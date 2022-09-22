Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws to host 50th Anniversary gala on Saturday
Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On Saturday, September 24th, Dorchester Paws will host the Shake, Rattle & Roll Over Gala to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The event will have a 50's theme. Proceeds will go to the animals that Dorchester Paws look after. " This year more than ever, this...
abcnews4.com
Dr. Annie Andrew, Lisa Ellis host free 'Conversation on Children' in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of Democratic candidates are hosting a free event on Saturday in downtown Charleston to discuss issues impacting children. The discussion will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Unitarian Church, located at 4 Archdale Street, and will feature Dr. Annie Andrews -- candidate for the First Congressional District -- and Lisa Ellis -- candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education.
abcnews4.com
Cypress Gardens hosts free event Saturday for Berkeley Co. residents
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Cypress Gardens is calling all Berkeley County nature lovers!. Cypress Gardens is hosting a free event for Berkeley County residents this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last park admission is at 4 p.m. You must bring proof of residency with a...
abcnews4.com
4 adults, 2 dogs displaced after house fire on Taber Circle: CFD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Fire Department officials say four adults and two dogs were displaced from their home on Taber Circle Sunday. Two pet birds did not survive. The residential structure fire was called in around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews said there was visible smoke venting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Touch-A-Truck and Firefighter Chili Cookoff
Touch-A-Truck is an interactive and unique experience for the whole family. Bring the kids to explore their favorite trucks and vehicles including fire safety, construction trucks and even military vehicles!. Our Firefighter Chili Cookoff will be the talk of the town! Come out and sample different chili to determine whose...
abcnews4.com
Sign-ups for Salvation Army Angel Tree Program open Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Salvation Army of Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties has announced the dates for the Angel Tree Program for those in need of Christmas gifts this year. Even though Christmas is roughly three months away, the Salvation Army is preparing. Sign-ups are from Monday, September...
abcnews4.com
Gather Charleston food tasting event today & this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
abcnews4.com
CCSD introduces calming rooms to help students process emotions
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High implemented a calming room to help students process their emotions. Myra Howlett, a West Ashley High School senior, knows what it is like to need a break and have nowhere to go. "Generally, almost every time you have a panic attack in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in South Carolina found safe, reunited with family
WEDGEWOOD, S.C. (TND) — Authorities in South Carolina said a missing 3-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Ruby Heider was located on Saturday around 11 a.m. EDT and reunited with her loved ones. The department shared a photo of...
abcnews4.com
3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
abcnews4.com
Video captures SpaceX launch traveling over Charleston Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — SpaceX's Saturday launch of its latest Starlink Mission can be seen traveling over the the Charleston area in video submitted to the ABC News 4 newsroom. The launch started from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites...
abcnews4.com
Omar Shriners Pirate Unit
The Omar Shriners Pirate Unit will be hosting the 1st Annual Car , Truck & Bike Show, located at the New Stokes Chevrolet in Moncks Corner SC. Stokes Chevrolet & Firehouse Towing are Coporate Sponcers of the event and we expect this Car Show to be one of the largest held in the Charleston area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Woodland 49, Colleton County 9 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals
Woodland defeats Colleton County, 49-0. Woodland 49, Colleton County 9 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals.
abcnews4.com
USPS Job fairs in Mt. Pleasant, Aiken, & Summerville
USPS has announced job fairs will be held Tuesday, September 27th, and Thursday, September 29th. With the busy holiday season right around the corner, the Post Office will have available openings. The Mount Pleasant, Aiken, and Summerville post offices are looking to fill the following positions immediately. City Carrier Assistance...
abcnews4.com
West Ashley C.A.S. students examine crime scenes in class
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You wouldn't expect to see high school students analyzing a crime scene in the school hallway, even if the victim isn't real. That's exactly what some Charleston County teens are doing. ABC News 4 got an exclusive look at the class at the West Ashley...
abcnews4.com
Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Skeletal remains have been found in a dense thick area of Ridge Street in the City of Georgetown on Sunday Morning, according to Georgetown Police Deputy Chief Nelson Brown. The Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort also known as CUE is in day two...
abcnews4.com
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
abcnews4.com
Climb Out of the Darkness
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Climb Out of the Darkness program, the world’s largest event raising awareness of pregnancy and postpartum mental health disorders. Postpartum Support International has partnered with local nonprofit Postpartum Support Charleston to host a Climb Out of the Darkness event on Sept. 25 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
abcnews4.com
Juvenile killed in shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek; No arrests announced
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office released new information on Friday regarding Thursday night's shooting that left one person dead and another injured at a Taco Bell in Goose Creek. Coroner Darnell Hartwell announced Friday afternoon that the victim who died from their injuries in...
abcnews4.com
Background check missed previous charges of ousted substitute teacher, agency says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A staffing agency that works with the Charleston County School District has confirmed to ABC News 4 that a background check of a substitute teacher who police say showed up intoxicated to a Mount Pleasant elementary school on Thursday failed to show a previous charge the woman had.
Comments / 0