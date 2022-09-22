ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott returns to practice; imminent return?

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in uniform and has returned to practice, albeit on a limited basis, during the team's Thursday practice.

While Prescott is not taking snaps or throwing to his receivers quite yet, he is gripping and throwing lightly with a training ball.

The team hopes for Prescott to be ready by Week 4 against the Washington Commanders or Week 5 against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott was originally injured in the Cowboys Week 1 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and had surgery to repair a right thumb fracture, that was initially thought to keep him out for a much longer period of time.

Prescott underwent a successful surgery on September 12, and has since been building towards his return.

The Cowboys will start Cooper Rush against this week when they take on the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium.

Rush led the Cowboys to a Week 2 win over the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.

The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Blabbermouth Skip Bayless believes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs competition

In a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, Prescott struggled, completing 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards. In a Week 2 win over Cincinnati, Rush completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards. It’s not impossible for a backup to replace a starter — Prescott did it in 2016, supplanting Tony Romo — but it's unlikely.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks back criticism of Browns WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered some strong criticism of star wide receiver Amari Cooper shortly after the January playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Cowboys subsequently traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March due to what were said to be strictly financial reasons.
DALLAS, TX
