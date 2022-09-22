Recall movement keeps moving forward

Talking dirty tricks and sharing a laugh about the Mayor’s unique ability to spark controversy with almost every move, the co-chairs of the NoLaToya.org mayoral recall effort spoke with WWL’s Newell Normand this morning.

“The gift that keeps on giving,” Co-chair Eileen Carter said about the Mayor. “We don’t even need to state all our issues [with Mayor Cantrell], but if you’d like to know on NoLaToya-dot.org we listed them there and of course it’s an incomplete list because they keep coming every single day!”

The conversation then turned to intimidation as Co-chair Belden Batiste says he suspects two close allies of the Mayor are working to discredit him and the recall drive.

The signature drive continues tonight at Coliseum Square at the corner of Camp and Race Street and in the Lakeview at Fleur De Lis Park both events will run from 4-to-7pm.