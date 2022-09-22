Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
North Las Vegas police strike suspect who appeared to be attempting a break-in
North Las Vegas police said that a suspect in their 20s is now dead after police used their firearms and shot him as he was allegedly attempting to break in a house.
Fox5 KVVU
Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
8newsnow.com
Deadly shooting: NLV police, man with rifle exchange gunfire in neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man armed with a rifle was shot to death late Saturday in a gunfire exchange with North Las Vegas Police in a residential neighborhood. Officers responded to a home near 4300 Westmere Avenue, west of Aviary Way and south of Grand Teton Drive, around 10 p.m. after a resident said he saw a man with a long pole in the backyard of a house on his street, according to Sgt. Jeff Wall of the North Las Vegas Police Department. The resident said the man appeared to be trying to break into a house.
KOLO TV Reno
Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
Henderson police: Men charged with murder in beating death of man outside business
Two men are facing charges of open murder in the beating death Friday night of a man outside a Henderson business, police said.
Metro: Woman fatally shot another woman outside SE valley home
A woman is facing an open murder charge after Metro police said she shot another woman early Friday outside a home in the southeast valley.
Police: Victim was shot following "heated argument" in Dennis Way homicide
On Friday, at approximately 7:23 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 4400 block of Dennis Way. On Saturday, police say the suspect has been taken into custody.
Stolen Torah recovered by Las Vegas police, no suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ancient Torah that was reported stolen in July has been recovered by police. This summer the religious artifact was reportedly stolen from a Las Vegas Strip hotel. It happened in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 12, according to Metro police. At the time, police released […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say couple killed in apparent murder-suicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a couple was killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail at approximately 12:43 p.m. for a report of two deceased persons. Arriving officers located an elderly male and female inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.
Las Vegas police: Woman heard voices, saw visions before stabbing, killing older roommate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old woman accused of killing her older roommate in a home near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard allegedly heard voices in the days before the stabbing, her arrest report said. Police arrested Hailey Brown early Wednesday morning on charges of murder and child abuse. Officers found the victim, 63-year-old Teresa […]
Torah recovered after being stolen from Las Vegas Strip
A Torah that was stolen from inside a convention room on June 12 has been returned to its rightful owner by Las Vegas police on Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate shooting Friday morning in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southeast valley on Friday morning. According to police, dispatch received a call about a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way at about 7:23 a.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from...
Las Vegas woman faces charges for driving 90 mph on wrong side of road, over medians to avoid police
with her headlights turned off for approximately 50 minutes while police attempted to stop her just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, the report stated.
No bail for Las Vegas man accused of 2nd deadly DUI crash
Prentiss Bates, 50, had his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday morning for charges resulting from a crash that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man who has been identified by the Clark County Coroner as Demarr Desean Sims of Las Vegas.
Las Vegas serial stabber kills 2, injures 2 unhoused people in week-long spree, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man has stabbed at least four people around the university district over the course of a week, leaving two dead and two critically injured, police said in a media conference Thursday. Christopher Martell, 33, has been on a stabbing spree around the area of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway since […]
20-year-old Las Vegas woman arrested for killing her roommate
20-year-old Hailey Brown is accused of open murder after her roommate was found stabbed to death in the home they shared on Wednesday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Friday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, officers received a call about the incident, near Centennial Parkway and North Hualapai, at about 9:59 a.m. Police said the incident involves a pickup...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas valley sees uptick in vehicle crashes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A string of crashes over the weekend, throughout the valley has many locals concerned about their safety on las vegas roadways. On Friday, Sept. 23, a morning crash left one person on life support, metro police said. That particular crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
Couple found dead in Spring Valley home
Homicide detectives in Las Vegas are investigating after an elderly couple was found dead from gunshot wounds on Thursday.
