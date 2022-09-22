ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist dies after being struck from behind by vehicle in Harrison

By NBC 26 Staff
 3 days ago
A 60-year-old Menasha man died after his bicycle was struck from behind by a vehicle at 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the village of Harrison.

Calumet County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash on Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court in the village of Harrison. Upon the arrival of deputies and first responders, the bicyclist had died.

The preliminary investigation shows that both the vehicle and bicyclist were traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road. It’s believed the brightness of the sun was a contributing factor for the crash.

The vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old Kaukauna girl, who is cooperating with the investigation.

The names of those involved are being withheld until family members have been notified. Deputies were also assisted by Harrison First Responders and Gold Cross Ambulance.

