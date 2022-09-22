Read full article on original website
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (9/25/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Juvenile crime has been the focus of a lot of attention recently in the Lubbock City Council as councilmembers voted on a new budget. Is juvenile crime spiking in the Hub City? What can the tax dollars just allocated to the Lubbock Police Department do to help? We’ll discuss the matter with Chief Floyd Mitchell of the Lubbock Police Department.
Big Wheels deliver Lubbock Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivered in cool cars today. You can get involved by reaching out to Lubbock Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971 or on their website at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.
24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23
Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
Lubbock church hosts 20th annual Pumpkin Patch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is housing its 20th annual Pumpkin Patch starting Saturday morning. The pumpkins should arrive at the church around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to kick-off the church’s non-profit fundraiser. The public is encouraged to join the festivities at the church...
Stabbing at Lubbock grocery store parking lot, 1 seriously injured
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday in the parking lot of H-E-B.
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips
My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 63°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 91°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. Good Friday evening, South Plains! Another nice day across the region today, even...
Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer
Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
South Plains Fair and local non-profits
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Redbud Lions Club is one of the two longest participating non-profit organizations at the South Plains Fair. One hundred percent of all proceeds go directly to support numerous organizations from the Lions club. Stop by and grab a turkey leg or baked potato. The South Plains Fair is open September 23 through October 1. Visit their website for times and ticket prices: southplainsfair.com.
Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal
Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
Pavement improvement project begins Tuesday on Mac Davis Lane & Ave. X
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Tuesday, September 27, Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement replacement on Mac Davis Lane and Avenue X in North Overton. The first phase of the contract will require Mac Davis Lane, from University Avenue through Avenue...
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
How Not to Behave While Dropping Your Kids Off at School in Lubbock
I found this story from a Lubbock mom and I just had to share it. I've become more and more patient with most drivers. I still don't believe that anyone gets up with the intention of ruining your day. The drivers have their own things going on and things happen. The people who need to be judged are actually the people who react poorly to these situations. These would be the people with "road rage," whether it's on the road, in a parking lot, or, in this case, a school drop-off zone.
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash occurred on 43rd Street and Boston Avenue [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
LP&L outage map – 2,000 out was false alarm
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said it was a false alarm when the outage map on its website said more than 2,000 homes or businesses lost power Friday morning. A spokesman for LP&L said there was work behind the scenes that triggered the public map to indicate an outage when in fact no […]
The first cold front of Fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of Fall. Right on schedule, the arrival of the first of two cold fronts which have been in our forecast. This front doesn’t bring much of a change. There is, however, the second cold front on the way. A few...
Traffic alert: Crash at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had minor injuries after a crash at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide road late Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in just after 5:00 p.m. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic backed up. Avoid the area.
