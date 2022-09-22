CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time in its history, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has sworn in a detention deputy under the age of 21. Darin Mowry, 20, swore an oath on Thursday in front of Sheriff Kristen Graziano and other employees of the sheriff's office and Al Cannon Detention Center to protect and serve in his new role.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO