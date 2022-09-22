Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Thousands celebrate Chico's 150th birthday
CHICO, Calif. - Thousands of people came together to celebrate Chico’s 150th birthday on Saturday. The event was held at the Meriam Park Barn with dozens of vendors, food trucks, and agencies lining the surrounding streets. People also had the chance to check out the Enloe Flightcare helicopters and fire engines from the Chico Fire Department and CAL FIRE.
csuchico.edu
Ancestorial Land in Butte Creek Canyon Returned to the Mechoopda Tribe
In the first agreement of its kind in the state, ownership and management of the 93-acre Butte Creek Ecological Preserve has been transferred from Chico State Enterprises to the Mechoopda Indian Tribe to manage, protect, restore, and steward the land as it recovers from the Camp Fire. Today, the Mechoopda...
csuchico.edu
Five Favorite Books: John Wang and Mike Watts
This month, we're highlighting two of our Meriam family by sharing their Five Favorite Books with the campus community -- or five of their favorite books, we should say, because who only has five favorites?. John Wang is our new Dean of the Library for Chico State, coming to us...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Why Baron Browning Will Win the Shasta County District 5 Supervisor Seat
With the Nov. 8 general election just seven weeks away and two county supervisor seats up for grabs, Shasta County is at a crossroads. Voters can choose to continue down the hard-right course charted by District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones and funded by Connecticut son-of-a-billionaire Reverge Anselmo to the tune of nearly $1 million during the past two election cycles. Or they can go their own way and reject the so-called Liberty Committee candidates.
krcrtv.com
Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County
EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
actionnewsnow.com
Almost 200 PG&E customers without power in Red Bluff area Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:36 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to 235 out of 426 PG&E customers in the Red Bluff area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 3:08 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 191 customers is 5 p.m.
kmvt
Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas -style” mass shooting. The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday at a Super 8 motel in...
actionnewsnow.com
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against City of Chico, police department
CHICO, Calif. - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the City of Chico and two police officers in connection with an officer-involved shooting in 2015. The father of Eddie "Gabe" Sanchez is suing the city, the police department and officers Mark Bass and David Bailey, claiming excessive force. The...
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
kymkemp.com
Some Areas in the Emerald Counties Received 7 Inches…How Much Rain Did You Get?
All the weather buffs we know have been comparing rain totals from the last five days. The National Weather Service has compiled the numbers across our region and shows an impressive range of numbers. According to their calculations, “Five day storm total precipitation from Saturday to Wednesday ranged from 12/100’s...
krcrtv.com
Chico Police arrest man after they say he prepared to commit mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. — A man was arrested by Chico Police on Sunday after they say he was preparing to commit a "Las Vegas style" mass shooting with a specific deadline. Detectives with the CPD's Violence Suppression Unit found evidence that 37-year-old Dallas Marsh had intent to commit the crimes.
krcrtv.com
Suspected burglars arrested after being found on inmate's property
A pair of suspected burglars were arrested earlier today, September 24th, after Chico Police Officers found them on the property belonging to someone who was already in jail. It happened around 2:18 pm today, when Chico Police were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. They had been advised that a man, later identified as 50-year old Jason Nystrom, was working on a vehicle in the driveway of the unoccupied home. When officers showed up to the scene, they found Nystrom in the driveway, with 42-year old Rochelle Hines leaving the home.
