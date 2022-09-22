ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFtCW_0i6E4h1E00

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa.

It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper tried to pull over a Chevy Avalanche truck after it was clocked speeding, but the driver refused to pull over, said Sgt. Alex Dinkla.

2 critically injured in chase exceeding 100 mph on Highway 20

The truck was traveling southbound on Eastern Avenue from Elm Street when the driver lost control and hit an embankment, then the truck rolled.

Sgt. Dinkla said Alecia Garcia, 24 of Davenport, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Damonte Stewart of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma was found trapped in the truck. The 31-year-old was transported to a Davenport hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

Neither Garcia nor Stewart was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 6

Robyn Shaw
3d ago

They ran from the police. It could have never happened if the obeyed the law! So sick of law breakers.

Reply
3
Related
KCRG.com

Central Iowa man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 case

Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 2 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist

THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Davenport, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
Pen City Current

St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident

LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
SAINT PAUL, IA
KCRG.com

Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary

A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
ANAMOSA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Iowa State Patrol#Chevy#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
K945

Six Ghost Towns Are Lost Submerged Under Red Rock Reservoir in Iowa

Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Kim Reynolds race-baits in new tv ad

Nothing happens in a campaign commercial by accident. Strategists plan every word and image, with the candidate's approval. Directors may film many takes to get the perfect cadence for every line. So Iowans should understand: the racist tropes in Governor Kim Reynolds' latest tv ad are deliberate. DISPARAGING ONE BLACK...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away

Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County

Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police: Student injured after being hit by bus in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department responded Wednesday to the report of a student hit by a bus. According to police, with the help of the Burlington school district, they found a student who got off the bus, bent down to tie his shoe and was hit by the back of the bus as it pulled away.
BURLINGTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Dead, One Injured In Chase

(Davenport, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died and another was seriously injured after a chase ended in a crash in Davenport Wednesday. The Patrol says the troopers started a chase with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck around 8:16 p-m. The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment and rolled before coming to a stop. Twenty-four-year-old Alecia Garcia was inside the truck and died at the scene. Thirty-one-year-old Damonte Stewart was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa native guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after […]
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa

A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy