ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Linden High School postpones football game after sophomore's death

LINDEN, N.J. -- Linden High School's football game against Perth Amboy on Friday has been postponed. The move comes after the shocking death of sophomore Xavier McClain, who died Wednesday after suffering a head injury during a game against Woodbridge earlier in September. The game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday. 
LINDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Linden, NJ
Sports
City
Linden, NJ
Linden, NJ
Education
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
617K+
Followers
76K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy