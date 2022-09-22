ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCSO Street Crimes detectives arrest Redmond man, seize pills with fentanyl, stolen mail, license plates

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A raid on a Redmond man’s home Wednesday led to his arrest and the seizure of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and numerous pieces of stolen mail, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a short-term investigation of the 30-year-old man, leading to the search warrant execution, Detective Sergeant Doug Sullivan said.

Street Crimes detectives raided the residence around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of North Highway 97, Sullivan said.

They located a “commercial quantity” of the pills and stolen mail including checks, credit and debit cards and stolen vehicle license plates, the detective said.

The man was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the county jail on charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree theft and mail theft.

