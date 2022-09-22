Read full article on original website
NFL sent warning to every team after Tom Brady broke two tablets on the sideline in Week 2
Every NFL team will pay for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's rage. The league reportedly sent memos to all 32 teams before Week 3, warning them about breaking tablets after Brady smashed two of them during a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, per Fox's Jay Glazer.
What the Vikings' plan to replace Harrison Smith says about Lewis Cine
The Vikings' first-round pick safety might not start in place of the injured Smith. Should they be concerned if he doesn't?
Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever
Even at 45 years old, quarterback Tom Brady is still experiencing firsts. He retired and then unretired 40 days later this offseason. He took a still-mysterious 11-day absence from the team in training camp, which he'd never done before. He's scheduled to take weekly veteran rest days on Wednesdays this year for the first time (though he didn't even take advantage of the plan this week, saying he felt good enough to practice).
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Falcons-Seahawks
The Atlanta Falcons will play at the Seattle Seahawks in a game featuring teams with new quarterbacks replacing longtime starters on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). Marcus Mariota replaced Matt Ryan, who left for Indianapolis after starting 14 seasons for the Falcons. Veteran backup Geno Smith takes over for Russell Wilson, who started for the Seahawks for 10 seasons before getting traded to Denver during the offseason.
Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's David Bakhtiari News
A lingering knee injury has plagued David Bakhtiari since the second half of the 2020 season. However, all signs point to the All-Pro left tackle returning to the field this Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Bakhtiari is expected to make his 2022 season debut this weekend against the...
Browns in good hands with Brissett while Watson suspended
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett's assignment is clear: keep the Browns competitive and in contention while Deshaun Watson's away. He's doing much more than that. During a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, Brissett, who has zero illusions about his role with Cleveland, effectively moved the offense with pin-point throws and picked up first downs with timely quarterback sneaks.
Bills rule out 4 defensive regulars against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be missing four defensive regulars — and potentially more — for their AFC East showdown at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson, tackle Ed Oliver — all starters — and backup tackle Jordan Phillips were ruled out from playing Friday. In the meantime, starting safety Jordan Poyer and tackle Tim Settle are among five players listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his...
Predictions: Lions-Vikings
The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 3 contest with the Minnesota Vikings.
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 3 Sports Betting Picks, Plus Two College Game Bets: Picks With Six
There are a lot of questions surrounding the NFL heading into Week 3. Will the… The post Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 3 Sports Betting Picks, Plus Two College Game Bets: Picks With Six appeared first on Outsider.
Rihanna headlining Super Bowl LVII halftime show
Global icon Rihanna will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVII, the musician and the NFL announced Sunday on Twitter. It will be the nine-time Grammy winner's first performance at the Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and broadcast by FOX. This will also be the first Super Bowl for FOX’s new lead broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
Is Michigan the 4th best team in the country right now? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew debates | Big Noon Kickoff
Are the Michigan Wolverines the 4th best team in the country right now? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew debates whether Oklahoma, Clemson, USC or Michigan is truly the 4th best college football team in the country, despite the rankings.
Bench Tribusky, go with Pickett says LeSean McCoy to Steelers | THE HERD
Co-Host of Speak and former NFL player LeSean Shady McCoy joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the latest news in the league. They start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Shady makes a case for Mike Tomlin to bench Mitch Trubisky and put Kenny Pickett on the field, especially after they've fallen to 1-2 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns. They also discuss the rise of Jalen Hurts, and what he expects from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Blake Corum and No. 4 Michigan outlast Maryland | Number One CFB Show
The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Maryland Terrapins in a tightly-contested Big Ten matchup. Blake Corum was the star of the game, rushing for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
2-0 Bills face unbeaten Dolphins on Craig's Undefeated Island | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton introduces a brand new reality show called Undefeated Island, featuring the NFL teams who have started the 2022 NFL season at 2-0. Out of the six of those teams, the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills will face each other in Week 3, inevitably ending the other's winning streak. Craig Carton decides alongside Greg Jennings, whether Josh Allen's Bills will prove to be too much for Tua's Dolphins.
