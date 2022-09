The Notre Dame football team takes on UNC in Week 4, and here are the keys to victory for them against the Tar Heels. Week 4 brings another crucial matchup for the Notre Dame football team, as they travel to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to take on the UNC Tar Heels. The Tar Heels come into this game sporting a 3-0 record, but those wins have come against the likes of Florida A&M, Appalachian State, and Georgia State, not exactly a strong lineup of teams.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO