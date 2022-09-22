ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

longisland.com

Boat Catches on Fire and Sinks, Occupant Jumps Overboard and is Saved

The Public information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM in Point Lookout. According to Police, a fifty-foot-long Bertram fishing boat notified authorities that he was in distress, and 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a boat on fire in the water off of Point Lookout. The boat owner reports that he heard a loud bang, then his boat went on fire, and he jumped into the ocean, the boat sank a short time later.
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thedelphianau.com

Digging into the History of Garden City

Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
GARDEN CITY, NY
City
Valley Stream, NY
wbgo.org

NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading

New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone

The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
WILLISTON PARK, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Anyone Who Thought This Was a Fair District in Brooklyn is a Snake

Bay Ridge’s new NYC Council District was made to snake down a thin strip of Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach and ending with the gated community of Sea Gate. Only a moron or a sneaky politician would think this gerrymandered district was “fair.”. Who lives down this...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow

Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
EAST MEADOW, NY

