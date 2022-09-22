1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa.

It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper tried to pull over a Chevy Avalanche truck after it was clocked speeding, but the driver refused to pull over, said Sgt. Alex Dinkla.

The truck was traveling southbound on Eastern Avenue from Elm Street when the driver lost control and hit an embankment, then the truck rolled.

Sgt. Dinkla said Alecia Garcia, 24 of Davenport, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Damonte Stewart of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma was found trapped in the truck. The 31-year-old was transported to a Davenport hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

Neither Garcia nor Stewart was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation.

