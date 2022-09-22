Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police investigating double shooting in Manheim Borough
Manheim Borough Police are investigating a double shooting. Officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and hand. Police say that...
WGAL
4 people shot in Harrisburg
Officials in Harrisburg say four adults were shot at an after hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. According to officials, two of the four victims are in critical condition. They say the other two were also...
Police search for suspect after early morning shooting
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Sunbury Police are looking for 42-year-old Randy Easton after an early morning shooting took place. Easton has been charged with criminal homicide and related charges due to his part in the shooting. According to police, they were alerted to a shooting on South Third Street in Sunbury around 2:30 […]
2 women shot during argument in central Pa., man in custody: police
Manheim Borough police say they have arrested a man for the non-fatal shooting of two women early Sunday. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street to find two women, ages 47 and 22, with hand and arm gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
abc27.com
Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m. When police arrived, officers found multiple shell casings and...
FOX43.com
2 women shot in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner
The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
wkok.com
UPDATE: One Male Dead After Shooting in Sunbury
SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is dead after a shooting in the city early Sunday morning. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says ‘a disturbance’ was reported outside a bar at the intersection of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The Daily Item says the victim is identified as 33-year-old Joseph Rice.
Pittsburgh Driver Charged With Killing Two Victims During H2Oi Event In Wildwood
A Pittsburg driver has been charged will killing two people and trying to flee during the H2oi car meetup Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wildwood, authorities announced. Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic near Burk and Atlantic avenues, and then two pedestrians around 9:35 p.m., Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said.
WGAL
Update: Shooting kills 1 in York, now identified
Police in York are investigating a fatal shooting. They say officers were called to the 400 block of Wallace Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a 28-year-old man, now identified as Akawame J. Anderson, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to York Hospital, where...
FOX43.com
Overnight shooting leaves 1 dead in York
YORK, Pa. — Police say one man is dead following a shooting in York in the early hours of Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Wallace Street around 12:43 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting. At the scene, they found a 28-year-old...
abc27.com
Man killed in York City shooting
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a shooting in York City early Saturday morning. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., York City Police responded to the 400 block of Wallace St for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a 28 year old male victim...
local21news.com
H2O car rally crash kills two in Wildwood, including Carlisle woman
WILDWOOD, Nj. (WHP) — According to Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, a man has been arrested and charged for the death two people after driving high speeds in an unsanctioned car rally. Wildwood Police were called to the incident last night at 9:36 p.m. at the area of Burk...
Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Friday morning in Lancaster County. The victim claims an aggressive drive pointed a gun at him, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The alleged incident occurred at 7:33 a.m. in the area of Clay School Road...
Woman, 82, dies weeks after Harrisburg pedestrian crash
An 82-year-old woman who was hit by a car two weeks ago while crossing a Harrisburg street in a crosswalk has died, authorities said Friday. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said Peggy Miller, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, where she’d been receiving treatment since Sept 8.
local21news.com
Identity of motorcyclist killed in York Co. crash revealed
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially identified the victim and released details in the fatal crash that occurred on September 22 at around 3:57 p.m. The accident had happened on Woodbine Road intersecting with Church Road, when a motorcyclist was heading southbound and lost...
51-year-old man used sword during assault on two people in central Pa.: police
A Lebanon County man swung a sword at two people during an assault on Sept. 8, according to police. 51-year-old Richard Gomez was at a house in the 500 block of Cumberland Street around 11:40 p.m., threatening to kill two people while swinging a sword, Lebanon City police said. There...
local21news.com
Thieves drag Boscov's employee with getaway car in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are trying to find the individuals responsible for a retail theft at a Boscov's that ended in an employee being dragged by their vehicle. Police say that the two pictured had stolen over $600 of merchandise on September 12...
iheart.com
Harrisburg Shooting Leaves One Person Injured
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city last night. Officers were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Derry Street around 8 p.m. after shots were fired. Witnesses say an argument between two men led to the shooting that left one person injured. Reports are that the person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital although there are so far no details of their injuries.
Farmer's cow allegedly shot; game warden searching for culprit
AIRVILLE, Pa. — An Airville farmer and the York County Game Warden are searching for an unknown individual who may have shot a young cow early in September. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a farm on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township shortly at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 for reports of an injured, possibly shot, cow.
