Hey, Thurston County, got fun plans for this weekend? No? Get some here

Support the arts

Olympia singer-songwriter Ethan Tucker will kick off TCMedia Presents The Studio A Concerts , a series of live music performances that will raise funds to support Thurston Community Media and showcase regional musicians. The concerts will be recorded with a studio audience at the media center, 440 Yauger Way SW, in Olympia. A pre-concert reception starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday and music begins at 7. Patrons may purchase a table for four for $180 or individual tickets for $45. Tickets are available at www.tcmedia.org or by calling 360-956-3100.

More of a theater fan? You can dine under an event canopy behind The State Theater starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, and eat dishes from Cascadia Grill and Sofie’s Scoops, all as part of Harlequin Productions’ Annual Gala and Season Announcement. There also will be musical entertainment and a silent auction. Inside the theater, attendees will get a preview of the theater’s 2023 season. A live auction also will occur. Tickets, which are $100, can be purchased online .

Celebrate the salmon

The 33rd annual Nisqually Watershed Festival is back, offering a free, family-friendly fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge. The festival celebrates the cultural history and environment of the watershed. The event includes interactive exhibits, exploratory nature trips and educational activities as well as a critter parade, art, music, science, and a salmon bake. There will be shuttles to the Nisqually Reach Nature Center to tour the Nisqually shore. Free parking and a shuttle to the festival will be available at Hawks Prairie Park & Ride, 2548 Hogum Bay Road. Find more information on the Nisqually River Council webpage .

Nicholas Stephenson, 11, of Olympia, peeks out from the mouth of Fin, a 25-foot fiberglass salmon on display at the 2016 Nisqually Watershed Festival. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

Live music

Catch a concert this weekend at New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. The Righteous Mothers , full of folksy fun and political commentary, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; tickets are $28, or $18 for those with low-income. Pianist Scott Cossu will team up with cellist Holly Reeves for some jazzy, bluesy fun at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; tickets are $22, or $15 for those with low income. Call 360-705-2819 for tickets and dinner reservations.

Classic rock more your thing? Then catch Portland’s Pigs on the Wing, a Pink Floyd tribute band, as they perform the entire 1973 Dark Side of the Moon album in honor of its 50th anniversary. A second set will feature other Pink Floyd classics. The music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia; doors open at 7 p.m. The band has a reputation for balancing a decidedly un-tribute like attitude towards the music with a deep understanding of the precision and importance of Pink Floyd’s music. Tickets are $25 in advance , $30 at the door.