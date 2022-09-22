Read full article on original website
New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
Menlo Balance switches up messaging, calls Measure V a 'pro-teacher' ballot initiative as election approaches
Nicole Chessari and Tim Yaeger, co-founders of Menlo Balance, are changing up their campaigning in order to fight what they see as misconceptions surrounding Measure V. Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density. If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a vote on a regularly scheduled election. Proponents of the ballot measure say that this will give residents a voice in what happens to their neighborhoods, as opposed to letting the City Council make decisions. Opponents warn it will block future development, particularly of low-income housing.
mediafeed.org
Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?
The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
County supervisor urges state investigate public closure of therapy pool
Supervisor David Canepa has raised questions about Sutter Health's use of federal stimulus funding. As residents continue to push for the public reopening of a therapeutic pool, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa has requested that the state investigate Sutter Health's use of federal stimulus funding. In a letter submitted...
The push for free community college gets a major showing, as hundreds call on Newsom to sign Becker's SB 893
The bill would enable the district to waive or reduce enrollment fees and expand scholarship programs. While many of his peers played after school sports or prepared for college applications, Anthony Leon Chumpitazi and his mother were moving from apartment to apartment, barely making ends meet off his mother's meager salary.
rwcpulse.com
'Pod house' found in violation of several city building codes
A Palo Alto home that's been touted as a model for affordable shared housing because it's been renovated with 14 small sleeping "pods" has been cited for multiple code violations, according to city of Palo Alto documents. The home, located on Ramona Street in the St. Claire Gardens neighborhood and...
everythingsouthcity.com
The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program is Hosting a Drop-Off Event
From the South San Francisco Scavenger Company (SSFSC) and Blue Line Transfer Facebook Page. The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program is hosting a drop-off event in South San Francisco on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 9:00am-12:00pm. Accepted items include cleaning products; fertilizers and garden chemicals; pesticides, herbicides and rodenticides; solvents; flammable liquids; fluorescent lights (compact and tubes), paint thinner, acids/bases, aerosol cans, and automotive supplies (car batteries, motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze, brake fluid). All waste collected is reused, recycled, or stabilized for proper disposal to achieve zero waste and prevent any items from going to the landfill and contaminating our water and soil. No electronic, radioactive, explosive, or medical waste is accepted. This event is open to all who live in San Mateo County.
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
Palo Alto's Magical Bridge Playground temporarily closed for repairs, upgrades
Renovations will include a new 'magic map' for low and no vision visitors. Closed until Oct. 15, the Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto is undergoing renovations that will include much-needed repair work to its existing structures while ushering in a new feature that will help with accessibility for visitors who are blind or have limited vision.
Fourteen people died on San Jose streets — in one month
Santa Clara County might see another record breaking year in homeless deaths, with 14 people dying on the streets in September alone. As of Friday, 167 unhoused people have died in Santa Clara County this year—roughly 73% of them died in San Jose, according to county’s data. The number is following an alarming trend the region has seen in the last decade.
Atherton housing plan includes new housing at Menlo College. That won't happen unless the school raises $20 million
Menlo College, like many schools on the Peninsula, could use more housing for its faculty and staff, but without millions of dollars in extra funds, that's not going to happen, said Menlo College President Steve Weiner. The town of Atherton is including some 40 units of new housing at the...
New Menlo College residence hall opens its doors to students
Although a little behind schedule, students began to move into a new, $20 million residence hall on the Menlo College campus on Friday, Sept. 16. The dorms, dubbed John Arrillaga Residence Hall, is the Atherton private college's first new building at the 1000 El Camino Real campus in more than 45 years. School officials, who previously said the project was funded by anonymous donors, are now acknowledging Arrillaga helped fund it. The three-story, 57,267-square-foot hall joins the list of many buildings in the area named after late philanthropist John Arrillaga.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
cupertinotoday.com
Santa Clara’s Electrification Rules Now In Effect
Santa Clara’s Reach Codes are now in effect across the city. The City’s new building and transportation requirements surpass California regulations, further accelerating climate action strategies to achieve carbon emissions reductions. The new requirements restrict the use of natural gas and mandate that all new buildings run off electricity as their primary energy source, including electric cooking and space and water heating, with some exceptions. They also require that all new buildings include electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
Three Ravenswood candidates running as a slate
Three Ravenswood City School District governing board candidates are running as a slate called "Ready Set Ravenswood" this fall. Current trustees Mele Latu and Tamara Sobomehin are joining former candidate Laura Nuñez as a slate in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, according to a campaign committee filing from Aug. 12. The trio is endorsed by the Ravenswood Teachers Association and San Mateo County Latinx Democratic Club and running to bring their shared experience in the community to the board, according to their website. There are three open spots on the board this fall.
Kirker Pass Road could receive partial name change after some Concord residents object
Contra Costa County will continue its effort to rename part of Kirker Pass Road, but only in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Pittsburg, county officials said Tuesday. The county’s Board of Supervisors has sought since February to rename the winding road that connects Concord and Pittsburg...
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
A tax revolt in San Francisco? (Opinion)
Citizen tax revolts have been waged throughout American history. Indeed, the genesis of the United States was a dispute with Great Britain over taxes. The issue came to a head when colonists in Massachusetts dressed as Native Americans and dumped English tea into Boston Harbor. Literally, the original Tea Party.
indiacurrents.com
Two Bay Area Chefs Are Elevating Indian Food And Bevvies To New Heights
If you live in the Bay Area, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to Indian food. We have so many niche Indian restaurants, helmed by a generation of young chefs eager to showcase their heritage, proudly serving native foods from various regions. Most people concede that Indian cuisine...
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
TheAlmanac
