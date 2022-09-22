Cowboys QB Dak Prescott returns to practice; imminent return?

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in uniform and has returned to practice, albeit on a limited basis, during the team's Thursday practice.

While Prescott is not taking snaps or throwing to his receivers quite yet, he is gripping and throwing lightly with a training ball.

The team hopes for Prescott to be ready by Week 4 against the Washington Commanders or Week 5 against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott was originally injured in the Cowboys Week 1 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and had surgery to repair a right thumb fracture, that was initially thought to keep him out for a much longer period of time.

Prescott underwent a successful surgery on September 12, and has since been building towards his return.

The Cowboys will start Cooper Rush against this week when they take on the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium.

Rush led the Cowboys to a Week 2 win over the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.