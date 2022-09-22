ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

Comments / 6

Jennie Scott
3d ago

I lived and raised my children in Tallmadge. I have always called is Historical Tallmadge Circle. Because it’s a circle not a square. It was a dirt circle before it was ever paved. It still is a circle today.

Reply(3)
4
Related
Cleveland.com

Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens

AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man shoots at suspect during attempted burglary: Brunswick Police Blotter

Police responded to a Judita Drive home at 3:26 a.m. Sept. 1 for a reported break-in with shots fired. The residents of the home told police they recognized the man trying to break in and shot at the man, who fled. Police recovered the handgun and two loaded magazines from the home, as well as a pocket knife found in the backyard and allegedly belonging to the suspect. Police had been unable to make contact with the suspect at the time of the report.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Walker finds handgun in roadway: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A man went to the police station Sept. 6 about property he found in the street. He said he was walking his dog on Fry Road near Ivy Lane when he noticed a firearm in the middle of that road. He picked up the firearm that was in a holster and immediately drove to the police station. The weapon was not on file as missing. It was loaded with a bullet inside the chamber, but there was no gun magazine. Police test fired it. It was in working condition. Police now have the weapon. The next day the man returned to the station with a gun magazine he found near the scene he saw the handgun. Police determined it likely belonged to the found handgun. Police fired the weapon and sent the shell casings for lab research.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Tallmadge, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Tallmadge, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
theeastcountygazette.com

3 People Shot in Birthday Party: Tallmadge Police Investigating

CLEVELAND, OHIO – Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that injured three people. According to the Tallmadge Police Department. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Ritchie Memorial Shelter House rental facility on West Avenue. According to investigators, three shooting victims were treated at a hospital in the...
TALLMADGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Police cite resident for aggressive dog on the run: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

Police received a call at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 20 that a large German Shepherd was in her backyard. It seemed somewhat aggressive. Police contacted the owner at 8:36 a.m. who planned to retrieve his dog. The owner was still trying to locate the dog at 9:07 a.m. The Cuyahoga County Animal Warden was contacted. Police left the area but, returned again when the dog reappeared in the complainant’s backyard again now barking at her. The owner was contacted again. The dog charged at an officer who was unable to Taser it. The owner returned. After some time, he was able to get the dog into his backyard at 9:55 a.m., but he was still trying to get it inside. He was cited.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Williams
whbc.com

Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Town Square#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
87K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy