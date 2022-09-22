Read full article on original website
Brazos County Judge Says The Stalemate Over Setting The Tax Rate May Delay Mailing Property Tax Bills
The Brazos County commission’s continuing stalemate over setting next year’s property tax rate may delay the mailing of property tax statements. County judge Duane Peters says he was told by the tax assessor-collector that because the appraisal district was late in certifying values, the state tax code gives the county until October 22 to decide the tax rate.
Water Consumption In Bryan And College Station Returns To Levels Before Last Month’s Rainfall
The return of near triple digit temperatures has brought back higher water consumption in Bryan and College Station. Neither city removed voluntary conservation measures following rainfall the two weeks before Labor Day. Bryan public works director Jayson Barfknecht said it was discussed during the August rain but no action was...
College Station ISD School Board Members Learn Of Increased Employee Giving To The CSISD Education Foundation
The September meeting of the College Station ISD school board included an annual update on employees who are supporting the district’s education foundation. Kimberly McAdams, who is one of the school board’s representatives on the foundation board, said 58 percent of employees made a pledge this year. McAdams...
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Jennifer Cain, Capital Projects Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about railroad crossing improvements and closures, the upcoming bond election, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 23, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With Partner Agency Catholic Charities Of Central Texas
United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince and John Baci of UWBV partner agency Catholic Charities of Central Texas visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver. Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update with partner agency Catholic Charities of Central Texas” on Spreaker. Additional information...
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says suspicious loose dirt call was a false alert
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious loose dirt call Friday. They say the loose dirt was in a field where construction was being done but didn’t specify where exactly that was. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said a...
FORMER COLLEGE STATION BAR OWNER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR WIRE FRAUD
A Bryan man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in March to wire fraud. 46-year-old Keith Anton Johnson, who formerly owned the Southerns bar and nightclub in College Station, was ordered on Monday to serve a 14-month sentence, followed by three years of supervised release. According to...
First shipping container restaurant food park opens in Montgomery County
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
At least 2 dead following major crash in Waller County, officials investigating
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Officials say at least two people have died after a major crash in Waller County Sunday. Details are limited as it's an active crash but say it happened on FM 2920 and Kickapoo around 11 a.m. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Standifer, the driver of a Lexus was heading southbound, while the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was going east on 2920. The Chevy driver T-boned the Lexus, we're told, but it's unclear what caused the crash.
WALLER CO. ROBBERY SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOLLOWING CHASE, CRASH IN GRIMES CO.
Three suspects in a Waller County robbery have been taken into custody after a chase Friday afternoon that ended in Grimes County. The vehicle then crashed near Highway 6 and Beason Creek. One of the men inside the vehicle fled on foot, but he and the other two were all apprehended.
CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have arrested three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Thursday. Police said all nine catalytic converters are from Toyota Tundra’s. Police said Drevonne Bell, 22, from Houston, is facing theft of property charges, and another charge...
BELLVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY NIGHT
A Bellville woman was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Day Street for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted resulting in narcotics and drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s possession. The driver, Ashley Mallia, 31 of Bellville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY THURSDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 2:00, Officers located Dylon Koy Serialle, 18 of Brenham, in the 1000 block of Haynes and took him into custody on a Warrant for Burglary of a Building. Dylon was found inside an abandoned residence that he did not have the owner’s consent to enter and was also charged with Criminal Trespass. The arrest warrant stemmed from the Burglary of a Building in the 600 block on West Alamo Street that took place Thursday at 1:10 in the morning. Investigation into the Burglary is on-going.
Victim air-lifted following fight
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
Local Iola student dies in crash
IOLA – A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night, Sept. 21, claimed the life of a local Iola student leaving the small community in mourning. At approximately 8:15 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Farm-to-Market Road 39. The vehicle went off the roadway and the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver and the rear-passenger.
Bryan house fire victim identified, investigation continues
Bryan firefighters have positively identified the victim of Wednesday night’s housefire as 70-year-old John Green, whom they believe passed away due to smoke inhalation.
