lottery tickets worth more than $100k sold in NY

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTf5M_0i6EDkxL00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday was a very lucky day for some in New York.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased, a Take 5 ticket worth $18,230.50 was purchased and three Take 5 tickets worth $12,037.50 were purchased. Together, they add up to $104,343 in lottery winnings for the Sept. 21 drawings.

Pepsi launches three s’mores flavored drinks

The third-prize winning Powerball ticket, which is worth $50,000, was bought at Amsterdam Tobacco House on Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan. The winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 6-33-34-35-54 with a Powerball of 7. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The Take 5 ticket worth $18,230,50 was purchased for Wednesday’s midday drawing, according to the lottery. It was bought at Collectibles USA Inc., located at 156-24 Crossbay Boulevard in Howard Beach.

There were multiple top-prize winning tickets for the Take 5 evening drawing on Wednesday. Each one is worth $12,037.60. They were sold at:

  • Andy Pharmacy II, located at 1341 St. Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan
  • 1517 New Bani Grocery Inc., located at 1517 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan
  • Ardonia General Store, located at 1584 Rt. 44 and 55 and Clintondale

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

Related
PIX11

Check your Mega Millions numbers! $1M ticket sold in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Someone could be waking up $1 million richer Wednesday morning after a winning ticket for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in a Bay Ridge store, according to state lottery officials. The lucky ticket, sold at Ansha Inc. on Fourth Avenue near Bay Ridge Avenue, matched the five white […]
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

Astoria housing lottery, moving from Brooklyn to the UWS, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out the details of an affordable housing lottery at a new rental building near the Astoria waterfront. There are 145 apartments available with rents starting at $665 a month for a studio for qualified applicants. You can apply via NYC Housing Connect through the November 21st. deadline.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Howard Beach, NY
Manhattan, NY
Sports
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
PIX11

2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two lucky purchases were made in New York City. Third-prize winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold at two New York City stores for the Sept. 17 drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Crossbays […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Duck Donuts Opens New Location In White Plains

Duck Donuts has launched a new location in Westchester County. The popular eatery opened in White Plains on Friday, Sept. 9 at 393 Tarrytown Road (Route 119). Duck Donuts offers a variety of flavors of made-to-order, specialty donuts. Their seasonal flavors for autumn include apple cobbler, apple pie, pumpkin streusel,...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#The Lottery#Amsterdam Tobacco House#The New York Lottery#Collectibles Usa Inc#New Bani Grocery Inc#1584 Rt
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYC homes affordable to first-time buyers offer less square footage

StreetEasy data shows a typical starter home in NYC today is 9 percent smaller than it was in the summer of 2019. Starter homes in Queens and the Bronx have shrunk the most, by 150 square feet and 208 square feet respectively. Steep increases in mortgage rates and home prices have made it more challenging for buyers to find their first home (see our analysis on the interest rate impact on a homebuyer’s budget). Our data indicates these buyers, who often have smaller budgets, have to compromise on space in order to stay within their budgets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash

At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

A concert with a cause: Ending poverty and hunger in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Are you a Global Citizen? If so, you missed your chance to attend the 10th annual Global Citizens Festival. More than 60,000 people gathered on the Great Lawn in Central Park to make the world a better place. They came from all over. For example, a mother-daughter duo is from Tucson, Arizona. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Powerball
Family Proof

The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked

The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Shared kitchen expands at La Marqueta in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – If you don’t feel like cooking, there are all kinds of choices and options.  New York City is known for its food scene. Restaurants and stores aren’t the only places that are ready to feed the city. New shared kitchens are opening around the boroughs and they provide a local connection to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm

Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial groper

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who has been going around Brooklyn groping women. “He’s just a pervert. I think it’s nasty,” said Anita Kalliecheren, a Brooklyn resident and a father. That’s how some neighbors describe the man accused of violating women in several Brooklyn communities. Now, the NYPD […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Westchester spot has a special bacon fried rice on its brunch menu

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Westchester brunch spot offers unique dishes and an inviting bar, making it a hit with the locals. Steak and eggs, bacon fried rice, and a delicious French toast highlight the brunch menu at Village Social in Rye. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went behind the stove to try the eats. Watch her […]
RYE, NY
Time Out Global

The first-ever Nike store just opened in the Bronx

It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy