Marion County, IN

Amanda Blackburn shooting: Larry Jo Taylor guilty of murder

By Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
The man accused of pulling the trigger in the fatal shooting of Amanda Blackburn nearly seven years ago has been found guilty of murder, a significant step for the drawn-out court saga in the homicide case that made national news.

A Marion County judge on Thursday during a bench trial convicted Larry Jo Taylor. Taylor was charged alongside co-defendants Diano Gordon and Jalen Watson, who police say were involved in a string of home invasions on the city’s north side in November 2015 that ended in Blackburn’s death at her home. The 28-year-old, who was pregnant, died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Taylor guilty on multiple charges

The judge found Taylor guilty of multiple other charges, including burglary, theft, criminal confinement, carrying a handgun without a license. He was acquitted of a robbery charge.

Taylor's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14, according to online court records.

Gordon and Watson were both working with prosecutors against Taylor.

Blackburn’s killing drew national outcry. She and her husband, a pastor, moved to Indianapolis from North Carolina two years before. Her memorial service drew a crowd of more than 2,000 people.

Trial was delayed twice due to mistrials

Thursday’s decision also marks a near-conclusion in a long and winding courtroom case. Taylor’s trial was twice delayed due to the judge declaring mistrials when jurors informed others they were aware of the case.

"We are pleased with today’s verdict and that we are finally able to bring justice for Amanda and her family," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. "It has taken a tremendous amount of patience and grace to get to this moment.”

Watson is serving a 29-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2017 to two burglary felonies and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Gordon a year later pleaded guilty to two burglary charges and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com.

