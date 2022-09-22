ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Local Salvation Army officer deploys to Puerto Rico

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Lt. Ismael Ortiz is one of 14 people from Pennsylvania headed to Puerto Rico tasked with helping people recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. “Trash bags, mop, some brooms, squeegee, gloves, sponges, cleaning brush, some bleach, and some mop handles,” said Ortiz. These...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Construction underway for new hotel in the Poconos

POCONO TWP, MONROE COUNTY - WOLF — Construction has started for The Swiftwater of the Pocono Mountains. The hotel will be an upscale, 100-room boutique hotel behind the Desaki restaurant. As reported by the Pocono Television Network, the building will be designed to be unique to the Pocono Mountains.
POLITICS
WOLF

NASA comes to NEPA to work with small local business owners

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — NASA’s Northeast Pennsylvania Day was held at the University of Scranton today. This event gave small local business owners a chance to network with NASA and explore opportunities. Featured speakers included congressman Matt Cartwright and NASA's Jim Reuter. They had one-on-one sessions so business...
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Washington, PA
City
Wilkes-barre Township, PA
WOLF

International trade representatives come to NEPA

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — 13 International trade representatives were in Scranton today for Bringing the world to Northeastern Pennsylvania. The event helps local businesses go international. "There are many sectors that PA is strong at: Advanced manufacturing, AI Robotics, life sciences even traditional agriculture that has high demand in...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Mazezilla Corn Maze

SAYLORSBURG, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — The season of pumpkin picking is here, and one fall hot spot in the Poconos is open for that and more. Mazezilla is an 11-acre corn maze with a new and unique design each year. It also includes wagon rides, pumpkin launches, mountain slides,...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Street#City Police#Washington Street#Gps#Marlboro Place Apartments

Comments / 0

Community Policy