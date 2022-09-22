Read full article on original website
1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Southern State Parkway Crash In Hempstead
One person was killed in an early morning crash on the Southern State Parkway. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on the eastbound side near Exit 15A in Hempstead, according to New York State Police. The collision involved two vehicles. One driver was pronounced dead at the...
NECN
Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina
A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
A woman and her dog were rescued from a fire at a Central Islip home on Saturday.
White Plains Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Guide Rail, Leaves Roadway, Police Say
A Westchester man was killed after suffering a medical episode while driving his Porsche Macan GTS on the Henry Hudson Parkway. The crash took place in the Bronx around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to the New York City Police, Brian Keating, age 66, of White Plains, was traveling...
longisland.com
5 Fire Departments Respond to House Engulfed in Flames in North Hills
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a residential house fire that occurred at 4:00 AM on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in North Hills. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a house fire located at 9 Cherrywood Lane. Upon arrival, Officers observed the house to be fully engulfed in flames. The house was unoccupied due to ongoing construction. The Manhasset- Lakeville Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.
longisland.com
Amityville Man Under Arrest After Drunk Driving Crash Seriously Injures His Passenger
Suffolk County Police today arrested an Amityville man for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured his passenger in Islip early this morning. Tevin Allen was driving a 2018 Nissan on eastbound Sunrise Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the median ½...
Report Of Erratic Driver Leads To Operating Under Influence Charge For Man In Darien
A 52-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit. Police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Post Road and Hecker Avenue in Darien shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Darien Police Department said.
longisland.com
Boat Catches on Fire and Sinks, Occupant Jumps Overboard and is Saved
The Public information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM in Point Lookout. According to Police, a fifty-foot-long Bertram fishing boat notified authorities that he was in distress, and 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a boat on fire in the water off of Point Lookout. The boat owner reports that he heard a loud bang, then his boat went on fire, and he jumped into the ocean, the boat sank a short time later.
Suspect At Large After Burglary At Plainview Gas Station
Police are investigating a burglary at a Long Island gas station. It happened between Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, in Plainview, Nassau County Police said. An unknown person entered the Mobil station at 220 Manetto Hill Road and removed an unknown amount of US currency, cigarette cartons and Lottery tickets, said police.
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
Bay Shore's Boulton Center marquee collapses in busy Main Street; no injuries reported
No one was hurt but it fell down right when witnesses said numerous people were walking on busy Main Street.
Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Elwood Bank Robber
Police on Long Island are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly robbed a bank in February. The robbery took place in Elwood around 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, at the TD Bank on the Jericho Turnpike. According to Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit...
28-Year-Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash On Northern State Parkway In North Hempstead
A 28-year-old man was killed early Thursday, Sept. 22, in a single-vehicle crash on a Long Island highway. State Police in Nassau County were called shortly after 1 a.m. with reports of a motorcycle crash in North Hempstead on the Northern State Parkway. Investigators determined that Jose Campos-Orellana, of Bay...
Herald Community Newspapers
Weapon possession arrest in Lakeview
A Lakeview man has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm following an altercation on Saturday. At around 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 24, Nassau County police responded to a call about a disturbance at someone’s home. A 40-year-old woman was reportedly involved in a verbal argument with an unknown man accompanied by several other men. The group of men allegedly wanted to fight the woman’s 17-year-old foster daughter. The woman claimed that the argumentative man brandished a black firearm at her before fleeing the scene.
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Closures On Stretch Of Southern State Parkway In Hempstead Expected To Last 1 Month
State officials announced that a stretch of the Southern State Parkway is set to close on weeknights for about a month. The westbound parkway will be closed weeknights between Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) and Exit 22 (Meadowbrook State Parkway) in Hempstead beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.
LI guide dog non-profit employee arrested for fatally leaving dog in hot van
An employee for a Long Island guide dog training organization was arrested on Wednesday for fatally leaving a dog in a work van on a 90-degree day.
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
