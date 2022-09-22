Read full article on original website
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights: How to Watch, Listen + Updated Betting Line
It’s game day once again and for the first time in the 2022 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes are waking up this Saturday morning in a different state. The Hawkeyes are set to square off with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their first road game of this young season as they open up Big Ten conference play in week four.
IOWA 27, RUTGERS 10: Born to run
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes travelled to Piscataway, New Jersey for the first Big Ten conference game — and road matchup — of the year against the Rutgers and ran all over the Scarlet Knights, 27-10 under the lights in a game that featured zero minutes of weather delay. The win puts Iowa at 3-1 on the year, and 1-0 in conference play.
Hawkeye Fans More Optimistic on Iowa’s Season, Not Offense
The Iowa Hawkeyes made progress toward getting their season back on track in week three. After back-to-back abysmal offensive performances to open the season, Iowa found itself at the very bottom of the national rankings in virtually every offensive category entering their non-conference finale. But the Hawkeyes returned several key...
The Pants Predicts: Iowa at Rutgers
Game day is fast approaching once again and for the second straight week, a game Hawkeye fans thought would be a gimme in the preseason is all of a sudden a question mark. Just over 99% of Iowa fans polled expected Iowa to beat Rutgers before the season began. Every staff member had the Hawkeyes getting a W this weekend. Then the offense pooped their big boy pants for two straight weeks and we all got cold feet.
