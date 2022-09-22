Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
WCVB
Wednesday, September 28: Holes in the Wall
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Restaurants that are off the beaten path, out of the way, just your friendly neighborhood “hole in the wall” -- we found plenty! We hit Vinny’s at Night, an Italian kitchen in Somerville that was born in the back of a variety store, and Exodus Bagels in Roslindale - serving handmade bagels out of a literal hole in the wall. We stop for breakfast at Hidden Kitchen in Boston’s South End and head to Lowell for stick-to-your-ribs specials at a spot with “hole in the wall” (Eliu’s Hole in the Wall) right in the name. Bring your appetite and your nose for a great local find.
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
NECN
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
NECN
New Traffic-Blocking Climate Protest Held in Boston Friday
The group behind the protest that disrupted rush hour traffic in Boston's Seaport Wednesday morning held another event Friday afternoon in the heart of the city. Extinction Rebellion organized a slow, 10-mile group bike ride that travels from Copley Square to Boston Common Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. The riders plan to take up one lane of traffic.
westernmassnews.com
Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -If you were hoping to see rapper Post Malone in Boston this weekend, you may be out of luck. The artist announced on social media Saturday that his shows at TD Garden in Boston this weekend were cancelled. Malone said he is experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in Missouri and is having difficulty breathing. The post was published after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time for his Saturday show.
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
This Mass. city topped a list of nation’s most family friendly
The list was created by analyzing family-friendly features in cities. A real estate brokerage site has rated Cambridge the most family-friendly city in the U.S. The 2022 list was created by OpenDoor.com, a site that helps people buy and sell homes. To create the list, it said, it tallied and...
Restaurant legend back where she belongs in Worcester — but for how long?
WORCESTER — All is right again in Main South, because Annie Jenkins is back. But no one knows for how long. “Welcome back. Retirement didn’t last very long,” Jenkins boomed Friday...
Day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center
BOSTON — The black economic council is hosting day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center on Saturday. This event is aiming to bring together black business leaders and promote equity in businesses. According to BECMA, closing the racial gap is an important first step...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
nbcboston.com
Man Found Dead in Brighton
A man was found unresponsive early Sunday morning in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, police announced. Boston officers responded to a Kinross Road home around 6:25 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead on scene. Homicide detectives with the Boston Police Department are investigating until a cause of death is determined, police...
nbcboston.com
Boston City Leaders Join Dozens in Dorchester to Commemorate Homicide Victims
Boston leaders attended a ceremony on Sunday honoring the city's homicide victims and surviving family members. The local commemoration was part of a National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. The ceremony was held 2:30 p.m. at Pope John Paul II Park in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Mayor Michelle Wu was...
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
The MBTA is redesigning its bus network. But for these 3 bus routes, Boston has other ideas.
"These routes must be complemented, not removed." The MBTA is planning for the first major reworking of its bus network since the 1960s. In May, the agency boasted a draft of the Bus Network Redesign will bring access to high-frequency service to 275,000 more people, with essentially a bus every 15 minutes or sooner, every day of the week in five years’ time.
Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover
BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
whdh.com
Rapper Post Malone postpones concert at TD Garden following fall on stage last week
BOSTON (WHDH) - Rapper Post Malone took to social media Saturday evening to announce the cancellation of his show at TD Garden. The musician, born Austin Richard Post, wrote that he’s experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in St. Louis, Missouri. In the Twitter post, the...
whdh.com
Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
NECN
MBTA Shuts Down Green Line's D Branch, First of Three Closures Through October
Today comes the first day of the MBTA's shut down of the Green Line's D Branch, pausing subway access from Riverside station to Kenmore station until next Sunday. Citing the need for "infrastructure improvements", MBTA officials plan to shut the branch down three separate times through the end of October, all separate closures lasting for nine days. Today's closure is the first of the three.
