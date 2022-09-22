ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

wtaw.com

Brazos County Judge Says The Stalemate Over Setting The Tax Rate May Delay Mailing Property Tax Bills

The Brazos County commission’s continuing stalemate over setting next year’s property tax rate may delay the mailing of property tax statements. County judge Duane Peters says he was told by the tax assessor-collector that because the appraisal district was late in certifying values, the state tax code gives the county until October 22 to decide the tax rate.
inforney.com

College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Jennifer Cain, Capital Projects Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about railroad crossing improvements and closures, the upcoming bond election, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 23, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
fox26houston.com

At least 2 dead following major crash in Waller County, officials investigating

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Officials say at least two people have died after a major crash in Waller County Sunday. Details are limited as it's an active crash but say it happened on FM 2920 and Kickapoo around 11 a.m. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Standifer, the driver of a Lexus was heading southbound, while the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was going east on 2920. The Chevy driver T-boned the Lexus, we're told, but it's unclear what caused the crash.
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY NIGHT

A Bellville woman was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Day Street for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted resulting in narcotics and drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s possession. The driver, Ashley Mallia, 31 of Bellville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY THURSDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 2:00, Officers located Dylon Koy Serialle, 18 of Brenham, in the 1000 block of Haynes and took him into custody on a Warrant for Burglary of a Building. Dylon was found inside an abandoned residence that he did not have the owner’s consent to enter and was also charged with Criminal Trespass. The arrest warrant stemmed from the Burglary of a Building in the 600 block on West Alamo Street that took place Thursday at 1:10 in the morning. Investigation into the Burglary is on-going.
Navasota Examiner

Victim air-lifted following fight

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
Navasota Examiner

Local Iola student dies in crash

IOLA – A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night, Sept. 21, claimed the life of a local Iola student leaving the small community in mourning. At approximately 8:15 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Farm-to-Market Road 39. The vehicle went off the roadway and the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver and the rear-passenger.
