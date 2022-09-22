Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Stray bullets leave two injured in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a person in a Lancaster parking lot, which wounded two other people nearby, a sheriff’s lieutenant said Sunday. The two victims were hospitalized but are expected to survive, according to Lt. Clint Skaggs of the...
LASD deputy hospitalized after crash involving hit-and-run driver in Gardena
A sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene Gardena, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Deputy in SUV injured by hit-and-run motorist in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to...
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
2urbangirls.com
Man detained after woman found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed By vehicle near Culver City
LOS ANGELES – A vehicle fatally injured a man who was riding a bicycle into oncoming traffic Sunday in the Mar Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
2urbangirls.com
Driver flees SUV that crashed into building rupturing gas line
WHITTIER, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol investigating the circumstances surrounding an abandoned SUV that crashed into a commercial building in Whittier Saturday, sparking a fire and rupturing a gas line, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to 13339 Leffingwell Road, where the SUV had...
Woman found dead in Lancaster home after suffering blunt head trauma; man detained at residence
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.
8 hurt, traffic snarled after multi-vehicle crash on eastbound 105 Freeway in Westchester
The Los Angeles Fire Department said eight people were transported for injuries. According to a traffic incident log, an infant was among the injured.
theavtimes.com
Driver killed in two-vehicle collision in Lancaster [UPDATED]
LANCASTER – A male driver died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Lancaster involving a female driver who ran a stop sign, authorities said. The crash happened around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the intersection of Avenue F and 30th Street West. According to a news release...
2 innocent bystanders wounded in shooting at baby shower in Lancaster
A shooting at a baby shower in Lancaster left two innocent bystanders wounded after a gunman missed his intended target, authorities said.
2 men killed, woman injured when gunfire erupts in Compton
Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting over the weekend in Compton. The shooting unfolded after 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue. It was there that authorities arrived in response to a gunshot victim call and located to two Black men in their 20s-30s who had been wounded. Both men were subsequently pronounced dead. A female victim was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights
A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section. A suspect was talking...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Be on the lookout for missing Lancaster teenager
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing teenager from Lancaster. Madelyn Lucia Lovitt, 15, was last seen near the intersection of 12th Street East and Morveen Street in Lancaster on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s...
Multi-vehicle collision stacks traffic up on eastbound 105 Freeway in Westchester
Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department on Friday were responding to a multi-car collision on the eastbound 105 Freeway, just east of the 405 Freeway. Eight people were transported to the hospital. Traffic in the area has been significantly impacted. Footage from Sky5 shows vehicles on the eastbound 105 Freeway backed up all the […]
foxla.com
Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train in LA area
SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Sun Valley Friday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called at 7:16 p.m. to the area of 9449 San Fernando Road, near Sheldon Street, on reports of the collision and found the person down on the train tracks, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves two dead
COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
1 dead in eight-vehicle pileup on 105 freeway
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person was killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 a.m. […]
2urbangirls.com
Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area
LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
