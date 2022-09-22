Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parents, community mourn Linden HS football player who died from on-field brain injury
The parents of a Linden High School football player who died from an injury he sustained on the field are now preparing to bury their son.
Parents speak out after son dies from injury during New Jersey high school football game
"I'm just going to try to put my wife back together and I just hope this don't happen to no other kids playing ball," Norm McClain said.
Linden High School postpones football game after sophomore's death
LINDEN, N.J. -- Linden High School's football game against Perth Amboy on Friday has been postponed. The move comes after the shocking death of sophomore Xavier McClain, who died Wednesday after suffering a head injury during a game against Woodbridge earlier in September. The game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.
2 brothers injured, one left unconscious, in fight after NJ high school football game
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two teens injured during post-football game brawl in Union County
Authorities say the two teens, who are brothers, were “jumped” by a large crowd in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Fillmore Street.
Haunting Facebook post shared moments before 2 brothers found dead revealed after horror find at parents’ New York home
A HAUNTING Facebook post shared moments before two brothers were found dead in a murder-suicide has been revealed. The bodies of Colin and Kyle Teeter were found at their family home in Hastings, New York by their parents after hearing several gunshots on September 3. Colin Teeter, 27, shot his...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
617K+
Followers
76K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0