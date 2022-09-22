Owners of Interim HealthCare Believe That Veterans Deserve the ‘Very Best in Compassionate & Comprehensive Care’

Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
opb.org
Supporters of Oregon bill to address unclaimed veterans remains will try again
Supporters of a bill that would help ensure veterans receive a proper burial say they’ll try again to get the measure approved in Salem. The bill would direct county governments to work with mortuaries to identify unclaimed remains of veterans and start the process to arrange for burial in a national cemetery. It comes several years after dozens of veterans’ remains were found in storage in a Roseburg mortuary.
klcc.org
Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point
At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
focushillsboro.com
To Reduce Hospital Overcrowding, Oregon Lawmakers Approve $40 Million In Emergency Financing
On Friday, lawmakers in Oregon gave their approval to more than $40 million in emergency financing to reduce the number of patients waiting in the state’s hospitals. The largest portion of the funds will be allocated to long-term care institutions, which are places where sick people who no longer require hospital care can go to recuperate. Due to a lack of available staff, those facilities are unable to take on any new patients, meaning that patients are forced to remain in hospitals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner campaigning for Oregon’s 5th District
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a small business owner, former city manager and school board member from Central Oregon, returned to Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her campaign.
philomathnews.com
Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap
Oregon’s housing shortage is worse today than it was before the start of the COVID pandemic, a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing to discuss ways of easing the statewide crunch. The shortage of affordable housing has a big impact: Oregon has one of the highest homeless...
Oregon recommends minimum ventilation levels in classrooms; Portland Public Schools says it will try
In a sweeping about-face, Oregon’s largest school district on Friday said it will “strive” to increase a key measure of air quality to minimum levels long-trumpeted by a wide swath of experts nationwide. Portland Public Schools’ announcement comes after an investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive in May found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chavez-DeRemer: Republican candidate fighting for 5th district
Lori Chavez-Deremer, businesswoman, former Mayor of Happy Valley and now the republican candidate running for the newly re-drawn 5th Congressional District in Oregon.
KTVZ
Returning Honor Flight of Central Oregon veterans greeted by crowd on ‘Welcome Home Day’
The latest Honor Flight of Central Oregon has officially touched down in Redmond after a four-day visit to Washington, D.C. Hundreds of people came to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Saturday to greet the veterans and welcome them home. VFW Post 4108 and American Legion Post 44 honor guard, Band of Brother flag lines, and Redmond High School JROTC were all there. The Ridgeview High School band played as the veterans walked in. At the end, each veteran got a handmade patriotic quilt made by the Central Oregon Quilting Guild.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon EQC Rejects The Request For Metolius River Designation While Voting To Expand The Clean Fuels Program
Friday saw the unanimous approval of a large extension of the Clean Fuels Program, which aids in lowering pollutants that contribute to climate change, by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission. Additionally, the commission rejected a request for the Metolius River in Oregon to be recognized as an Outstanding Resource Water...
ijpr.org
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty
For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether to maintain the moratorium of their predecessors, or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mybasin.com
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card
PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both...
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Of Oregon Demands For A New Tax Credit And Other Incentives For Semiconductors
On April 5, 2022, Governor Kate Brown signs the “Future Ready Oregon” workforce spending plan, a $200 million initiative, at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In order to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to boost Oregon’s semiconductor industry, Gov. Kate Brown is urging the Legislature to move swiftly the following year.
Readers respond: Johnson votes her own mind
As a Republican, I have always been an independent voter, but now I am 100% for Betsy Johnson. For some reason, as articles in the Oregonian over the recent years have caught my eye, I’ve noticed Betsy Johnson’s name dissenting on some legislative votes and her reasons why. I decided then she has a mind of her own and I liked that. If we never switch from Democrats, we will get more of the same. A recent poll placed Oregon’s governing performance quite near the bottom. Please don’t let that continue. Come on, on people – out state needs some backbone.
Where did Oregon’s hotel and restaurant workers go? Answers lie in state wage data
Oregon’s economy has recovered all the jobs it lost to the pandemic, bouncing back from record layoffs at a much faster pace than in prior recessions. But the comeback has been much slower in some industries — especially in the hospitality sector. Hotels, restaurants and bars still have...
Here are the 20 best large employers in Oregon and SW Washington: Top Workplaces 2022
Meet the top 20 large employers - those with 500 or more employees - selected as the winners of this year’s Top Workplaces competition in Oregon and southwest Washington. The winners were selected by Energage, the research partner of The Oregonian/OregonLive. Energage administered surveys on employee engagement and selected and ranked the winners based on their survey scores.
Oregon state lawmaker James Hieb will not face charges following county fair arrest
Republican State Representative James Hieb will not face charges for smoking at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds and a confrontation with deputies that landed him in jail.
Comments / 0