CBS 58
Democrats, Republicans denounce swastika displayed at West Bend Farmers Market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Imagine walking around a farmer's market and coming across a swastika. Viewers who wished to remain anonymous sent CBS 58 News what they're calling disturbing images showing just that from the West Bend Farmers Market Saturday morning, on Sept. 24. People say it was...
whby.com
Kaukauna Municipal Judge referred to Wisconsin Judicial Commission for review of her conduct
KAUKAUNA, Wis–The city of Kaukauna refers its municipal judge to the Wisconsin Judicial Commission for review of her conduct in office. According to a release from City Attorney Kevin Davidson, officials have concerns about two incidents involving Judge Carley Windorff. In July of this year, Windorff allegedly appointed her...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 24, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, September 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Ramps on US 10 to close in Winnebago County
Starting Monday, Sept. 26, ramps on US 10 in Winnebago County will close for concrete patching as part of WisDOT Pavement Project.
seehafernews.com
What is a Quit Claim Deed and Why Was One Needed for the FedEx Plant Project?
As news reporters, it is our job to take the legalese used in governmental meetings and explain it in Lehman’s terms. While going through the recent Manitowoc City Council meeting minutes, a term caught our eye, quit claim deed. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles told us that basically, it’s giving...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Man Urinating On City Property
A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, formerly of Manitowoc, with a long history of run ins with local law enforcement, appeared for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon after he was seen urinating on a city street. Edwin Guzman-Galarza is free on a $350 recognizance bond on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior...
milwaukeeindependent.com
A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies
Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Christopher C. Barber, 40, Sheboygan, fail to maintain sex offender registry on 12/18/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $654 to be paid by 11-15-2022 or 13 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Timothy John Alexander, 43,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lomira police chief, officers resign
LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
seehafernews.com
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
seehafernews.com
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
Appleton mayor explains why library moved out before project bids were locked in
The library is temporarily housed inside a former Best Buy. But the library moved out before bids for the $40.4 million project were in place.
WBAY Green Bay
Two men arrested for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from Oshkosh business
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -Two men were arrested, accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Oshkosh. Oshkosh Police arrested a 30 year old man and a 22 year old man. They are both accused of stealing from a business in the 1500 block of S. Koehler Street.
doorcountydailynews.com
County to move on from Younkers building for museum/archives project
While you could see the Door County Historical Museum and its archives building expand in the coming years, you will do so without the former Younkers building. The Door County Board of Supervisors will look to move to Phase II of its Door County Archives and Historical Museum facility construction project. By entering this phase, the county can go deeper into the architectural design of the buildings and put the project out to bid. One part of the project that will not be a part of it is the former Younkers building property, which the county bought in 2019 for $505,000. Master plan discussions earlier this year showed no use for the building itself. After running the numbers three times, Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says it makes more sense to tear down and build new rather than renovate.
A once in a lifetime day for Oneida
Oneida Nation celebrated the past, present and future of their history and culture on September 23.
wiproud.com
Man accidentally shot at Wisconsin gas station, serious but stable condition
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition. According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on...
doorcountydailynews.com
Pandemic, inflation brings change to lunchroom
School lunches are not like what you remember growing up or even what they were before the pandemic. In March 2020, food service at schools like Sturgeon Bay had to switch from serving students in a line to boxing them up for delivery during the summer. For the last two years, school lunches went from being free and reduced for those qualified to complimentary for all as students made their way back into the lunch room. So far this year, the lunchroom operates similarly to what it was before the pandemic, but some factors still linger. For starters, Sturgeon Bay School District Food Service Director Jenny Spude says the option to have a free breakfast as they have had for the last two years stuck around because of all of the positives that surround it.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman faces 60+ years for First Degree Reckless Homicide, drug charges for 2020 fentanyl death
RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old woman faces homicide charges for a fentanyl death that occurred in Ripon, Wisconsin in March 2020. Carla Endeward, who is currently incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, was charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide and other drug-related offenses on Thursday.
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect flees into woods after chase in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a carjacking in Clintonville fled into some woods in Northwestern Wisconsin after stealing another vehicle. Seth Genereau remains on the loose. Officials warn he may be looking to steal another vehicle and for shelter. On Sept. 22, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office...
