Read full article on original website
Related
WTNH.com
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: An update on the gubernatorial race
(WTNH) – Two days from now, Governor Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski will go head-to-head in their first debate. The latest Quinnipiac University Poll was released last week and it shows Lamont with a whopping 17-point lead on his Republican challenger. Bob is losing traction with women and he’s also losing ground with male voters.
WTNH.com
Haymond Law’s ‘2 Wheels on the Road’ Campaign: 9/11 ‘CT United Ride’
WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — As part of it’s “2 Wheels on the Road” campaign, the Haymond Law Firm recently sponsored the 21st annual ‘CT United Ride’– a popular 9/11 motorcycle tribute here in Connecticut. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has more!. To learn...
WTNH.com
One officer’s hunch solves 2 cold case mysteries
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades. Three investigative agencies in two states came together to solve a 28-year-old mystery. In January 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing in Illinois. He was last seen driving a Ford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTNH.com
MBD Beauty: Bridal Tips & Trends for the 2022-2023 Season
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – For the beauty and event industry, 2022 was known as a wedding boom – with close to 2.5 million weddings set to happen by the end of the year. Why? Well, it’s because we’re still playing “catch-up” from all the events cancelled due to the Pandemic.
Comments / 0