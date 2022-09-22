ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreham, NY

Comments / 4

Related
NECN

Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina

A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Firefighters Extinguish Blaze At North Hills House

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Long Island home that is under construction. Emergency responders rushed to the scene of the blaze in North Hills on Cherry Wood Lane at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The...
NORTH HILLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, NY
Cars
Shoreham, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Shoreham, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Accidents
longisland.com

5 Fire Departments Respond to House Engulfed in Flames in North Hills

The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a residential house fire that occurred at 4:00 AM on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in North Hills. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a house fire located at 9 Cherrywood Lane. Upon arrival, Officers observed the house to be fully engulfed in flames. The house was unoccupied due to ongoing construction. The Manhasset- Lakeville Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.
NORTH HILLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Rocky Pont
longisland.com

Boat Catches on Fire and Sinks, Occupant Jumps Overboard and is Saved

The Public information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM in Point Lookout. According to Police, a fifty-foot-long Bertram fishing boat notified authorities that he was in distress, and 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a boat on fire in the water off of Point Lookout. The boat owner reports that he heard a loud bang, then his boat went on fire, and he jumped into the ocean, the boat sank a short time later.
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Burglary At Plainview Gas Station

Police are investigating a burglary at a Long Island gas station. It happened between Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, in Plainview, Nassau County Police said. An unknown person entered the Mobil station at 220 Manetto Hill Road and removed an unknown amount of US currency, cigarette cartons and Lottery tickets, said police.
PLAINVIEW, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash

A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Herald Community Newspapers

Weapon possession arrest in Lakeview

A Lakeview man has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm following an altercation on Saturday. At around 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 24, Nassau County police responded to a call about a disturbance at someone’s home. A 40-year-old woman was reportedly involved in a verbal argument with an unknown man accompanied by several other men. The group of men allegedly wanted to fight the woman’s 17-year-old foster daughter. The woman claimed that the argumentative man brandished a black firearm at her before fleeing the scene.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy