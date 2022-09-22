ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama football reserve defensive lineman entering transfer portal

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
Braylen Ingraham’s future has become a bit more clear.

The Alabama football reserve defensive lineman is entering the transfer portal, he confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News. He had not been listed on the 2022 roster updated in July.

Ingraham said he is graduating this fall and is transferring out because he medically retired at Alabama and can’t play for UA anymore. He was a four-star prospect from St. Thomas Aquinas high school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the 2019 class.

Ingraham didn’t play in 2021 after appearing in two games for the Crimson Tide during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. His first game action came against Ole Miss in 2019 when he finished with one tackle. He also had three tackles vs. Western Carolina.

He saw 26 total snaps on defense over his career with the Crimson Tide, per Pro Football Focus.

Graduate transfers can enter the transfer portal at any time after graduating, the Division I council announced Wednesday. That opened the door for Ingraham. That's a modification on the initial ruling on Aug. 31 that athletes could enter the portal only during specific windows. The only deadlines that exist for postgraduate students to transfer are May 1 for fall and winter sports and July 1 for spring sports.

On the defensive line, veterans such as Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe have been leading the way this season. Each has the most snaps among defensive linemen for the Crimson Tide with 103 for Young and 88 for Eboigbe. Tim Smith has also received a fair amount of playing time with 57 snaps.

Young has tallied two tackles for loss and a half sack, both of which lead defensive linemen. He, Eboigbe and freshman nose tackle Jaheim Oatis each have one quarterback hit a piece.

Oatis, listed as a co-starter with DJ Dale at nose tackle, has had just slightly more playing time than Dale with 11 more snaps than the senior lineman.

