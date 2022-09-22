ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Twin Cities advocate for at-risk youth receives national award, retires after 45 years

MINNEAPOLIS — In a world of constant challenge and change, a Twin Cities man has proved one person can make a difference…by simply being the person you can trust. For 45 years, Andy Martin has supported at-risk youth in our community through Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis. His selfless career started in 1977 as an overnight support worker at St. Joseph’s Home for Children. And most recently, he supported guests at Hope Street for Youth – a housing-focused shelter for young people, ages 18 to 24.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
HOPKINS, MN
KARE 11

Youth tech hub coming to George Floyd Square area

MINNEAPOLIS — By the end of next month, several empty rooms within Sabathani Community Center will transform into a "community tech hub" for young people 12-24 years old. The initiative comes from Smart North, a nonprofit Tayo Daniel cofounded. Daniel grew up blocks away from the south Minneapolis landmark that is Sabathani. Today, the area is also known for George Floyd Square.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
RICHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
Education
CBS Minnesota

No seconds needed: University of Minnesota students frustrated with what's being served up at the campus dining halls

MINNEAPOLIS – Complaints on campus are happening only three weeks into the new school year at the University of Minnesota. Parents, with students graduating in 2026, are sharing photos taken by their kids from inside the resident dining halls, within a private Facebook group. The pictures show what's being offered for meals, and sometimes the lack of any food."We've been getting Lunchables and pizza, that's about it," said Donovan Verdi, a freshman living at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank.As an active person, Verdi says he's disappointed by the lack of nutritional food being offered."I need more than a Lunchable...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Bad Rooster denied injunction against sisters

(FOX 9) - The Bad Rooster food truck wants the bad news to go away. The reviews of their food are great. The problem: Two sisters who claim the Minnetonka food truck finances a cult, orchestrated by its co-owner Soulaire Allerai, that has taken over their mother’s life. On...
MINNETONKA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Thomas#Linus College#Charity#Dfc
fox9.com

Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Open Streets gets rave reviews but insufficient funding

On a warm and sunny day earlier this September, thousands of people took to West Broadway Avenue in North Minneapolis to scoot, bike, blow bubbles, perform and see performances, and buy and sell clothing, books and food. The series of events, part of Open Streets Minneapolis, is now in its...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KARE 11

Early voting's underway in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Mayor Frey Vows to Save Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue in Minneapolis

This is ridiculous. Two of the best barbecue operations in the state of Minnesota are run out of food trucks in Minneapolis: Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co. and Dylan Boerboom’s Boomin Barbecue. On Saturday morning, both posted on Instagram about a fight they’ve been in with the city of Minneapolis over their smokers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Edina High School changes safety procedures after homecoming football fight

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina school district announced new safety procedures after several fights broke out during the high school homecoming football game in September. On Sept. 16, Edina Public Schools said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake. Richfield police were called in as reinforcement to help clear the campus, and students who were not supposed to be on camps were evacuated.
EDINA, MN
Axios

10 restaurants Twin Cities locals love

The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy