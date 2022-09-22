Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Social media threats disrupt classes at 3 Waterbury schools, police say
WATERBURY — Three schools in the city have been ordered to shelter in place Tuesday in the latest of a series of threats reported in Connecticut and nationwide. Crosby High School, Enlightenment School and Jonathan Reed School have been ordered to shelter in place and police said officers are present at these locations.
Register Citizen
Bomb threat evacuates the Enlightenment School in Waterbury, police say
WATERBURY — Authorities evacuated the Enlightenment School Monday morning after a reported bomb threat, police confirmed. Waterbury police said they were notified of an "anonymous bomb threat" around 10:30 a.m. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, a...
Register Citizen
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford
WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
Hartford police make arrest in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
Register Citizen
Boy, 17, wounded in New Haven shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after 17-year-old boy was shot on Read Street Monday afternoon in the city's Newhallville neighborhood. New Haven police were alerted to gunfire on Read Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street around 5:20 p.m., police said in a statement Tuesday. Police were then...
Register Citizen
Stamford police recover loaded gun, ammo hidden near Wright Tech high school
STAMFORD — City police are investigating an incident in which a gun as found loaded, along with extra ammunition, on the outskirts of J.M. Wright Technical High School's campus Sunday night. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said the Stamford Police Department received a tip around 9:30 p.m. Sunday suggesting...
Register Citizen
Glastonbury, Colchester high school students mourned after fatal crash
GLASTONBURY — Two school systems are mourning the loss of high school students after a weekend crash. Glastonbury High School is remembering Gordon “Mac” Southby, 18, who was riding a motorcycle that collided with an SUV on Hebron Avenue Sunday evening. And Bacon Academy in Colchester is...
Register Citizen
Greenwich police charge Darien man, 59, with criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer
GREENWICH — Officers arrested a 59-year-old Darien man on charges of seeking to engage in sexual activity with a minor, who was actually an undercover detective, police said. A detective was posting in an "online chat app" on the internet, purporting to be a 14-year-old girl from Greenwich, police...
Register Citizen
East Haven police dog finds child with autism who ran away
EAST HAVEN — Local police say one of their K-9s tracked down a missing child on Friday night. East Haven Police were called to a home on Short Beach Road around 7:45 p.m. Friday after parents reported that their child, who is non-verbal and has autism, ran away. The family was unsure of what direction he went and when they could not find him when they searched the neighborhood.
Register Citizen
Fairfield takes steps to stop marijuana use at local park
FAIRFIELD — A town task force decided to take action after finding evidence of underage drug use at a local park. Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, a town-created task force aimed at addressing youth drug and alcohol use, recently helped get community watch signs installed at the entrances of the Mary Katona Memorial Open Space. Catherine Hazlett, the coalition's program director, said this became necessary after nearby residents repeatedly found marijuana and vaping products discarded around the open space.
Register Citizen
Norwich man sentenced to five years in prison after found with loaded gun, 600 bags of fentanyl
BRIDGEPORT — A Norwich man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after police found him with a loaded gun and hundreds of bags of fentanyl last year, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered James Baker, 37, to serve the prison...
Register Citizen
Stratford police: Man wanted for 'serious' assault of woman
STRATFORD — Local police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman he knew earlier this month. Khilee J Bennett, 27, is wanted on charges of third-degree assault, breach of peace, and two counts of violating a protective order, Stratford police said. Police said the assault occurred...
Register Citizen
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
Register Citizen
Video shows CT state police trooper tasing man for over a minute. He died four days later.
A rookie Connecticut State Police trooper remains on the job while her use of a Taser on a man who died four days later is the focus of an internal investigation. Dash and body-worn video obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group shows state police Trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on Ryan Marzi after she and state police Trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a Canterbury home on Aug. 24.
Register Citizen
Middletown police officer and Army vet battles terminal brain cancer
MIDDLETOWN — Members of the community are raising money for the family of a local police officer and Army veteran battling brain cancer. Officer Matt Silvestrini was first diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma in 2016 at the age of 32, according to a crowdfunding page set up to benefit the family. He went through chemotherapy, radiation treatment and brain surgery, and was free of cancer for five years, the page said.
Register Citizen
Wounded man is Hartford's 117th shooting survivor of year, police say
HARTFORD — A man wounded over the weekend is the 117th person to survive being shot in the capital city this year, police said. Officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on the 600-block of Wethersfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened near Airport Road in the southern half of the city.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police: Two male suspects fired shots from car before crash
BRIDGEPORT — Local police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly fired shots before crashing a car. Police said the Bridgeport Emergency Command Center received a report of shots fired and a car crash at the intersection of Gregory and Atlantic streets around 4:58 p.m. The caller told dispatchers two male suspects fired out of the window of the car, reported to be a gray Pontiac sedan, before the vehicle collided with a pole, according to police.
New Britain Herald
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
Register Citizen
Video captures moments before double-fatal wrong-way crash in Windsor
WINDSOR — At first, the dashboard camera video shows a typical late-night highway scene from the point of view of a driver heading northbound on Interstate 91. But brake lights can be seen in the distance, and from the red lights emerge white ones: The headlights of a wrong-way driver head toward the vehicle with the camera.
Register Citizen
Rampant illness impacts Shelton school bus runs
SHELTON — Illnesses have run through the city-run bus company, preventing several bus runs last week, with impacts expected to continue into this week. Superintendent Ken Saranich and Mayor Mark Lauretti, in a joint statement to parents Friday, said the city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service experienced a 15 percent staff absence due to illness last week.
