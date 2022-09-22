Read full article on original website
Jennie Scott
3d ago
I lived and raised my children in Tallmadge. I have always called is Historical Tallmadge Circle. Because it’s a circle not a square. It was a dirt circle before it was ever paved. It still is a circle today.
4
Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens
AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
Man shoots at suspect during attempted burglary: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to a Judita Drive home at 3:26 a.m. Sept. 1 for a reported break-in with shots fired. The residents of the home told police they recognized the man trying to break in and shot at the man, who fled. Police recovered the handgun and two loaded magazines from the home, as well as a pocket knife found in the backyard and allegedly belonging to the suspect. Police had been unable to make contact with the suspect at the time of the report.
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting, crash in Summit County, police say
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin police said officers took a man into custody Sunday in connection to a deadly shooting and crash. Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the area of Dailey Road for a motorcycle crash, according to police. But after arriving to the scene, officers learned...
Walker finds handgun in roadway: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A man went to the police station Sept. 6 about property he found in the street. He said he was walking his dog on Fry Road near Ivy Lane when he noticed a firearm in the middle of that road. He picked up the firearm that was in a holster and immediately drove to the police station. The weapon was not on file as missing. It was loaded with a bullet inside the chamber, but there was no gun magazine. Police test fired it. It was in working condition. Police now have the weapon. The next day the man returned to the station with a gun magazine he found near the scene he saw the handgun. Police determined it likely belonged to the found handgun. Police fired the weapon and sent the shell casings for lab research.
Ohio police sergeant arrested by his own department
A Lorain police sergeant has reportedly found himself on the other side of the law.
3 People Shot in Birthday Party: Tallmadge Police Investigating
CLEVELAND, OHIO – Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that injured three people. According to the Tallmadge Police Department. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Ritchie Memorial Shelter House rental facility on West Avenue. According to investigators, three shooting victims were treated at a hospital in the...
Police cite resident for aggressive dog on the run: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Police received a call at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 20 that a large German Shepherd was in her backyard. It seemed somewhat aggressive. Police contacted the owner at 8:36 a.m. who planned to retrieve his dog. The owner was still trying to locate the dog at 9:07 a.m. The Cuyahoga County Animal Warden was contacted. Police left the area but, returned again when the dog reappeared in the complainant’s backyard again now barking at her. The owner was contacted again. The dog charged at an officer who was unable to Taser it. The owner returned. After some time, he was able to get the dog into his backyard at 9:55 a.m., but he was still trying to get it inside. He was cited.
Officers investigate multiple reports of stolen vehicles: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Cook Avenue. A male resident called the police department at 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 15 to report a vehicle was stolen from his driveway. The complainant said he believed he forgot the keys in the car. Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. A woman...
Sovereign citizen’s car stereo creates international incident at Pinecrest: Orange Police Blotter
Disorderly conduct, obstructing official business: Wall Street. Several Pinecrest visitors flagged down a passing police lieutenant around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16 regarding a white convertible with gold wheels playing music very loud and causing a disturbance. Police spotted a car matching that description in the Whole Foods parking lot, with...
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
Officer, woman injured after fire incident in Summit County, police say
RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Richfield police said an officer was injured Friday during an incident with a woman in crisis. It took place around 9:30 p.m. on I-271 near the State Route 303 exit, according to police. Police said the officer and woman were involved in a struggle, and she...
OVI suspect says he did not drink much: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Center Ridge Road. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
‘100% crap’: Akron police chief responds to accusations against department
Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett on Friday was very candid addressing accusations against his department and his officers that he says have resulted in threats against the officers, distrust of his department and division within the community.
Cleveland Police fundraiser: $30,000 raised for officer paralyzed after drunk driver crashed into SWAT vehicle
PARMA, Ohio — Hundreds of people showed up to a fundraiser the goal: $50,000 for potentially life-changing surgery after a drunk driver hit a Cleveland SWAT vehicle two years ago, leaving the 32 year old paralyzed from the neck down. It's easy to see how loved Officer Jon Rodriguez...
Lorain PD arrest fellow sergeant in connection with off-duty incident
Lorain Police Department arrested Lorain police sergeant Kenneth Zapolski on Thursday as a result of an off-duty incident involving two other off-duty officers, according to a press release from LPD.
Driver pulls a gun during road rage incident: North Ridgeville police blotter
On September 18, police responded to a weapons complaint. Upon arrival, officers met with the victims, who reported a man pulled a gun on them after a road rage incident. The driver faces a felony charge of aggravated menacing. OVI: Hickory Trail. Police were dispatched for a car crash on...
Man reports occupied Jeep parked in his driveway; occupant found drunk with loaded gun: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Kenmore Road. At 12:05 a.m. Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Kenmore Road, where a Shaker Heights homeowner, 56, reported that a Jeep was parked in his driveway without his permission. Police approached the vehicle and encountered the operator, a Pepper...
Stumbling shoplifting suspect arrested with vodka in his shorts: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: Great Northern Shopping Center. Officers at 10:52 a.m. on Sept. 5 responded to Marc’s after the department received a report of a suspicious man leaving the store with his hand down his shorts, and he appeared to be holding onto something. An employee...
Richfield Police respond to woman 'in crisis' on I-271 in Summit County
RICHFIELD, Ohio — A Richfield Police officer was injured Friday during a struggle with a woman who allegedly lit herself on fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After a Richfield police officer learned of...
Warren police investigate mausoleum break-in
It happened at the Western Reserve Cemetery and Mausoleum.
