Additional information on the Jackson Entrepreneurs Group events
The Jackson Entrepreneurs Group was created by two Jackson, TN natives. The group works to promote the success of local small businesses while also bringing the community together. To find out about upcoming events to be held by the group, visit their website at www.jackson-entrepreneurs.com or visit the Facebook page...
Union kicks off its bicentennial with special brunch
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts President’s Brunch. Union University is having events all day today, starting with the university’s President’s Brunch. The event took place at the G.M. Savage Memorial Chapel and started at 10 a.m. The brunch had a great turnout with a sold out...
newsleaderonline.com
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
Shiloh event to commemorate 160th battle anniversary
CORINTH, Miss. – A national park will honor the anniversary of a major battle. According to Shiloh National Military Park, the first weekend in October is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth. In commemoration of the anniversary, the park will host special events throughout the weekend. Visitors...
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
Strong winds tear through Covington town square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
Suicide prevention volunteers present ‘Signs of Hope’ to Jackson travelers
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee organization spreads awareness of suicide prevention by holding signs at busy intersections in Jackson. The month of September is dedicated to suicide awareness. The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) hosted its annual volunteer-driven campaign to spread suicide prevention awareness, called “Signs of Hope.”...
Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County have new title holders
JACKSON, Tenn.– Two crowns were awarded to new title holders. The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Pageant was held Sunday night with a large number of the community in attendance. All of the contestants displayed their beauty and talent at the pageant in hopes of winning the two...
Local university kicks off homecoming week with color run
MARTIN, Tenn.– A local university paints the streets with all of the colors of the rainbow. To kickoff homecoming week at the University of Tennessee at Martin, the university put on their first ever color run presented by the ROTC program. The event was for all ages, and awards...
Former TN assistant police chief arrested for stalking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis Police […]
JMC Library hosts 4th annual Book Fest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local library hosts annual author event. The Jackson-Madison County Library held their 4th annual Book Fest event today. This year’s event was a huge success with around 100 people in attendance. The event welcomed 26 authors from West Tennessee and the surrounding area. Authors were...
Charles “Bernard” Downey
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: 12:30 PM Monday, September 26, 2022. Minister/Celebrant: Josh Manning and Ethan Schulte of East Wood Church of Christ. Visitation: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Monday, September 26, 2022. Date/Place of Birth: September 30, 1922 in Lewis County, TN. Pallbearers: Wes Knee, Craig Brown,...
Ford breaks ground at BlueOval City facility in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company has broken ground at BlueOval City, the manufacturing site for the company’s new electric vehicles and advanced batteries. The Stanton, Tenn., facility will create approximately 6,000 jobs. The company plans to reach a 2 million electric vehicle annual run rate globally by...
Tennessee Students Left Aghast After White Principal Drops N-Word
A Tennessee community has blasted a principal for using a racist slur during a school assembly, but the district’s leader has asked community members to consider the principal’s “intent and the context in which he used the terms.”Last week, Trenton Rosenwald Middle School principal Paul Pillow was filmed hurling derogatory terms—including the N-word—during a meeting with students before class.In a statement posted on the district’s website, Trenton director of schools Tim Haney said Pillow used the slur while addressing students about “behavioral expectations.”“We offer no excuses for it and will own any criticism of it,” he said. But he nevertheless...
Ms. LaRae A. Simpson
Ms. LaRae A. Simpson was born on July 28, 1984, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on September 19, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. She will lie in state at the Church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN.
CPD steps up presence at schools, investigates threat
The Covington Police Department is working with Lauderdale County officials and Tipton County Schools to identify who is responsible for the threats circulating on social media. “You will see an increase in officers being present at our schools out of an abundance of caution,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner....
Additional arrest announced in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A McKenzie man is behind bars as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Marcus Glenn is facing counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sale and deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The TBI...
BBQ, mild, or spicy a local festival offers it all
JACKSON, Tenn. – First it was the barbecue festival and now… Hot wings. One local group hosts their first ever Hot Wing Festival. The Jackson Entrepreneur Group is back with another festival and this time, its hot wings!. “We are having a Hot Wing Festival for the community....
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
