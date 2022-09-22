ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws to host 50th Anniversary gala on Saturday

Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On Saturday, September 24th, Dorchester Paws will host the Shake, Rattle & Roll Over Gala to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The event will have a 50's theme. Proceeds will go to the animals that Dorchester Paws look after. " This year more than ever, this...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Dr. Annie Andrew, Lisa Ellis host free 'Conversation on Children' in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of Democratic candidates are hosting a free event on Saturday in downtown Charleston to discuss issues impacting children. The discussion will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Unitarian Church, located at 4 Archdale Street, and will feature Dr. Annie Andrews -- candidate for the First Congressional District -- and Lisa Ellis -- candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

4 adults, 2 dogs displaced after house fire on Taber Circle: CFD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Fire Department officials say four adults and two dogs were displaced from their home on Taber Circle Sunday. Two pet birds did not survive. The residential structure fire was called in around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews said there was visible smoke venting...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Touch-A-Truck and Firefighter Chili Cookoff

Touch-A-Truck is an interactive and unique experience for the whole family. Bring the kids to explore their favorite trucks and vehicles including fire safety, construction trucks and even military vehicles!. Our Firefighter Chili Cookoff will be the talk of the town! Come out and sample different chili to determine whose...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Sign-ups for Salvation Army Angel Tree Program open Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Salvation Army of Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties has announced the dates for the Angel Tree Program for those in need of Christmas gifts this year. Even though Christmas is roughly three months away, the Salvation Army is preparing. Sign-ups are from Monday, September...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Gather Charleston food tasting event today & this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD introduces calming rooms to help students process emotions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High implemented a calming room to help students process their emotions. Myra Howlett, a West Ashley High School senior, knows what it is like to need a break and have nowhere to go. "Generally, almost every time you have a panic attack in...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Video captures SpaceX launch traveling over Charleston Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — SpaceX's Saturday launch of its latest Starlink Mission can be seen traveling over the the Charleston area in video submitted to the ABC News 4 newsroom. The launch started from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Omar Shriners Pirate Unit

The Omar Shriners Pirate Unit will be hosting the 1st Annual Car , Truck & Bike Show, located at the New Stokes Chevrolet in Moncks Corner SC. Stokes Chevrolet & Firehouse Towing are Coporate Sponcers of the event and we expect this Car Show to be one of the largest held in the Charleston area.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
abcnews4.com

USPS Job fairs in Mt. Pleasant, Aiken, & Summerville

USPS has announced job fairs will be held Tuesday, September 27th, and Thursday, September 29th. With the busy holiday season right around the corner, the Post Office will have available openings. The Mount Pleasant, Aiken, and Summerville post offices are looking to fill the following positions immediately. City Carrier Assistance...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

West Ashley C.A.S. students examine crime scenes in class

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You wouldn't expect to see high school students analyzing a crime scene in the school hallway, even if the victim isn't real. That's exactly what some Charleston County teens are doing. ABC News 4 got an exclusive look at the class at the West Ashley...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Climb Out of the Darkness

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Climb Out of the Darkness program, the world’s largest event raising awareness of pregnancy and postpartum mental health disorders. Postpartum Support International has partnered with local nonprofit Postpartum Support Charleston to host a Climb Out of the Darkness event on Sept. 25 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

