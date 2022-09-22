ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Project to replace Cotton Flat bridge on I-20 to begin next week

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-Motorists on Interstate 20 in Midland County will see another traffic change starting the week of September 26 as work is set to begin to replace the Cotton Flat Road bridge. A part of the project, crews will tear down the existing bridge and replace it with an I-20 bridge that goes over Cotton Flat Road.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yeT7_0i6E9E9Y00

A $25 million federal BUILD grant is paying for part of the $68.5 million project. The BUILD grant came with scheduling mandates which is why Texas Department of Transportation will have three consecutive overpass projects going simultaneously along the I-20 corridor in Midland County.

The first phase of work will consist of service road improvements on either side of Cotton Flat. The work will stretch to SH 349 to the east and dovetail with the Midkiff project to the west. The service roads will be down to one lane in each direction. The north service road will be one way westbound; the south service road will be one way eastbound.

In the first phase, a concrete barrier will separate traffic on the service road from workers widening the road to the inside. The Cotton Flat bridge will remain open in this first phase.

Once the frontage roads are widened to three lanes in each direction, the main lane traffic will be moved to the service road for construction of the new overpass that will carry I-20 main lanes over an improved Cotton Flat Road similar to the Midkiff Road bridge project to the west.

The existing Cotton Flat Road bridge configuration and jug handle connections require a different construction approach than the Midkiff project and the County Road 1250 project. The existing Cotton Flat bridge will be removed early in the project timeline. The existing bridge support structure needs to be removed to accommodate three lanes on the service roads.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and traffic control devices. TxDOT is committed to providing a safe work environment for contractors as well as for the traveling public. It is crucial that the traveling public participate in this safety culture so everyone can go home safely at the end of the day.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be cautious when traveling through the area.

The project is expected to be completed sometime in the spring of 2025.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

Related
NewsWest 9

Local resident runs into problems with solar panels

MIDLAND, Texas — There's no shortage of sunshine here in West Texas, which is why Midland resident Francisco Aguilar started to question why his meter readings have been off. "Right now, the readers from the panels are coming back properly, they're doing what they're supposed to be doing, but...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Precinct 3 Commissioner Luis D. Sanchez was arrested early Friday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI). Midland County officials confirmed the arrest with CBS7. Midland County Judge Terry Johnson issued the following statement regarding the arrest:. “The Midland County Commissioners Court...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector County to host bulky item drop-off event

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In an effort to eliminate illegal dumping, the Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit will host a free bulky item drop off event for county residents. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on September 24 at 16261 S US Highway 385- on the northeast corner of S […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Companies turning to auctions to source equipment

Companies hindered by supply chain woes are increasingly turning to auctions to obtain needed equipment. “Companies are doing the best they can to find the right, low-mileage equipment,” said Terry Dickerson, chief executive officer of Machinery Auctioneers. Speaking with the Reporter-Telegram by telephone, he said an auction his company...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Midland County, TX
Government
County
Midland County, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
yourbasin.com

Local woman harassed in Walmart parking lot

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jeannie Jones says she never thought she’d be harassed while going to Walmart, but it happened. And now she wants other woman in the area to stay safe in case the same guy approaches them. On Thursday, Jeannie parked at the Walmart near I-20...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating shooting in parking lot of Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Music City Mall. An OPD spokesperson said there was a fight in the parking lot of Music City Mall on Saturday night. One person was shot. That unknown individual was taken to MCH. Their current condition is unknown. Officers are on scene investigating, […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank annual Kid’s Farmers Market

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the West Texas Food Bank hosted their annual Kid’s Farmers Market in Midland. Sponsored by H-E-B, every kid who attended were able to pick fresh fruits and vegetables to take home. Community vendors were also set up, with games and activities for kids and...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Frontage Roads#I 20#Traffic Control#County Road#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
yourbasin.com

Parking lot scams happening in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Scammers are getting creative, now they’re targeting you when you just try and go to the grocery store. Midlander Elaina Mills says Tuesday night she went to grab a few items from H-E-B off of Midkiff. When she came out she saw a woman parked over the line and extremely close to her car, just about 8 to 12 inches away.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Burglary suspicions in East Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman in East Odessa is in the process of cleaning up the home of her adoptive mother who had issues with hoarding but has since passed away. But she’s run into a problem that requires help from neighbors and the law: a suspected burglar. “There have been things missing like some […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

West Odessa couple calls for compassion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
WEST ODESSA, TX
fox34.com

6 vehicle crash, 5 injured in Ector Co.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a six-vehicle crash that left five people injured on Interstate 20 in Ector County. The call came in at approximately 4:50 p.m. A truck tractor was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near the 104 mile marker...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas Fear Fest coming to Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking for some spooky Halloween fun? You won’t want to miss West Texas Fear Fest.  This family friendly event is coming to Midland and bringing with it all things Halloween- costume contests for children and adults, a trunk or treat with oodles of candy, as well as bobbing for apples, live music, […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

St. Ann's Family Fair returns to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The St. Ann's Family Fair is back in Midland for its 74th year. St. Ann's Fair is split into two sections: the fair and the carnival. Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Texas Size Garage Sale helps Meals on Wheels

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Size Garage Sale will be returning to Midland this October. This charity event will benefit Senior Life's Meals on Wheels program. Visitors can browse aisles and aisles of items at 407 E. Scharbauer. The sale will run from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. on Oct....
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating theft at Rosa’s Cafe

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 14, the man pictured below stole maintenance tools from Rosa’s Cafe at the restaurant located on N Midland Drive. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man intentionally rams into vehicle, three times, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he intentionally crashed into a vehicle, three times.  Jason Bradley Hernandez, 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to court records, on September 15, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the 3400 block of […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man dies in rollover crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene. The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146.  Investigators said Butler […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy