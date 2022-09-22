Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTNH.com
Students taught English and Spanish in Waterbury school
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A new school in Waterbury is offering something different for young students. Starting in Kindergarten, students are taught in English and Spanish at the same time. “At this school, you can speak two languages,” said Diego Delgado, a second-grade student. “Because in other schools, it’s...
NBC Connecticut
More Than 50 Paraeducator Positions Are Open in New Britain School District
We all know there are needs in the education field these days. There are needs for teachers, and bus drivers but there’s one more position that you may not have thought of, and those positions are that of paraeducators. New Britain High School played host to a recruitment fair...
Hartford residents take to the street for DominGO!
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford opened two miles of Park Street on Sunday to pedestrians for DominGO!, an event that takes place three times a year. The celebration included jump roping, basketball, soccer, dance classes, and live music. “This is our chance to reclaim this avenue for a day, to take it back from cars […]
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
Bristol Press
Mum Festival celebrates 60 years with food, music and community fellowship
BRISTOL – Recognizing 60 years of history and celebrating Bristol’s mum-cultivating heritage, the Mum Festival dominated Memorial Boulevard and the lands surrounding the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School over the weekend with music, games, rides, art and more in the name of community spirit. Jack Ferraro, Mum...
Family of former Parks & Rec director donates new scoreboard
VERNON — The family of the town’s former Parks and Recreation Director has donated nearly $10,000 that will go towards a new softball field scoreboard to be located in Henry Park. WHAT: Thanks to a donation from the family of the town’s former Parks and Recreation Director, the...
Total Connecticut residents positive for West Nile Virus up to 4: Health officials
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two additional Connecticut residents have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), local health officials confirmed Friday. This brings the total of human cases of WNV so far this season to four. A Greenwich resident is the latest person in Connecticut to test positive for WNV.
Register Citizen
Middletown grants zoning change for $22 million, 52,000-square-foot Big Y project
MIDDLETOWN — A local developer was recently granted a special zoning exception to build a 51,892-square-foot store at 502 and 550 Highland Ave. in Middletown, the site of a future Big Y supermarket. The store, to be built in the south end of the city, is estimated to cost...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Mum Festival Celebrates 60th Anniversary This Weekend
The Bristol Mum Festival is happening this weekend and this year, they're celebrating their 60th anniversary. "Generations come home, grandparents, parents, kids and it's our hometown, you know," Mum Festival committee member Mickey Goldwasser said. For six decades, the Mum Festival has brought families back to the heart of Bristol...
Eyewitness News
Increased police presence Friday at Crosby High School, Danbury High School
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Parents in two school communities said they were on edge after reported threats of violence. Police said the threats were made to Crosby High School and Danbury High School, and the latest in a string of “swatting” incidents. The Waterbury Police Department said it...
Bristol Press
Lester J. 'Sonny' Markie
Lester J. “Sonny” Markie, 85, of Plainville, husband of Judith (Vojtila) Markie, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Born on March 27, 1937, in Bristol, son of the late Lester and Viola (Reed) Markie, Sonny proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 42. He also worked for many years with Bristol Oil and Carpenter Constriction.
Register Citizen
Cheshire’s Fuoco Apizza announces reopening after 2021 fire
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a fire on Dec. 28, 2021 forced a family-owned business to close, Fuoco Apizza announced on Instagram and Facebook Thursday that it will be reopening its doors. The post captioned, "COMING BACK SOON!" with a picture of the...
Register Citizen
‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
A Surprise Moment of Incredible Beauty at a Torrington Park
I've lived in Torrington for over 6 months, but I'm still making cool discoveries around my new hometown every day. I took my dog for a walk at Coe Memorial Park for the first time yesterday. Wow. I didn't expect to be awed at how incredibly beautiful it is. I'm...
Bristol Press
Bristol police officers, citizens honored for going above and beyond serving area residents
BRISTOL – The Bristol Board of Police Commissioners honored a number of officers and citizens Tuesday for going above and beyond in serving area residents. Of those recognized, Lt. Jason Warner was honored with the Life Saving Award for actions taken in helping a man suffering a heart attack by enacting CPR and using an AED.
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
Register Citizen
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
