MINNEAPOLIS — In a world of constant challenge and change, a Twin Cities man has proved one person can make a difference…by simply being the person you can trust. For 45 years, Andy Martin has supported at-risk youth in our community through Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis. His selfless career started in 1977 as an overnight support worker at St. Joseph’s Home for Children. And most recently, he supported guests at Hope Street for Youth – a housing-focused shelter for young people, ages 18 to 24.
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
MINNEAPOLIS — By the end of next month, several empty rooms within Sabathani Community Center will transform into a "community tech hub" for young people 12-24 years old. The initiative comes from Smart North, a nonprofit Tayo Daniel cofounded. Daniel grew up blocks away from the south Minneapolis landmark that is Sabathani. Today, the area is also known for George Floyd Square.
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
MINNEAPOLIS – Complaints on campus are happening only three weeks into the new school year at the University of Minnesota. Parents, with students graduating in 2026, are sharing photos taken by their kids from inside the resident dining halls, within a private Facebook group. The pictures show what's being offered for meals, and sometimes the lack of any food."We've been getting Lunchables and pizza, that's about it," said Donovan Verdi, a freshman living at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank.As an active person, Verdi says he's disappointed by the lack of nutritional food being offered."I need more than a Lunchable...
RUSH CITY, Minn. — Running is usually an individual sport. And even if you ask a group training for the 2022 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, it's most certainly individual – or at least in honor of one very special person. Dan Fessenden was a runner, but he was...
(FOX 9) - The Bad Rooster food truck wants the bad news to go away. The reviews of their food are great. The problem: Two sisters who claim the Minnetonka food truck finances a cult, orchestrated by its co-owner Soulaire Allerai, that has taken over their mother’s life. On...
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Art takes work, and the mural at East 72nd Street and Chicago Avenue in Richfield is an example of that. Standing 80 feet wide and 12 feet tall, the rainforest mural is a reflection of community collaboration at it's best. "In order for a rainforest to...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
On a warm and sunny day earlier this September, thousands of people took to West Broadway Avenue in North Minneapolis to scoot, bike, blow bubbles, perform and see performances, and buy and sell clothing, books and food. The series of events, part of Open Streets Minneapolis, is now in its...
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
DESTIN, Florida — A Minnesota family is behind a first-of-its-kind alert system that debuted in Florida this week. Aqua Alert is similar to an Amber Alert system but for missing boaters and kayakers. On Feb. 13, 2021, David Schink, 61, went out in his kayak while in Destin, Florida...
An interesting article posted today, "Once nicknamed 'Murderapolis,' the city that became the center of the 'Defund the Police' movement is grappling with heightened violent crime." A brief excerpt, though there's much more there:. [T]he very community most directly impacted by crime and policing in the city — the north...
MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and a group of local law enforcement officials announced a new strategy Thursday that they say will help thwart the rise of violent crime in the city. Calling public safety "the paramount issue" in Minneapolis now, Frey outlined a plan he said will...
MINNEAPOLIS — Laura Merino-Franco is an artist who designs handmade filigree pieces. Pieces can take anywhere from 24 to 36 hours to make. She's one of the few in the country creating this art. "It's very, very elaborate because we're talking very thin threads only using your hands as...
This is ridiculous. Two of the best barbecue operations in the state of Minnesota are run out of food trucks in Minneapolis: Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co. and Dylan Boerboom’s Boomin Barbecue. On Saturday morning, both posted on Instagram about a fight they’ve been in with the city of Minneapolis over their smokers.
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina school district announced new safety procedures after several fights broke out during the high school homecoming football game in September. On Sept. 16, Edina Public Schools said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake. Richfield police were called in as reinforcement to help clear the campus, and students who were not supposed to be on camps were evacuated.
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Ten years ago, a father murdered his three young daughters at their home in River Falls. The unimaginable act made headlines all around the world. Since then, the girls' mother, Jessica Peterson, has worked to keep their memory alive — from helping build a community playground to speaking engagements.
The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
