WTNH.com

Students taught English and Spanish in Waterbury school

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A new school in Waterbury is offering something different for young students. Starting in Kindergarten, students are taught in English and Spanish at the same time. “At this school, you can speak two languages,” said Diego Delgado, a second-grade student. “Because in other schools, it’s...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford residents take to the street for DominGO!

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford opened two miles of Park Street on Sunday to pedestrians for DominGO!, an event that takes place three times a year. The celebration included jump roping, basketball, soccer, dance classes, and live music. “This is our chance to reclaim this avenue for a day, to take it back from cars […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Mum Festival celebrates 60 years with food, music and community fellowship

BRISTOL – Recognizing 60 years of history and celebrating Bristol’s mum-cultivating heritage, the Mum Festival dominated Memorial Boulevard and the lands surrounding the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School over the weekend with music, games, rides, art and more in the name of community spirit. Jack Ferraro, Mum...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Mum Festival Celebrates 60th Anniversary This Weekend

The Bristol Mum Festival is happening this weekend and this year, they're celebrating their 60th anniversary. "Generations come home, grandparents, parents, kids and it's our hometown, you know," Mum Festival committee member Mickey Goldwasser said. For six decades, the Mum Festival has brought families back to the heart of Bristol...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Lester J. 'Sonny' Markie

Lester J. “Sonny” Markie, 85, of Plainville, husband of Judith (Vojtila) Markie, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Born on March 27, 1937, in Bristol, son of the late Lester and Viola (Reed) Markie, Sonny proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 42. He also worked for many years with Bristol Oil and Carpenter Constriction.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Cheshire’s Fuoco Apizza announces reopening after 2021 fire

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a fire on Dec. 28, 2021 forced a family-owned business to close, Fuoco Apizza announced on Instagram and Facebook Thursday that it will be reopening its doors. The post captioned, "COMING BACK SOON!" with a picture of the...
CHESHIRE, CT
Register Citizen

‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
EAST HADDAM, CT

