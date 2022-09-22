ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal

By Sophie Hanson
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XI1Bn_0i6E3UO200

Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims .

Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his parents Lionel and Joyce are said to have been neglectful. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 1994, Lionel admitted to being largely absent throughout his son’s formative years, that he was an “emotionally distant” father, but working hard and providing for the family was his way of showing love. At age four, Jeffrey underwent a double hernia removal operation and Lionel says his little boy was never the same. Jeffrey apparently became withdrawn and developed an interest in animal carcasses, which his father initially encouraged because, as a scientist himself, thought it showed his son possessed a scientific mind. So how did Jeffrey Dahmer go from being a seemingly normal boy to someone obsessed with the idea of killing, dismembering and eating some of his victim’s body parts?

Why did Jeffrey Dahmer eat people?

Why did Jeffrey Dahmer eat people? It boils down to having total domination and ownership of his victims. After taking their life, Jeffrey said he “had these obsessive desires and thoughts wanting to control them, to, I don’t know how to put it, possess them permanently,” during an episode of Inside Edition in 1993. “And that’s why you killed them,” the reporter asked. “Right, not because I was angry with them, not because I hated them but because I wanted to keep them with me. And as my obsession grew, I was saving body parts such as skulls and skeletons.” But eventually, killing his victims wouldn’t be enough. When Jeffrey was arrested, investigators found a myriad of gruesome evidence in his apartment, including severed heads in the freezer, human hearts, a whole torso, and human skulls atop his computer. There were Polaroids of his deceased victims, which he said during Inside Edition that it was his way of “remembering their appearance and their physical beauty.” A sort of trophy. Then there was the evidence that some of Jeffrey’s victim’s body parts had been consumed. During his sanity trial, detectives relayed information provided by the killer during his confession. Police recorded over 60 hours of audio in which Jeffrey described in gruesome detail some of his crimes. Once he fried the biceps of a man in oil, used a meat tenderizer and ate the muscle because ″it was big and he wanted to try it,” police Detective Dennis Murphy said, according to the Associated Press . “He stated it tasted like beef.″

Cannibalism is extremely rare in the world of serial killers. Of some 2,000 serial killers –that is, killers defined by their multiple victims over a period of time–it’s estimated only between five and 10 are cannibals. Dr. Eric Hickey, professor of forensic psychology at Walden University, told A&E that cannibals are different from psychopathic killers. While psychopaths (and a note here that not all psychopaths possess violent tendencies) tend to struggle to make meaningful connections with others, those with cannibalistic urges develop extreme attachments. “Cannibals tend to feel really insecure and can’t have normal relationships,” Hickey said. “Eating their victims gives them a sense of power because their victims can never leave.” That certainly seems to align with the theory that Jeffrey was dealing with abandonment issues stemming from early childhood. When Lionel and Joyce divorced in 1978, both accused the other of “extreme cruelty and gross neglect of duty,” per an LA Times article from 1991, and other people that knew Jeffrey from a young age painted a much darker picture than his parents’ anecdotes. “He was tortured and lost at a very early age,” Martha Schmidt, a sociology professor at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, who knew Jeffrey in high school. “His behavior was always on the edge. He seemed to cry out for help, but nobody paid any attention to him at all.”

Extreme attachment is or often turns to be sexual in nature, Hickey continued, and that their desire to consume their victims happens gradually through experimentation and fantasy. “Whenever killers eat other people, they’re acting out a fantasy about relationships and intimacy. They start experimenting with sexual fantasies about voyeurism and necrophilia, and as they’re fantasizing they explore that behavior,” he said. “You don’t usually see people jump from killing to eating. It starts with watching people sleep, then drugging victims, then you want to be with someone who’s buried or unconscious—and it progresses from there.” Indeed, Jeffrey explained in the ’94 interview with NBC that throughout the course of his crimes, his desire to possess his victims involved more “deviant type behavior to satisfy my urges,” explaining that the cannibalism made his victims “feel them feel like a permanent part of me”.

Which other killers are cannibals?

