Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Related
Gisele Bündchen Just Addressed Her Marital Issues: I've Told Tom Brady ‘Over And Over’ To ‘Be More Present’
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday
Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Former Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's former girlfriend was trending in the headlines this week amid reports of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's marriage struggles. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reportedly took a trip up north to spend time with his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady, 45, has a child with his ex-girlfriend,...
NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader
The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today
Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News
Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack (Video)
Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack. Tom Brady is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs … sometimes from himself. At least that’s what people thought when Brady pulled the ultimate prank on social media. The video and photo combo feature...
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Message To Jerry Jones About Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott
On Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he's open to a quarterback controversy in Dallas. That, of course, would hinge on Cooper Rush's performance these next couple of weeks before Dak Prescott returns. "Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Yardbarker
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.
The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend
If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning. Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Arch Manning, Isidore Newman News
Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning and Isidore Newman High School lost their first game of the season on Friday night. The senior QB failed to lead his team to victory in an away matchup against the Many Tigers, falling by eight points with a 25-17 final score. The college football...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
617K+
Followers
76K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 10