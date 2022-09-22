ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Former Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's former girlfriend was trending in the headlines this week amid reports of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's marriage struggles. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reportedly took a trip up north to spend time with his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady, 45, has a child with his ex-girlfriend,...
NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision

Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack (Video)

Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack. Tom Brady is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs … sometimes from himself. At least that’s what people thought when Brady pulled the ultimate prank on social media. The video and photo combo feature...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.

The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
