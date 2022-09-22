ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show

Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Luna
E! News

Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don’t Worry Darling Gossip

Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. All is well in the town of Victory. Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Voice Preview: Contestant Andrew Igbokidi Wows the Judges With Billie Eilish Cover

Watch: The Voice Coaches Share Tactics for New Season. The competition on The Voice is hotter than ever. Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and first-timer Camila Cabello have begun to assemble their teams on season 22 of the NBC series. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 26 blind auditions, they each find the kind of singer they're looking for in contestant Andrew Igbokidi.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Galaxy
The Independent

‘Gonna mark it out of 10’: Victoria Beckham jokes about ‘David’s sticky stuff’ in hilarious TikTok

Victoria Beckham has shared her amusing commentary of her husband, David Beckham, as he collected honey from the family’s own beehives.The former Spice Girl star filmed herself for TikTok walking along a field at home while David examined the hives. “So, here with David whilst he collects his sticky stuff,” she announces in the video to her thousands of followers. “He’s about to release... his sticky stuff. His new batch of sticky stuff,” she continues, over a shot of David walking around the field. “How’s it going?” she then asks her husband. “Think we have good flowage to be...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

Check Out The Big Bang Theory Stars, Then & Now

Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Bazinga, can you believe it's been 15 years since The Big Bang Theory premiered?!. On Sept. 24, 2007, the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom about a beautiful aspiring actress moving in across the hall from two nerdy physicists debuted on CBS and was an instant hit, eventually becoming TV's most watched comedy. Fans couldn't get enough of the couples—Penny and Leonard, Amy and Sheldon, oh my!—or the cast, including Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, became household names and some of the highest-paid actors on television.
TV SERIES
E! News

How to Watch All 20 Seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Peacock's got your weekend binge-watch plans covered. Get ready to relive all your favorite Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments—from Kim Kardashian losing her diamond earring in the ocean to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's hilarious pranks—as all 20 seasons of the E! reality series are now available to stream on Peacock.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
E! News

The Crown Season 5 Premiere Date & Everything Else We Know About the Show's Future

Watch: The Crown Season 6: Who Will Play Prince William & Kate Middleton?. All hail Imelda Staunton. The Harry Potter actress is set to make her debut as Queen Elizabeth II in season five of Netflix's The Crown. And it seems we'll be bowing down to the new queen in under two months' time, as the streamer confirmed that the highly anticipated fifth season will premiere Nov. 9.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Chase Stokes Has Outer Banks Fans Buzzing Over His Hair Transformation

Watch: “Outer Banks” Stars Chase Stokes & Maddie Cline Explain Why It's Binge-Worthy. Nearly a week after turning 30, Chase Stokes celebrated his milestone birthday by sharing a series of photos and videos to Instagram on Sept. 22. However, there was one pic in particular that really caught fans' attention: a snap showing that he chopped his hair.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Dead to Me Season 3 Teaser Proves Jen and Judy Are "F--king" Pissed

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Settle in with a glass of wine, because we have a lot to go over. On Sept. 24, Netflix released a teaser for the third and final season of Dead to Me, hitting the streamer Nov. 17, and we're finally getting some answers after season two's cliffhanger finale.
TV SERIES
E! News

Noah Cyrus Joined by Billy Ray Cyrus on Emotional Song About Her Addiction Battle

Watch: Noah Cyrus Opens Up About "Dark" Xanax Addiction. Noah Cyrus' family has her back. This past summer, the singer, sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, revealed she has been recovering from addictions to prescription pills since last 2020. The 22-year-old channeled her personal struggles in her new debut studio album, The Hardest Part, which includes the recently released single, "Noah (stand Still)," featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Nicola Coughlan Read the Opening Line from Bridgerton Season 3

Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. Dearest reader, we've got a teaser. Bridgerton fans should start swooning over what to expect from the third season of the Netflix series, as Nicola Coughlan, who plays the beloved Penelope in the series, just gave us a sneak peek. During Netflix's Tudum...
TV SERIES
E! News

Bow Down to the First Teaser for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. If you burn Bridgerton content, you're in luck. During the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Sept. 24, the streamer dropped the first look at the Bridgerton prequel series, titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the teaser, viewers got a closer look at India Amarteifio—the actress playing a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte—who proved her take on the monarch is just as formidable.
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy