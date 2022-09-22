ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 30

Patricia Parsons
3d ago

How do we do this. We met and lived for 5 yrs in Italy. We have 2 of our kids that were born there. We want to move back so bad. That is our dream

Reply(2)
22
Bret
2d ago

when I was in the navy I lived in Sardinia for 3 in half yrs loved it people were great I was in the northern part Olbia this article brings back great memories

Reply(1)
9
Justin Burton
2d ago

basically feminism did its job non of the local women have enough kids to replace the population, the marriage rate is low and this is the governments attempt to solve it.

Reply(3)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Economy#Move To This#Santo Stefano Di Sessanio#Calabria#Travel Destinations#Italian#Sardinian#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
The Independent

Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul

A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
TV & VIDEOS
Yana Bostongirl

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy