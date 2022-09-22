Read full article on original website
Vikki Hatfield Szatkowski
3d ago
Yakima wa is a scary place if you meet up with the wrong people. I lost my son there. he was murdered. I'm so glad I sold my home and got out of there. it looks so nice but once you live there you can see it for what it really is. gang infested and out of control. I pray for all the cops and the people who live there. 🙏 💯 🙌 ❤️
3d ago
Yeah, yakima sucks. it's not a good area for anybody. No matter what your race or gender. Get out if you possibly can.
