ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, General Plan Advisory Committee

Congratulations to all those from the Newport Beach Fire Department who were recognized at the 24th Annual Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, September 20:. Letters of commendations were awarded to lifeguards Jason Aigner and Carly Christian. Awards of merit went to Fire Engineer Erin Brown, Firefighter-paramedic Chad Duncan...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground on innovative Women’s Health Pavilion

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the groundbreaking of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Laguna Hills, aims to elevate the future of women’s healthcare and focus on women’s needs through all stages of their lives.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Irvine, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
localocnews.com

Junipero Serra’s Legacy: Indigenous Descendants, Southern California Community Members Reflect on Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Founder

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: I Choose Tom Miller for City Council

In this election, I am focused on supporting candidates who are ethical, transparent and have only the best interests of the city at heart. I have no interest in electing a Councilperson whose decisions are based on what is best for his political career. Voters decisively defeated Measure B in...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Education-First Approach Emphasized During City Council Discussion on E-Bike Safety Concerns

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Collection#Tax Bill#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Irvine Company#Edison Co#Edison Intl#Time Warner#Cox Communications Inc#Allergan Inc
localocnews.com

Riverside man pleads guilty to January 6 charges

A California man pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
RIVERSIDE, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development the first in state to receive professional accreditation

The City of Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development has been awarded accreditation by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), to become the only Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) in California, and one of 69 internationally. “This professional accreditation by the IEDC is a tremendous distinction for our City’s...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

City Council Candidate Q&A: Part 1

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
News Break
Politics
localocnews.com

Long Beach Airport airfield construction project schedule update

As you may know, Long Beach Airport (LGB) is in the midst of a major construction project to improve safety on the airfield. The reconstruction of Taxiway L, the primary taxiway for all departing commercial aircraft, began in January 2022 with an anticipated August 2022 completion date. Due to a nationwide shortage of concrete and asphalt, and other material supply chain issues, the construction completion date is now November 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Officers from the...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Countdown to Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes on October 1

Only one week left to get your tickets to the Pacific Wine & Food Classic that takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on October 1 at Newport Dunes. In the past, the Pacific Wine & Food Event has offered general admission and a handful of VIP tickets, but this year all tickets are VIP, and for good reason—the wines and cuisine are all elevated, and the VIP experience offers a more relaxed ambiance to all attendees.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island

Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

SoCalGas rep Emily Grant to chair $500,000 Anaheim Family YMCA 2022 “WE BUILD PEOPLE” Support Campaign

The Anaheim Family YMCA is gearing up for their most critical fundraising effort in recent history, the 2022 YMCA “WE BUILD PEOPLE” Annual Support Campaign. With a goal of raising $500,000 within an intense eight (8) week stretch of this fall – October 27 through December 13 – the YMCA Board of Directors turned to one of its brightest young stars to lead this monumentally important effort.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, September 26

UPDATE! Northbound (NB) I-405 Closures for the New I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. Crews will continue to construct the new I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. This work will require nightly NB I-405 closures between the NB I-405 off-ramp to South Coast Drive and the NB I-405 on-ramp from Fairview. The NB I-405...
WESTMINSTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy