Yakima County, WA

Vikki Hatfield Szatkowski
3d ago

Yakima wa is a scary place if you meet up with the wrong people. I lost my son there. he was murdered. I'm so glad I sold my home and got out of there. it looks so nice but once you live there you can see it for what it really is. gang infested and out of control. I pray for all the cops and the people who live there. 🙏 💯 🙌 ❤️

3d ago

Yeah, yakima sucks. it's not a good area for anybody. No matter what your race or gender. Get out if you possibly can.

Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Wapato officer-involved shooting suspect named

WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima County Coroner has confirmed the identity of the person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wapato on September, 23. According to the Coroner's office Amado Ramos was the suspect who died in the shooting after ramming a Yakima County Sheriff's car, fleeing the scene, crashing, and trying to run into a cornfield.
WAPATO, WA
107.3 KFFM

Day 13 as Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy

He's still missing. Friday marks day 13 since 4-year-old Lucian of Yakima was reported missing from Sarge Hubbard Park. Even though the massive search was scaled back last week local authorities like Yakima Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are still involved. The search is now being handled by the family, friends and other volunteers who are searching for any sign of the boy.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair

If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
YAKIMA, WA
