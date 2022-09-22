ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Pasco man exploits elderly to buy guns, alcohol, dog, deputies say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c59Mw_0i6E6Egh00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 60-year-old New Port Richey man was arrested and accused of exploiting an elderly person to buy thousands of dollars worth of guns, alcohol, and a dog, according to arrest documents.

Deputies said Jay Trenton was asked to step into a fiduciary role assisting an elderly person with their finances in 2017. Beginning in 2018, Trenton began making online transfers from the elderly victim’s checking account into his person checking account, documents allege.

PHOTOS: Ambulance involved in crash near St. Pete intersection

Trenton then used the funds to buy guns, firearm accessories, animal accessories, food, and alcohol. Deputies said Trenton’s spending unauthorized spending totaled $28,603.88.

When questioned by authorities, Trenton admitted he was drinking at the time and didn’t know how much of the victim’s money he had spent. He also admitted to buying the guns, alcohol, and a dog.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult. Bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 10

Charlie Galloway
3d ago

the True two victims in this story is the elderly couple and the dog now has to go to a shelter and the couple loses their money to a dirt bag

Reply
6
Chuck De Jesus
3d ago

so the guy steals 28gs and can bail for 500? no wonder elderly abuse is rampant out here

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Port Richey, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
New Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management

A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
BUSHNELL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Alcohol#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thegabber.com

Running Lexus Stolen in Gulfport

A man left his Lexus sedan running with the keys ignition while visiting his father’s house in Gulfport earlier this month. “When he came back out, he saw the vehicle traveling north on 54th Street South,” the Gulfport Police Department said. The Sept. 2 theft is the latest...
GULFPORT, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl

An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
INVERNESS, FL
fox13news.com

Search for suspect who hit and killed Pinellas deputy on I-275

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for construction worker Victor Vasquez, who they say hit and killed Deputy Michael Hartwick with a front loader in a construction zone on I-275 as the deputy was helping to control traffic. Investigators say Vasquez then handed his helmet and vest to another worker and fled on foot.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

97K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy