GREENWICH – The No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and No. 6 Southington Blue Knights proved why they are two of the top two teams in the state Saturday afternoon. Despite the tough competition, Southington pulled out a late game victory beating Greenwich 29-28. Southington’s Lincoln Cardillo said there are no words to describe the feeling of pulling off this upset. He said for those who believed that they were the underdogs coming into the game, “keep thinking that.”

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO