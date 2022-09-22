Read full article on original website
PBR bull riding today is Thunder Ridge’s first-ever event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first event ever hosted by the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena begins today. The PBR Team Series has arrived in Ridgedale. One of the nation’s premier bull-riding organizations will bring the Missouri Thunder Days bull-riding team to the newly built Bass Pro Shops arena south of Springfield. “What’s gone on in […]
Halftime “Encouragement” Turns Tigers Around in Win at Willard
Republic overcame a sluggish first half at Willard, scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half to win 49–22 Friday night on the road. Gunner Ellison rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and he also added an interception in the second half. Republic out-gained Willard 478 yards to 233.
Parking for Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge explained
Bass Pro Shops and Thunder Ridge Nature Arena are clarifying some information about parking for the Garth Brooks concerts scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct, 1 and Oct. 2.
Area marching bands compete at Pride of the Ozarks
Marching bands from all over the area competed at the Pride of the Ozarks marching festival in Ozark on Saturday. Click the links below for full photo galleries of each of the area’s bands that competed.
Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front
Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday
(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
Weekend fall festivals! 5+ weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster and the voice of Missouri State University athletics Art Hains is hospitalized with a new diagnosis. Hains fell ill last week. Friends close to Hains say doctors diagnosed him with complications from the West Nile Virus. Mosquitos transmit the virus. Friends say he will likely move to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment.
Getaway Golf hosts fundraiser for Progress co-owner
A Springfield businessperson is using his miniature golf venture to help a friend and restaurant owner in town. All proceeds tomorrow at Getaway Golf, 3833 E. Sunshine St., will go to Progress co-owner Daniel Ernce, who recently was diagnosed with cancer, according to a Facebook post from the mini golf business. John Reinart opened travel destination-themed Getaway Golf in 2017, and Ernce and business partners launched Farmers Park restaurant Progress in 2018, according to past reporting.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
Fall festivities around Springfield, MO
Click the event title to get more details. Shannon Cay Bowers strives to be a leader in her community with creative solutions and an open heart. She obtained her degree in Broadcast Journalism from Missouri State University and currently balances her duties at the Springfield Daily Citizen with her role as a documentary filmmaker with Carbon Trace Productions. Shannon adores spending time in a crowd and coming home to her partner, two dogs, and four cats. More by Shannon Bowers.
New state park opens this week in southwest Missouri
A new Missouri state park is set to open Friday in Douglas County. Bryant Creek State Park will feature trails, an overlook and camping.
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
Steam-O-Rama returns for possible final whistle
The Ozark Steam Engine Association (OSEA) held Steam-O-Rama, their 60th annual steam engine show at the Steam-o-Rama grounds in Republic from Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The well-known draw featured tractor pulls, various craft and food vendors, demonstrations of the use of farming equipment from the early 20th century and more. About 200 tractors and steam engines, many over 100 years old, were also on display during the event. This year may very well be the final year that Steam-O-Rama will be held in Republic, as the OSEA plans to move the event to a new location, south of Halltown, as soon as next year.
Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
Come To The Harvest Festival In Branson
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. New Pumpkin Paths, Thousands of Pumpkins, and Dozens of Crafters announced. In 2022, Silver Dollar City‘s acclaimed Harvest Festival will return brighter than ever, with over 15,000 pumpkins, larger-than-life sculptures, and the new Foggy Hollow lighted pathway. The half-million-dollar “pumpkin” expansion adds to the Harvest Festival featuring Crafts and Pumpkins In The City, which runs September 21-October 29, 2022, as part of Silver Dollar City’s Biggest Entertainment Year Ever.
14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishing
Lake Taneycomo as seen from an observation point on Route 165. The dam in the background impounds Table Rock Lake.Elkman at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Missouri ranked ninth unhappiest state in U.S.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to a new study, Missouri is the ninth-most unhappy state in the nation. The study comes from WalletHub, which measured several quality-of-life indicators to rank each state in terms of happiness. Those indicators were: Emotional & Physical Well-Being. Work Environment. Community & Environment. Missouri took 40th place for the best state […]
