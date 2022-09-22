EAST HAVEN — Local police say one of their K-9s tracked down a missing child on Friday night. East Haven Police were called to a home on Short Beach Road around 7:45 p.m. Friday after parents reported that their child, who is non-verbal and has autism, ran away. The family was unsure of what direction he went and when they could not find him when they searched the neighborhood.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO