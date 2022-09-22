Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Related
WOLF
17-Year-Old Alan Jay Meyers to Remain in Luzerne County Correctional Facility
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, ruled that, 17 -year-old Alan Jay Meyers will remain at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. Meyers was charged as an adult by Pennsylvania State Police with fatally shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich, a Hazleton Area senior.
WOLF
Local Salvation Army officer deploys to Puerto Rico
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Lt. Ismael Ortiz is one of 14 people from Pennsylvania headed to Puerto Rico tasked with helping people recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. “Trash bags, mop, some brooms, squeegee, gloves, sponges, cleaning brush, some bleach, and some mop handles,” said Ortiz. These...
WOLF
Construction underway for new hotel in the Poconos
POCONO TWP, MONROE COUNTY - WOLF — Construction has started for The Swiftwater of the Pocono Mountains. The hotel will be an upscale, 100-room boutique hotel behind the Desaki restaurant. As reported by the Pocono Television Network, the building will be designed to be unique to the Pocono Mountains.
WOLF
NASA comes to NEPA to work with small local business owners
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — NASA’s Northeast Pennsylvania Day was held at the University of Scranton today. This event gave small local business owners a chance to network with NASA and explore opportunities. Featured speakers included congressman Matt Cartwright and NASA's Jim Reuter. They had one-on-one sessions so business...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
DeSantis declares State of Emergency for 24 counties ahead of potential hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 Florida counties that are potentially in the path of Tropical Storm Ian. He said the storm has the potential to strengthen and become a major hurricane in the next few days. DeSantis issued...
WOLF
International trade representatives come to NEPA
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — 13 International trade representatives were in Scranton today for Bringing the world to Northeastern Pennsylvania. The event helps local businesses go international. "There are many sectors that PA is strong at: Advanced manufacturing, AI Robotics, life sciences even traditional agriculture that has high demand in...
WOLF
Pashinski, O’Mara introduce legislation to reform hospital closure process
PA - (WOLF) — State Reps. Eddie Day Pashinski and Jennifer O’Mara introduced legislation on Friday that would bring more accountability to the process of hospital closures to ensure that Pennsylvanians can receive uninterrupted care and that hospital systems must honor their duty to their patients, staff, and the communities they serve.
WOLF
Mazezilla Corn Maze
SAYLORSBURG, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — The season of pumpkin picking is here, and one fall hot spot in the Poconos is open for that and more. Mazezilla is an 11-acre corn maze with a new and unique design each year. It also includes wagon rides, pumpkin launches, mountain slides,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
First six weeks of school completed and Texas schools still searching for enough teachers
Six weeks into the new school year and public schools across Texas are still struggling to have a teacher for every classroom. On Friday, school administrators shared what they're doing to recruit teachers while admitting teaching is not as attractive a career as it used to be. Education advocates tell...
Comments / 0