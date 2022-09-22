Pitx2 patterns an accelerator-brake mechanical feedback through latent TGFβ to rotate the gut

Read full article on original website
science.org
Clearance of small intestinal crypts involves goblet cell mucus secretion by intracellular granule rupture and enterocyte ion transport
Although bacteria can penetrate the mucus of the small intestine, the crypts remain sterile due to the continuous secretion of mucus and antimicrobial factors from the epithelium. Acetylcholine contributes to many aspects of intestinal epithelial function, including mucus secretion by goblet cells. Using ileal explants and organoids, Dolan et al. found that cholinergic stimulation elicited a distinctive form of secretion characterized by loss of mucus granule integrity, intracellular mucus swelling, and rupture of the plasma membrane of goblet cells. Gap junctions and ion transport by adjacent enterocytes coordinated the release of mucus with that of fluid into the crypt, leading to further expansion of the mucus and flushing of the crypt. These findings identify a unique type of mass secretion event (see the Focus by Weigert) that purges the crypt and likely contributes to the maintenance of crypt sterility.
New part of the human body found inside lungs
In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
Scientists discover that a fungus shrinks in size to infect the brain
Scientists from the University of Utah Health have found that Cryptococcus neoformans, a dangerous fungus, alter in size after it enters a body, increasing the likelihood of infection, according to a press release published by the institution. The fungus may be found in a variety of settings and shows the...
technologynetworks.com
Scientists Eavesdrop on Communication Between the Brain and Fat Cells
What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person’s fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
Nature.com
Pathological oligodendrocyte precursor cells revealed in human schizophrenic brains and trigger schizophrenia-like behaviors and synaptic defects in genetic animal model
Although the link of white matter to pathophysiology of schizophrenia is documented, loss of myelin is not detected in patients at the early stages of the disease, suggesting that pathological evolution of schizophrenia may occur before significant myelin loss. Disrupted-in-schizophrenia-1 (DISC1) protein is highly expressed in oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs) and regulates their maturation. Recently, DISC1-Î”3, a major DISC1 variant that lacks exon 3, has been identified in schizophrenia patients, although its pathological significance remains unknown. In this study, we detected in schizophrenia patients a previously unidentified pathological phenotype of OPCs exhibiting excessive branching. We replicated this phenotype by generating a mouse strain expressing DISC1-Î”3 gene in OPCs. We further demonstrated that pathological OPCs, rather than myelin defects, drive the onset of schizophrenic phenotype by hyperactivating OPCs' Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway, which consequently upregulates Wnt Inhibitory Factor 1 (Wif1), leading to the aberrant synaptic formation and neuronal activity. Suppressing Wif1 in OPCs rescues synaptic loss and behavioral disorders in DISC1-Î”3 mice. Our findings reveal the pathogenetic role of OPC-specific DISC1-Î”3 variant in the onset of schizophrenia and highlight the therapeutic potential of Wif1 as an alternative target for the treatment of this disease.
Nature.com
Dynamics of phase oscillator networks with synaptic weight and structural plasticity
We study the dynamics of Kuramoto oscillator networks with two distinct adaptation processes, one varying the coupling strengths and the other altering the network structure. Such systems model certain networks of oscillatory neurons where the neuronal dynamics, synaptic weights, and network structure interact with and shape each other. We model synaptic weight adaptation with spike-timing-dependent plasticity (STDP) that runs on a longer time scale than neuronal spiking. Structural changes that include addition and elimination of contacts occur at yet aÂ longer time scale than the weight adaptations. First, we study the steady-state dynamics of Kuramoto networks that are bistable and can settle in synchronized or desynchronized states. To compare the impact of adding structural plasticity, we contrast the network with only STDP to one with a combination of STDP and structural plasticity. We show that the inclusion of structural plasticity optimizes the synchronized state of a network by allowing for synchronization with fewer links than a network with STDP alone. With non-identical units in the network, the addition of structural plasticity leads to the emergence of correlations between the oscillators' natural frequencies and node degrees. In the desynchronized regime, the structural plasticity decreases the number of contacts, leading to a sparse network. In this way, adding structural plasticity strengthens both synchronized and desynchronized states of a network. Second, we use desynchronizing coordinated reset stimulation and synchronizing periodic stimulation to induce desynchronized and synchronized states, respectively. Our findings indicate that a network with a combination of STDP and structural plasticity may require stronger and longer stimulation to switch between the states than a network with STDP only.
