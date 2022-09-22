Dana Point Housing Element Receives State Approval; San Clemente Council Adopts Update, Sends Revisions to HCD

Read full article on original website
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach is a must-visit location in Orange County, California for beach lovers as the temperatures are mild year-round, making every day a beach day. The coastal village is very accessible, with many attractions within walking distance. Laguna Beach is well known for its scenic coves, creative community and its ties to environmental preservation. Explore tide pools, sea caves and oceanside bluffs without having to leave the city.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The City Council is Set to Vote on Massive Development Projects at the Great Park … Without Any Input from the City’s Planning Commission or Irvine Residents Who Will be Impacted
Pereira’s remarkable “Irvine Master Plan” led to the creation of one of California’s most desirable cities, and arguably the best-planned community in America. However, Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo are systematically unraveling our City’s Master Plan — ignoring Irvine’s long history of good planning and good government. Khan and Kuo are effectively giving away valuable land for massive commercial development in our Great Park.
nypressnews.com
Sewage discharge keeps RAT Beach near Torrance closed
A sewage discharge just down a stretch of beach just south of Torrance on Sept. 7, with public health officials keeping the area closed until bacteria levels meet health standards. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took samples Saturday after closing the beach, which showed that bacteria did...
oc-breeze.com
First District County Supervisor Andrew Do to host neighborhood coffee in Rossmoor
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, representing the new First District that includes the unincorporated community of Rossmoor, will host a neighborhood coffee on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rush Park Auditorium, 2021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Coffee and pastries will be provided. For questions...
newportbeachindy.com
City of Newport Beach Issues Statement on Proposed Dredging Project and In-Harbor Sediment Plan
The California Coastal Commission is preparing to consider permitting plans for an important Newport Harbor dredging project. The City of Newport Beach has issued a statement about the critical need for this project and the rigorous environmental analysis that supports the proposal. Dredging Newport Harbor is critical to maintain safe...
oc-breeze.com
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market update
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside County.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA
Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
oc-breeze.com
Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs endorse Kim Bernice Nguyen for Supervisor
OC Supervisor Candidate and Garden Grove City Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen announced she unanimously received a major endorsement from the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs. Councilwoman Nguyen has become the choice of public safety professionals for her commitment to keeping residents safe and protecting communities across District 2. She...
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
thetouristchecklist.com
28 Best & Fun Things to Do in San Clemente (CA)
Looking for the best and fun things to do in San Clemente, CA? There are quite some fun places to visit in this city. San Clemente is a city along the coast in Orange County, about sixty minutes from Hollywood Land in California, United States. San Clemente had a population...
theregistrysocal.com
20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM
IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
Panoringan: Trending in Huntington Beach – Five New Restaurants (and One Remodel) Are Making Waves
Visitors often believe beaches are synonymous with summer, but O.C. cities like Huntington Beach are year-round destinations thanks to temperate coastal weather and annual events including the Pacific Airshow. Recently this beach community has upped the ante for local dining. A pandemic may have influenced a need for additional al...
easyreadernews.com
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
nypressnews.com
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
The Palos Verdes Fault zone, which runs along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties, could trigger an earthquake with a magnitude as strong as 7.8, according to a new study released Friday. In the study, scientists with Harvard University said they now believe the fault line is interconnected....
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market update
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside County.
prescottenews.com
Passing of Retired Long Beach Police Department Detective John Henry Miller
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired LBPD Detective John Henry Miller. John passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the age of 87. John was hired by the Long Beach Police Department on November 16, 1964 and retired on July 21, 1989, after 24 years of service.
visitnewportbeach.com
NEWPORT BEACH & COMPANY APPOINTS ASHLEY JOHNSON AS NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. (September 22, 2022) – Newport Beach & Company, the global destination marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach, today announces the appointment of Ashley Johnson, CDME as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning executive, industry veteran and top businesswoman in Orange County, Johnson is tapped to propel Newport Beach & Company’s illustrious full-service destination marketing into its next chapter.
Thousands turn out for Susan G. Komen walk in Newport Beach
After three years of virtual events, the Susan G. Komen organization is back to hosting in-person walks and thousands came out to Sunday's walk in Newport Beach. Eyewitness News met with family members celebrating those who have beat breast cancer while others were just there to support. Hit play in the video above for the full story.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Waterfront plan includes boat launch
Plans to revitalize the Redondo waterfront came into sharper focus Monday night, Sept. 12, in a six-hour Harbor Commission review of a nearly final report from city consultants SWA Group. The projected construction cost, across five mainly recreational areas, is $106,994,328. This includes $16 million for the Sportfishing Pier, $20...
