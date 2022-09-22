Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, General Plan Advisory Committee
Congratulations to all those from the Newport Beach Fire Department who were recognized at the 24th Annual Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, September 20:. Letters of commendations were awarded to lifeguards Jason Aigner and Carly Christian. Awards of merit went to Fire Engineer Erin Brown, Firefighter-paramedic Chad Duncan...
localocnews.com
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
localocnews.com
City of Newport Beach Issues Statement on Proposed Dredging Project and In-Harbor Sediment Plan
The California Coastal Commission is preparing to consider permitting plans for an important Newport Harbor dredging project. The City of Newport Beach has issued a statement about the critical need for this project and the rigorous environmental analysis that supports the proposal. Dredging Newport Harbor is critical to maintain safe...
localocnews.com
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground on innovative Women’s Health Pavilion
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the groundbreaking of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Laguna Hills, aims to elevate the future of women’s healthcare and focus on women’s needs through all stages of their lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 26, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 26, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10...
localocnews.com
Junipero Serra’s Legacy: Indigenous Descendants, Southern California Community Members Reflect on Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Founder
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: I Choose Tom Miller for City Council
In this election, I am focused on supporting candidates who are ethical, transparent and have only the best interests of the city at heart. I have no interest in electing a Councilperson whose decisions are based on what is best for his political career. Voters decisively defeated Measure B in...
localocnews.com
Education-First Approach Emphasized During City Council Discussion on E-Bike Safety Concerns
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Riverside man pleads guilty to January 6 charges
A California man pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
localocnews.com
Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development the first in state to receive professional accreditation
The City of Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development has been awarded accreditation by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), to become the only Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) in California, and one of 69 internationally. “This professional accreditation by the IEDC is a tremendous distinction for our City’s...
localocnews.com
City Council Candidate Q&A: Part 1
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
County mental health boards to be required to include veterans or veteran advocates
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen is proud to announce that Assembly Bill 738 has been signed by the Governor. AB 738 ensures that veterans will have a seat at the table and are part of the conversation on mental health and wellness. “We owe it to those who we’ve asked to serve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Long Beach Airport airfield construction project schedule update
As you may know, Long Beach Airport (LGB) is in the midst of a major construction project to improve safety on the airfield. The reconstruction of Taxiway L, the primary taxiway for all departing commercial aircraft, began in January 2022 with an anticipated August 2022 completion date. Due to a nationwide shortage of concrete and asphalt, and other material supply chain issues, the construction completion date is now November 2022.
localocnews.com
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Officers from the...
localocnews.com
Countdown to Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes on October 1
Only one week left to get your tickets to the Pacific Wine & Food Classic that takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on October 1 at Newport Dunes. In the past, the Pacific Wine & Food Event has offered general admission and a handful of VIP tickets, but this year all tickets are VIP, and for good reason—the wines and cuisine are all elevated, and the VIP experience offers a more relaxed ambiance to all attendees.
localocnews.com
Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island
Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
localocnews.com
Susan G. Komen Orange County ‘More Than Pink’ Walk Returns to Fashion Island Sunday, Sept. 25
Pink will be the color of the day this Sunday when thousands of Orange County resident descend on Fashion Island for the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” Walk OC to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients in the community who are in need of direct patient services such as patient navigation and screening and diagnostics.
localocnews.com
Lakewood to hold Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Expo on Sept. 24
Enjoy lots of family-friendly fun and learn valuable information at the City of Lakewood’s annual Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Expo to be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot at Del Amo and Clark. This free event is...
localocnews.com
SoCalGas rep Emily Grant to chair $500,000 Anaheim Family YMCA 2022 “WE BUILD PEOPLE” Support Campaign
The Anaheim Family YMCA is gearing up for their most critical fundraising effort in recent history, the 2022 YMCA “WE BUILD PEOPLE” Annual Support Campaign. With a goal of raising $500,000 within an intense eight (8) week stretch of this fall – October 27 through December 13 – the YMCA Board of Directors turned to one of its brightest young stars to lead this monumentally important effort.
localocnews.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, September 26
UPDATE! Northbound (NB) I-405 Closures for the New I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. Crews will continue to construct the new I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. This work will require nightly NB I-405 closures between the NB I-405 off-ramp to South Coast Drive and the NB I-405 on-ramp from Fairview. The NB I-405...
Comments / 0