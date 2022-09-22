Read full article on original website
Jonathan Bailey Gets Sweet Gift From Bridgerton Co-Star Simone Ashley After Wicked News
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. After Jonathan Bailey scored a converted role in the upcoming big-screen adaption of Broadway's Wicked, the actor was gifted a special congratulations from his Bridgerton co-star, Simone Ashley. On his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of a beautiful floral bouquet, which included...
Bridgerton Prequel Series' First Look Pic Proves the New Queen Charlotte Is a Diamond
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. On Sept. 23, Netflix unveiled the first look at India Amarteifio as the titular Queen Charlotte in the upcoming limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the picture, Charlotte is seen wearing an ornate...
Why Fans Think True Thompson Accidentally Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy
Watch: Did True Thompson REVEAL Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy's Name?. Did Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson just reveal the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy?. That's what TikToker Marissa Spagnoli thinks. In a Sept. 22 video, the content creator shared a theory about whether True accidentally dropped...
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show
Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
Pierce Brosnan Raises Eyebrows With Candid Thoughts on Daniel Craig’s James Bond Movie
Watch: Miles Teller's Grandma Hyping Him Up as Next James Bond. Pierce Brosnan has no time to not tell it like it is. The former James Bond star—who played the character in four films staring from 1995 through 2002—shared his honest thoughts on the Daniel Craig's most recent and last movie as 007.
Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don’t Worry Darling Gossip
Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. All is well in the town of Victory. Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.
The Voice Preview: Contestant Andrew Igbokidi Wows the Judges With Billie Eilish Cover
Watch: The Voice Coaches Share Tactics for New Season. The competition on The Voice is hotter than ever. Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and first-timer Camila Cabello have begun to assemble their teams on season 22 of the NBC series. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 26 blind auditions, they each find the kind of singer they're looking for in contestant Andrew Igbokidi.
12 TV Shows And Movies That Nailed Fat Characters And 11 That Totally Failed
Please, no more fat suits.
‘Gonna mark it out of 10’: Victoria Beckham jokes about ‘David’s sticky stuff’ in hilarious TikTok
Victoria Beckham has shared her amusing commentary of her husband, David Beckham, as he collected honey from the family’s own beehives.The former Spice Girl star filmed herself for TikTok walking along a field at home while David examined the hives. “So, here with David whilst he collects his sticky stuff,” she announces in the video to her thousands of followers. “He’s about to release... his sticky stuff. His new batch of sticky stuff,” she continues, over a shot of David walking around the field. “How’s it going?” she then asks her husband. “Think we have good flowage to be...
Check Out The Big Bang Theory Stars, Then & Now
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Bazinga, can you believe it's been 15 years since The Big Bang Theory premiered?!. On Sept. 24, 2007, the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom about a beautiful aspiring actress moving in across the hall from two nerdy physicists debuted on CBS and was an instant hit, eventually becoming TV's most watched comedy. Fans couldn't get enough of the couples—Penny and Leonard, Amy and Sheldon, oh my!—or the cast, including Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, became household names and some of the highest-paid actors on television.
How to Watch All 20 Seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Peacock's got your weekend binge-watch plans covered. Get ready to relive all your favorite Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments—from Kim Kardashian losing her diamond earring in the ocean to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's hilarious pranks—as all 20 seasons of the E! reality series are now available to stream on Peacock.
Norman Reedus Further Hints at Melissa McBride’s Return to Walking Dead Spinoff
Watch: Norman Reedus Breaks Down His "Crocodile Dundee" Knives!. Carol and Daryl will (probably) ride again. After Melissa McBride dropped out of a planned Walking Dead spinoff starring her character Carol and Norman Reedus' Daryl in April, citing the production's move overseas, fans of the zombie horror franchise were left disappointed.
Adam Devine Has a Pitch Perfect Response to Adam Levine Cheating Allegations
Watch: Sumner Stroh & More REACT to Adam Levine's Cheating Denial. Adam Devine has a pitch: Stop confusing him with Adam Levine. Please. Though the two stars share a similar name, the Pitch Perfect alum made it clear that he is not the Maroon 5 frontman in a hilarious Instagram featuring wife Chloe Bridges.
Halsey Wonders “If I Chose the Wrong Life” Ahead of 28th Birthday
Watch: Halsey CLAPS BACK to Defend Pro-Choice Concert Speech. Halsey is reflecting on the last decade of their life. A week before the "Without Me" singer is set to celebrate their 28th birthday, they penned a message on social media, admitting that—despite their height of fame—they too feel sad and lonely at times.
The Crown Season 5 Premiere Date & Everything Else We Know About the Show's Future
Watch: The Crown Season 6: Who Will Play Prince William & Kate Middleton?. All hail Imelda Staunton. The Harry Potter actress is set to make her debut as Queen Elizabeth II in season five of Netflix's The Crown. And it seems we'll be bowing down to the new queen in under two months' time, as the streamer confirmed that the highly anticipated fifth season will premiere Nov. 9.
Chase Stokes Has Outer Banks Fans Buzzing Over His Hair Transformation
Watch: “Outer Banks” Stars Chase Stokes & Maddie Cline Explain Why It's Binge-Worthy. Nearly a week after turning 30, Chase Stokes celebrated his milestone birthday by sharing a series of photos and videos to Instagram on Sept. 22. However, there was one pic in particular that really caught fans' attention: a snap showing that he chopped his hair.
Dead to Me Season 3 Teaser Proves Jen and Judy Are "F--king" Pissed
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Settle in with a glass of wine, because we have a lot to go over. On Sept. 24, Netflix released a teaser for the third and final season of Dead to Me, hitting the streamer Nov. 17, and we're finally getting some answers after season two's cliffhanger finale.
Noah Cyrus Joined by Billy Ray Cyrus on Emotional Song About Her Addiction Battle
Watch: Noah Cyrus Opens Up About "Dark" Xanax Addiction. Noah Cyrus' family has her back. This past summer, the singer, sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, revealed she has been recovering from addictions to prescription pills since last 2020. The 22-year-old channeled her personal struggles in her new debut studio album, The Hardest Part, which includes the recently released single, "Noah (stand Still)," featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus.
Watch Nicola Coughlan Read the Opening Line from Bridgerton Season 3
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. Dearest reader, we've got a teaser. Bridgerton fans should start swooning over what to expect from the third season of the Netflix series, as Nicola Coughlan, who plays the beloved Penelope in the series, just gave us a sneak peek. During Netflix's Tudum...
Bow Down to the First Teaser for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. If you burn Bridgerton content, you're in luck. During the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Sept. 24, the streamer dropped the first look at the Bridgerton prequel series, titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the teaser, viewers got a closer look at India Amarteifio—the actress playing a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte—who proved her take on the monarch is just as formidable.
