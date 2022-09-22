ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
8newsnow.com

Deadly shooting: NLV police, man with rifle exchange gunfire in neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man armed with a rifle was shot to death late Saturday in a gunfire exchange with North Las Vegas Police in a residential neighborhood. Officers responded to a home near 4300 Westmere Avenue, west of Aviary Way and south of Grand Teton Drive, around 10 p.m. after a resident said he saw a man with a long pole in the backyard of a house on his street, according to Sgt. Jeff Wall of the North Las Vegas Police Department. The resident said the man appeared to be trying to break into a house.
KOLO TV Reno

Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a couple was killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail at approximately 12:43 p.m. for a report of two deceased persons. Arriving officers located an elderly male and female inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate shooting Friday morning in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southeast valley on Friday morning. According to police, dispatch received a call about a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way at about 7:23 a.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Friday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, officers received a call about the incident, near Centennial Parkway and North Hualapai, at about 9:59 a.m. Police said the incident involves a pickup...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas valley sees uptick in vehicle crashes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A string of crashes over the weekend, throughout the valley has many locals concerned about their safety on las vegas roadways. On Friday, Sept. 23, a morning crash left one person on life support, metro police said. That particular crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
