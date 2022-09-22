Read full article on original website
Boat Catches on Fire and Sinks, Occupant Jumps Overboard and is Saved
The Public information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM in Point Lookout. According to Police, a fifty-foot-long Bertram fishing boat notified authorities that he was in distress, and 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a boat on fire in the water off of Point Lookout. The boat owner reports that he heard a loud bang, then his boat went on fire, and he jumped into the ocean, the boat sank a short time later.
Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
Digging into the History of Garden City
Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
Take in colorful fall foliage with a visit to these nearby New York towns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaf peepers, behold! Summer days are behind us, so it’s time to look ahead to the bright, beautiful colors of fall, and reports say New York can still expect “spectacular’' colors, though it may be a shorter foliage season. Just a short...
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Hidden Hilltop Oasis,’ $6.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this “turn-of-the-century storybook home is perfectly placed in the gated seclusion of 1.31 lush acres. A grand foyer welcomes you to the timeless 10,814-square-foot interior, where nine bedrooms and seven baths await.
Bay Shore's Boulton Center marquee collapses in busy Main Street; no injuries reported
No one was hurt but it fell down right when witnesses said numerous people were walking on busy Main Street.
Annual Ujamaa Festival to take place this weekend in Wyandanch
The fifth annual Ujamaa Fest will take over Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch.
NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading
New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
Double disgrace: Flagrant dumping on Staten Island street — and not much being done about it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. If this applies, then there appears to be quite a fortune to be made along Goethals Road North where heaps of tires, old furniture and discarded small construction materials among other things often overflow into the street.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Blakeman calls on residents to help struggling families ahead of Diaper Needs Awareness Week
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is calling on residents to help families who are struggling to buy diapers before the start of Diaper Needs Awareness Week.
Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park
With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
Anyone Who Thought This Was a Fair District in Brooklyn is a Snake
Bay Ridge’s new NYC Council District was made to snake down a thin strip of Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach and ending with the gated community of Sea Gate. Only a moron or a sneaky politician would think this gerrymandered district was “fair.”. Who lives down this...
This New York Town Ranks Among Best Places In U.S. to See Fall Foliage!
The Fall foliage season is about to increase the amount of distracted driving around the Capital Region. As of today you might see a tree or two around the neighborhood but we are still a couple of weeks away from colors really starting to pop around New York State. Where...
Mermaid Inn owners ‘super sad’ to close Upper West Side location after 15 years
The Mermaid Inn, a perpetually popular eatery at 570 Amsterdam Ave. for 15 years, will close on Oct. 16. Owners Danny Abrams and Cindy Smith said that they mutually agreed with the building’s new owners, a local partnership, to terminate their lease on the New England-style seafood spot which was soon to expire.
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
