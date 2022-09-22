ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Bristol Press

City pride abound at 60th annual Mum Parade

BRISTOL - The sidewalks downtown were overflowing with people Sunday, as the 60th annual Mum Parade made its way through. “The floats are amazing - all the creativity,” said Robin Euglow, who volunteered at this past weekend’s festivities. This is just an awesome family fun, citywide event,” she...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Mum Festival celebrates 60 years with food, music and community fellowship

BRISTOL – Recognizing 60 years of history and celebrating Bristol’s mum-cultivating heritage, the Mum Festival dominated Memorial Boulevard and the lands surrounding the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School over the weekend with music, games, rides, art and more in the name of community spirit. Jack Ferraro, Mum...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Family time capsule program at American Clock & Watch Museum

BRISTOL – The American Clock & Watch Museum is taking sign-ups for a family time capsule program, which will be held Oct. 21 and will include a discussion of the time capsules left to the museum by its founder, Edward Ingraham. Registration is open now for the time capsule...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Dawn Miceli sworn in as new Southington UNICO vice president

SOUTHINGTON – Southington UNICO has sworn in former town councilor Dawn Miceli as vice president, who says she is looking forward to continuing to support the town through the club’s efforts. The motto of Southington UNICO is “Service Above Self.” The non-profit club is dedicated to providing service...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Lester J. 'Sonny' Markie

Lester J. “Sonny” Markie, 85, of Plainville, husband of Judith (Vojtila) Markie, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Born on March 27, 1937, in Bristol, son of the late Lester and Viola (Reed) Markie, Sonny proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 42. He also worked for many years with Bristol Oil and Carpenter Constriction.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Recreational cannabis sales will be allowed in Bristol

BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales shall be allowed within Bristol. Council members voted to allow hybrid retailer sales, limited to two such dispensaries, in a four to three vote during a special City Council meeting Thursday night, after having listened to dozens debate the benefits and issues with the substance.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

No. 6 Southington rallies from 21 down to beat No. 1 Greenwich 29-28

GREENWICH – The No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and No. 6 Southington Blue Knights proved why they are two of the top two teams in the state Saturday afternoon. Despite the tough competition, Southington pulled out a late game victory beating Greenwich 29-28. Southington’s Lincoln Cardillo said there are no words to describe the feeling of pulling off this upset. He said for those who believed that they were the underdogs coming into the game, “keep thinking that.”
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for missing Plainville teen

PLAINVILLE – A teenager has gone missing from Plainville. A Silver Alert was issued Friday for the disappearance of Jacklyn Hall, 17, who has been missing since Thursday. Hall has been described as white, with red hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 foot, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 230 pounds.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Jamie L. Jankowski, 35, of 40 W. Center St., was charged Sept. 16 with two counts of violation of a protective order. Anthony Francis Paladino, 37, of 40 W. Center St., was charged Sept. 17 with violation of a protective order. Patrick Jeffrey Stefens, 32, of 80 Homesdale Ave., was...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Kevin Pieretti, 29, of 31 Wayne Dr., was charged Sept. 19 with second degree breach of peace. Alexis Colon-Pieretti, 27, of 31 Wayne Dr., was charged Sept. 19 with second degree breach of peace.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Eastern football falls to 0-3 after loss to Fairfield Warde

The Bristol Eastern Lancers traveled to Fairfield Warde Friday night with a plan to play a complete game of football. What ensued instead was the Lancers inability to stop Mustangs quarterback Charlie Gulbin. Behind Gulbin’s four touchdowns, Fairfield Warde cruised to a 27-7 victory. The Mustangs’ win maintained Fairfield Warde’s...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Central football struggles on offense in close loss at Wilton

The Bristol Central Rams struggled to get an offensive rhythm going Friday and fell, despite a solid defensive effort, by a 14-6 score to Wilton at Fujitani Field. The Rams dropped to 1-2 with the disappointing loss while the unbeaten Warriors improved to 3-0. Central managed just 28 total yards...
BRISTOL, CT