Nature.com
Integrated landscape of cardiac metabolism in end-stage human nonischemic dilated cardiomyopathy
Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Heart failure (HF) is a leading cause of mortality. Failing hearts undergo profound metabolic changes, but a comprehensive evaluation in humans is lacking. We integrate plasma and cardiac tissue metabolomics of 678 metabolites, genome-wide RNA-sequencing, and proteomic studies to examine metabolic status in 87 explanted human hearts from 39 patients with end-stage HF compared with 48 nonfailing donors. We confirm bioenergetic defects in human HF and reveal selective depletion of adenylate purines required for maintaining ATP levels. We observe substantial reductions in fatty acids and acylcarnitines in failing tissue, despite plasma elevations, suggesting defective import of fatty acids into cardiomyocytes. Glucose levels, in contrast, are elevated. Pyruvate dehydrogenase, which gates carbohydrate oxidation, is de-repressed, allowing increased lactate and pyruvate burning. Tricarboxylic acid cycle intermediates are significantly reduced. Finally, bioactive lipids are profoundly reprogrammed, with marked reductions in ceramides and elevations in lysoglycerophospholipids. These data unveil profound metabolic abnormalities in human failing hearts.
Nature.com
Diving into deep-tissue imaging to help with cancer research
You have full access to this article via your institution. I have always been interested in enzymes, membranes and other mechanisms of life. For my PhD at the University of the Republic in Montevideo I studied pulmonary surfactant, a biofilm in the lungs that allows people to breathe. But I then became very interested in advanced microscopy, which led me to do a postdoc in bioimaging at the University of California, Irvine.
MedicalXpress
Some viruses that cause cancer suppress the immune system with help from common bacteria
Gut bacteria have a profound impact on health by aiding digestion, providing nutrients and metabolites, and working with the immune system to fend off pathogens. Some gut bacteria, however, have been implicated in progression of cancers of the gut and associated organs. A new study by researchers from the University...
Phys.org
Improved air quality found to have accelerated global warming in recent decades
An international research team led by Leipzig University has used satellite data to demonstrate that concentrations of pollutant particles have decreased significantly since the year 2000. This is necessary due to their impact on health. But it is also of great significance because it has reduced the particles' cooling effect on the climate. The study findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.
Nature.com
Cell Rover-a miniaturized magnetostrictive antenna for wireless operation inside living cells
An intracellular antenna can open up new horizons for fundamental and applied biology. Here, we introduce the Cell Rover, a magnetostrictive antenna which can operate wirelessly inside a living cell and is compatible with 3D biological systems. It is sub-mm in size, acoustically actuated by an AC magnetic field and resonantly operated at low MHz frequencies, which is ideal for living systems. We developed an injection scheme involving non-uniform magnetic fields for intracellular injection of the Cell Rovers and demonstrated their operation in fully opaque, stage VI Xenopus oocytes, for which real-time imaging with conventional technologies is challenging. We also show that they provide a pathway for multiplexing applications to individually address multiple cells or to tune to more than one antenna within the same cell for versatile functionalities. This technology forms the foundation stone that can enable the integration of future capabilities such as smart sensing, modulation as well as energy harvesting to power in-cell nanoelectronic computing and can potentially bring the prowess of information technology inside a living cell. This could lead to unprecedented opportunities for fundamental understanding of biology as well as diagnostics and therapeutics.
MedicalXpress
Online atlas shows strong link between gut bacteria and metabolites
There are strong links between bacteria living in the gut and the levels of small molecules in the blood known as metabolites. This is the finding of a new study led by researchers from Uppsala University and Lund University, which is now published in the journal Nature Communications. A team...
getnews.info
Nature.com
Confrontation of AlphaFold models with experimental structures enlightens conformational dynamics supporting CYP102A1 functions
Conformational dynamics plays a critical role for the function of multidomain electron transfer complexes. While crystallographic or NMR approaches allow detailed insight into structures, lower resolution methods like cryo-electron microscopy can provide more information on dynamics. In silico structure modelling using AlphaFold was recently successfully extended to the prediction of protein complexes but its capability to address large conformational changes involved in catalysis remained obscure. We used bacterial CYP102A1 monooxygenase homodimer as a test case to design a competitive modelling approach (CMA) for assessing alternate conformations of multi-domain complexes. Predictions were confronted with published crystallographic and cryo-EM data, evidencing consistencies but also permitting some reinterpretation of experimental data. Structural determinants stabilising the new type of domain connectivity evidenced in this bacterial self-sufficient monooxygenase were analysed by CMA and used for in silico retro-engineering applied to its eukaryotic bi-component counterparts.
Nature.com
Impact of using different-sized touch keyboards on free-text keystroke dynamics authentication in the Arabic language
Authentication using keystroke dynamics (KD) has become an active research area due to its usability and security aspects. Nowadays, the scale of touch keyboard use has expanded to include most modern devices. Although KD typically focuses on a single device at a particular time, authentication systems are adjustable within their environments, as these systems' users frequently switch between multiple devices. Thus, this paper assesses users' typing behavior on different tablet devices with varying touch keyboard sizes. In particular, we empirically assess whether the validation results from free-text KD authentication vary depending on the touch keyboard size. The results reveal interesting research directions for future feasibility studies on changing the dynamic keystroke typing-pad effect on user-security and trust-authentication analysis.
Nature.com
Superconducting quantum circuit of NOR in quantum annealing
The applicability of quantum annealing to various problems can be improved by expressing the Hamiltonian using a circuit satisfiability problem. We investigate the detailed characteristics of the NOR/NAND functions of a superconducting quantum circuit, which are the basic building blocks to implementing various types of problem Hamiltonians. The circuit is composed of superconducting flux qubits with all-to-all connectivity, where direct magnetic couplers are utilized instead of the variable couplers in the conventional superconducting quantum circuit. This configuration provides efficient scalability because the problem Hamiltonian is implemented using fewer qubits. We present an experiment with a complete logic operation of NOR/NAND, in which the circuit produces results with a high probability of success for arbitrary combinations of inputs. The features of the quantum circuit agree qualitatively with the theory, especially the mechanism for an operation under external flux modulation. Moreover, by calibrating the bias conditions to compensate for the offset flux from the surrounding circuit, the quantum circuit quantitatively agrees with the theory. To achieve true quantum annealing, we discuss the effects of the reduction in electric noise in quantum annealing.
IFLScience
Scientists Reverse The Aging Of Skeletal Muscle In Longevity Breakthrough
Hallmarks of aging in muscle cells have been reversed by the overexpression of a specific protein called NANOG. The finding by scientists from University at Buffalo shows how NANOG can reverse cellular aging in muscle cells without having to reprogram the cells to a more stem cell-like state, which has been an approach in the past in the search to reverse cellular aging.
Phys.org
How an effort to reduce fossil fuel use led to another environmental problem: Light pollution
In 2014, Los Angeles cut its annual carbon emissions by 43% and saved $9 million in energy costs by replacing the bulbs in more than half of the city's street lamps with light-emitting diodes. That year, the Nobel Prize in physics went to three scientists whose work made those LEDs...
NIH Director's Blog
A cellular hierarchy in melanoma uncouples growth and metastasis
Although melanoma is notorious for its high degree of heterogeneity and plasticity1,2, the origin and magnitude of cell-state diversity remains poorly understood. Equally, it is unclear whether growth and metastatic dissemination are supported by overlapping or distinct melanoma subpopulations. Here, by combining mouse genetics, single-cell and spatial transcriptomics, lineage tracing and quantitative modelling, we provide evidence of a hierarchical model of tumour growth that mirrors the cellular and molecular logic underlying the cell-fate specification and differentiation of the embryonic neural crest. We show that tumorigenic competence is associated with a spatially localized perivascular niche, a phenotype acquired through an intercellular communication pathway established by endothelial cells. Consistent with a model in which only a fraction of cells are fated to fuel growth, temporal single-cell tracing of a population of melanoma cells with a mesenchymal-like state revealed that these cells do not contribute to primary tumour growth but, instead, constitute a pool of metastatic initiating cells that switch cell identity while disseminating to secondary organs. Our data provide a spatially and temporally resolved map of the diversity and trajectories of melanoma cell states and suggest that the ability to support growth and metastasis are limited to distinct pools of cells. The observation that these phenotypic competencies can be dynamically acquired after exposure to specific niche signals warrant the development of therapeutic strategies that interfere with the cancer cell reprogramming activity of such microenvironmental cues.
