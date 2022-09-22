Read full article on original website
USPS Job fairs in Mt. Pleasant, Aiken, & Summerville
USPS has announced job fairs will be held Tuesday, September 27th, and Thursday, September 29th. With the busy holiday season right around the corner, the Post Office will have available openings. The Mount Pleasant, Aiken, and Summerville post offices are looking to fill the following positions immediately. City Carrier Assistance...
Cypress Gardens hosts free event Saturday for Berkeley Co. residents
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Cypress Gardens is calling all Berkeley County nature lovers!. Cypress Gardens is hosting a free event for Berkeley County residents this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last park admission is at 4 p.m. You must bring proof of residency with a...
Gather Charleston food tasting event today & this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
Touch-A-Truck and Firefighter Chili Cookoff
Touch-A-Truck is an interactive and unique experience for the whole family. Bring the kids to explore their favorite trucks and vehicles including fire safety, construction trucks and even military vehicles!. Our Firefighter Chili Cookoff will be the talk of the town! Come out and sample different chili to determine whose...
Dorchester Paws to host 50th Anniversary gala on Saturday
Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On Saturday, September 24th, Dorchester Paws will host the Shake, Rattle & Roll Over Gala to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The event will have a 50's theme. Proceeds will go to the animals that Dorchester Paws look after. " This year more than ever, this...
Omar Shriners Pirate Unit
The Omar Shriners Pirate Unit will be hosting the 1st Annual Car , Truck & Bike Show, located at the New Stokes Chevrolet in Moncks Corner SC. Stokes Chevrolet & Firehouse Towing are Coporate Sponcers of the event and we expect this Car Show to be one of the largest held in the Charleston area.
Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Skeletal remains have been found in a dense thick area of Ridge Street in the City of Georgetown on Sunday Morning, according to Georgetown Police Deputy Chief Nelson Brown. The Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort also known as CUE is in day two...
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
Youngest-ever Charleston County detention deputy sworn in
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time in its history, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has sworn in a detention deputy under the age of 21. Darin Mowry, 20, swore an oath on Thursday in front of Sheriff Kristen Graziano and other employees of the sheriff's office and Al Cannon Detention Center to protect and serve in his new role.
CCSD introduces calming rooms to help students process emotions
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High implemented a calming room to help students process their emotions. Myra Howlett, a West Ashley High School senior, knows what it is like to need a break and have nowhere to go. "Generally, almost every time you have a panic attack in...
CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
1 dead following crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
15-year-old hit by school bus recalls instinct to save fellow classmate taking over
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 15-year-old Armando Gutierrez, waiting at the bus stop should have been just another day. Instead, last Tuesday morning he ended up risking his life. A bus with eight elementary students on board was heading towards his stop in front of the Neighbor Store...
Video captures SpaceX launch traveling over Charleston Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — SpaceX's Saturday launch of its latest Starlink Mission can be seen traveling over the the Charleston area in video submitted to the ABC News 4 newsroom. The launch started from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites...
1 injured in shooting on South Kenwood Drive; NCPD 'pursuing person of interest'
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston late Friday afternoon, according to North Charleston Police Department. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to South Kenwood Drive to find a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Background check missed previous charges of ousted substitute teacher, agency says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A staffing agency that works with the Charleston County School District has confirmed to ABC News 4 that a background check of a substitute teacher who police say showed up intoxicated to a Mount Pleasant elementary school on Thursday failed to show a previous charge the woman had.
'Keep working hard': NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess recognized with national award
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with the First Responders Award by the National Chaplains Association of the United States (NCA) on Thursday. According to NCPD, Burgess was chosen by the Senate and President Joe Biden out of police chiefs from 14...
Juvenile killed in shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek; No arrests announced
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office released new information on Friday regarding Thursday night's shooting that left one person dead and another injured at a Taco Bell in Goose Creek. Coroner Darnell Hartwell announced Friday afternoon that the victim who died from their injuries in...
Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers
MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
Scholar Athletes of the Week: Brooke Jones, Kelly Carswell | Porter-Gaud, Hanahan
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — WCIV and David Aylor Law Offices award the Scholar Athlete Award for Week 5 of Friday Night Rivals to Brooke Jones of Hanahan and Kelly Carswell of Porter-Gaud. Jones plays volleyball and softball for Hanahan and has a 5.05 GPA. Carswell plays football, is on...