As mentioned, killers that turn to consume their victims are pretty rare and it’s almost always sexually motivated. The most recent example is one from Germany in September 2020, where a math and chemistry teacher known only as Stefan R. was found guilty of murdering then eating, Stefan Trogisch, a man he’d met online. “The accused killed the victim because he sought sexual satisfaction through the killing and wanted to eat parts of the corpse,” the prosecution alleged on the first day of the trial, according to the New York Post . Stefan R.’s horrific crime echoes that of an earlier one from 2001, where Armin Meiwes invited Bernd-Jurgen Brandes to his apartment. It was a particularly unusual case because Brandes had agreed to be killed and eaten. The court heard how Brandes had originally replied to a March 2001 internet posting by Meiwes seeking a “well-built male” for “slaughter and consumption”, per The Guardian . Meiwes had eaten over 44 pounds of Brandes’ flesh before he was caught in December 2002.

Andrei Chikatilo was given the nickname the “Butcher of Rostov” as one of Ukraine’s most prolific killers–confessing to 56 murders (though he was charged with 53) over the course of 12 years. He would lure young women into the woods to rape, dismember and eat their sexual organs. “I was like a crazed wolf,” Chikatilo told the court in his statement in 1992, reports the LA Times , that observed: “There was no remorse in his voice; if anything, he sounded proud that he ‘just turned into a beast, into a wild animal’.” Chikatilo was executed four years later.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available to stream on Netflix . Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes premieres on Netflix on October 7, 2022.

Jeffrey Dahmer: A Terrifying True Story of Rape, Murder & Cannibalism (The Serial Killer Books)

Buy: ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ by Jack Rosewood $11.95

For more about Jeffrey Dahmer, check out Jack Rosewood’s Jeffrey Dahmer: A Terrifying True Story of Rape, Murder & Cannibalism . The biography—which is a part of Rosewood’s The Serial Killer Books series—tells the true-crime story of Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, a serial killer who terrorized Milwaukee, Wisconsin and murdered more than a dozen people (not to mention committed acts of necrophilia and cannibalism) throughout the 1980s until his eventual arrest in 1991. The book explains how Dahmer, who had an above-average intellect and is described as “conventionally good-looking,” was able to fool everyone around him, including his family, his neighbors and the police, to avoid capture for so many years. Jeffrey Dahmer: A Terrifying True Story of Rape, Murder & Cannibalism also takes readers through Dahmer’s murder trial, his death at the hands of his fellow inmates and how his crimes rocked Milwaukee for decades to come.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

How Did the Queen Die? What We Know About Her ‘Peaceful’ Passing & Her Cause of Death

Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William

Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator

Whether you like it or not, it's every few years or so that vile serial killer tales are plucked from the horrid depths of the past and brought to our screens. Serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — who terrorized Californians from 1984 to 1985 — was the subject of Netflix's 2021 docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (which did a fairly good job at highlighting the stories of his victims).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Chikatilo
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Armin Meiwes
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannibalism#Murder#Cannibals#Violent Crime#Nbc
The Independent

Dr Oz told radio show incest ‘not a big problem’ as long as ‘more than a first cousin away’

Dr Mehmet Oz raised eyebrows by suggesting in a newly unearthed radio interview that incest was “not a big problem” as long as “you’re more than a first cousin away.”The candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat also told The Breakfast Club show in February 2014 that girls don’t want to have sex with their fathers because of pheromones.“My daughters hate my smell,” the Republican nominee said on the show.His Democratic opponent John Fetterman was quick to latch onto the comments, tweeting, “Yet another issue where Oz and I disagree.”Dr Oz got embroiled in the subject when he was asked on...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch

Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

'Monster' Jeffrey Dahmer's Real-Life Murders—and How He Got Away With Them for So Long

Jeffrey Dahmer is the subject of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters in the title role. Dahmer's been the subject of numerous films and TV shows—and even name-dropped in a Kesha song. While his actions were the stuff true crime junkie dreams are made of, the atrocities Dahmer committed were some of the most gruesome and horrific in American history.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Black Enterprise

Murder-For-Hire Trial Reveals ‘Sweetie Pies’ Star Andre Montgomery Feared His Uncle Days Before His Death

The notorious St. Louis murder-for-hire trial of James “Tim” Norman is in session at the Eagleton Federal Courthouse. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, prosecutors made opening statements on Tuesday describing Norman as a reality TV personality “desperate” for money. He stands accused of conspiring to have his nephew killed and attempting to collect his life insurance money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

65K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy