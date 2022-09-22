ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

USPS Job fairs in Mt. Pleasant, Aiken, & Summerville

USPS has announced job fairs will be held Tuesday, September 27th, and Thursday, September 29th. With the busy holiday season right around the corner, the Post Office will have available openings. The Mount Pleasant, Aiken, and Summerville post offices are looking to fill the following positions immediately. City Carrier Assistance...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Gather Charleston food tasting event today & this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Touch-A-Truck and Firefighter Chili Cookoff

Touch-A-Truck is an interactive and unique experience for the whole family. Bring the kids to explore their favorite trucks and vehicles including fire safety, construction trucks and even military vehicles!. Our Firefighter Chili Cookoff will be the talk of the town! Come out and sample different chili to determine whose...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Government
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws to host 50th Anniversary gala on Saturday

Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On Saturday, September 24th, Dorchester Paws will host the Shake, Rattle & Roll Over Gala to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The event will have a 50's theme. Proceeds will go to the animals that Dorchester Paws look after. " This year more than ever, this...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Omar Shriners Pirate Unit

The Omar Shriners Pirate Unit will be hosting the 1st Annual Car , Truck & Bike Show, located at the New Stokes Chevrolet in Moncks Corner SC. Stokes Chevrolet & Firehouse Towing are Coporate Sponcers of the event and we expect this Car Show to be one of the largest held in the Charleston area.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dorchester#Modern Library#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ccpl
abcnews4.com

Youngest-ever Charleston County detention deputy sworn in

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time in its history, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has sworn in a detention deputy under the age of 21. Darin Mowry, 20, swore an oath on Thursday in front of Sheriff Kristen Graziano and other employees of the sheriff's office and Al Cannon Detention Center to protect and serve in his new role.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD introduces calming rooms to help students process emotions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High implemented a calming room to help students process their emotions. Myra Howlett, a West Ashley High School senior, knows what it is like to need a break and have nowhere to go. "Generally, almost every time you have a panic attack in...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead following crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abcnews4.com

Video captures SpaceX launch traveling over Charleston Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — SpaceX's Saturday launch of its latest Starlink Mission can be seen traveling over the the Charleston area in video submitted to the ABC News 4 newsroom. The launch started from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 injured in shooting on South Kenwood Drive; NCPD 'pursuing person of interest'

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston late Friday afternoon, according to North Charleston Police Department. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to South Kenwood Drive to find a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers

MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
MEGGETT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy