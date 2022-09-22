Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
City pride abound at 60th annual Mum Parade
BRISTOL - The sidewalks downtown were overflowing with people Sunday, as the 60th annual Mum Parade made its way through. “The floats are amazing - all the creativity,” said Robin Euglow, who volunteered at this past weekend’s festivities. This is just an awesome family fun, citywide event,” she...
Bristol Press
Mum Festival celebrates 60 years with food, music and community fellowship
BRISTOL – Recognizing 60 years of history and celebrating Bristol’s mum-cultivating heritage, the Mum Festival dominated Memorial Boulevard and the lands surrounding the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School over the weekend with music, games, rides, art and more in the name of community spirit. Jack Ferraro, Mum...
Bristol Press
Wheeler receives grant to support 'Walk with Me' program, which serves LGBTQIA+ families
PLAINVILLE – Wheeler received a $5,000 grant from the Bristol Brass General Grant Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation to support its “Walk With Me” program, which "provides parent/caregiver services for LGBTQIA+ families." Sabrina Trocci, president and CEO of Wheeler Clinic, said the "Walk With Me"...
Bristol Press
Family time capsule program at American Clock & Watch Museum
BRISTOL – The American Clock & Watch Museum is taking sign-ups for a family time capsule program, which will be held Oct. 21 and will include a discussion of the time capsules left to the museum by its founder, Edward Ingraham. Registration is open now for the time capsule...
Bristol Press
Dawn Miceli sworn in as new Southington UNICO vice president
SOUTHINGTON – Southington UNICO has sworn in former town councilor Dawn Miceli as vice president, who says she is looking forward to continuing to support the town through the club’s efforts. The motto of Southington UNICO is “Service Above Self.” The non-profit club is dedicated to providing service...
Bristol Press
Lester J. 'Sonny' Markie
Lester J. “Sonny” Markie, 85, of Plainville, husband of Judith (Vojtila) Markie, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Born on March 27, 1937, in Bristol, son of the late Lester and Viola (Reed) Markie, Sonny proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 42. He also worked for many years with Bristol Oil and Carpenter Constriction.
Bristol Press
Recreational cannabis sales will be allowed in Bristol
BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales shall be allowed within Bristol. Council members voted to allow hybrid retailer sales, limited to two such dispensaries, in a four to three vote during a special City Council meeting Thursday night, after having listened to dozens debate the benefits and issues with the substance.
Bristol Press
Bristol police officers, citizens honored for going above and beyond serving area residents
BRISTOL – The Bristol Board of Police Commissioners honored a number of officers and citizens Tuesday for going above and beyond in serving area residents. Of those recognized, Lt. Jason Warner was honored with the Life Saving Award for actions taken in helping a man suffering a heart attack by enacting CPR and using an AED.
Bristol Press
No. 6 Southington goes on the road to try and dethrone No. 1 Greenwich
GREENWICH – A pair of top-10 teams will take the field in western Connecticut Saturday afternoon in a matchup between the No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and the No. 6 Southington Blue Knights. The Saturday matinee will kick off at 3 p.m. between two teams fresh off 49-point efforts in Week 2.
Bristol Press
No. 6 Southington rallies from 21 down to beat No. 1 Greenwich 29-28
GREENWICH – The No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and No. 6 Southington Blue Knights proved why they are two of the top two teams in the state Saturday afternoon. Despite the tough competition, Southington pulled out a late game victory beating Greenwich 29-28. Southington’s Lincoln Cardillo said there are no words to describe the feeling of pulling off this upset. He said for those who believed that they were the underdogs coming into the game, “keep thinking that.”
Bristol Press
Silver Alert issued for missing Plainville teen
PLAINVILLE – A teenager has gone missing from Plainville. A Silver Alert was issued Friday for the disappearance of Jacklyn Hall, 17, who has been missing since Thursday. Hall has been described as white, with red hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 foot, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 230 pounds.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Jamie L. Jankowski, 35, of 40 W. Center St., was charged Sept. 16 with two counts of violation of a protective order. Anthony Francis Paladino, 37, of 40 W. Center St., was charged Sept. 17 with violation of a protective order. Patrick Jeffrey Stefens, 32, of 80 Homesdale Ave., was...
Bristol Press
Bristol man who police say allowed minor to gain access to gun enrolled in program that could result in dismissal
BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly allowing a minor to gain access to a gun has been granted a diversionary program that will allow him to earn a dismissal. Somboun Senethong, 51, of 154 Castle Road, was enrolled in the program during a hearing last week...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Kevin Pieretti, 29, of 31 Wayne Dr., was charged Sept. 19 with second degree breach of peace. Alexis Colon-Pieretti, 27, of 31 Wayne Dr., was charged Sept. 19 with second degree breach of peace.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern football falls to 0-3 after loss to Fairfield Warde
The Bristol Eastern Lancers traveled to Fairfield Warde Friday night with a plan to play a complete game of football. What ensued instead was the Lancers inability to stop Mustangs quarterback Charlie Gulbin. Behind Gulbin’s four touchdowns, Fairfield Warde cruised to a 27-7 victory. The Mustangs’ win maintained Fairfield Warde’s...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football struggles on offense in close loss at Wilton
The Bristol Central Rams struggled to get an offensive rhythm going Friday and fell, despite a solid defensive effort, by a 14-6 score to Wilton at Fujitani Field. The Rams dropped to 1-2 with the disappointing loss while the unbeaten Warriors improved to 3-0. Central managed just 28 total yards...
