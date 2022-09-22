Read full article on original website
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Officers from the...
The SAPD is on the hunt for several catalytic converter thieves
On August 2, 2022, at approximately 4:52AM, two vehicles parked in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue. Several males in hooded sweaters exited both vehicles and all assisted in removing a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. One of the vehicles appears to have a white and grey...
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, September 26
UPDATE! Northbound (NB) I-405 Closures for the New I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. Crews will continue to construct the new I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. This work will require nightly NB I-405 closures between the NB I-405 off-ramp to South Coast Drive and the NB I-405 on-ramp from Fairview. The NB I-405...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, General Plan Advisory Committee
Congratulations to all those from the Newport Beach Fire Department who were recognized at the 24th Annual Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, September 20:. Letters of commendations were awarded to lifeguards Jason Aigner and Carly Christian. Awards of merit went to Fire Engineer Erin Brown, Firefighter-paramedic Chad Duncan...
Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island
Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
Education-First Approach Emphasized During City Council Discussion on E-Bike Safety Concerns
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
The SAPD issued 73 street racing citations last weekend
The SAPD as part of STEARRD (Strategic Traffic Enforcement Against Racing & Reckless Driving) & in partnership with other local law enforcement agencies, continuously conduct street-racing enforcement. This past weekend resulted in: 73 citations, 4 impounds and 3 arrests for reckless driving. If you like driving your car fast there...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 26, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 26, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10...
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting for Sept. 27
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, September 27. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68233/72. A special meeting will begin at 4 p.m. with one agenda item:. A resolution to address fractional homeownership. The Council will consider a resolution to...
Susan G. Komen Orange County ‘More Than Pink’ Walk Returns to Fashion Island Sunday, Sept. 25
Pink will be the color of the day this Sunday when thousands of Orange County resident descend on Fashion Island for the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” Walk OC to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients in the community who are in need of direct patient services such as patient navigation and screening and diagnostics.
Long Beach Airport airfield construction project schedule update
As you may know, Long Beach Airport (LGB) is in the midst of a major construction project to improve safety on the airfield. The reconstruction of Taxiway L, the primary taxiway for all departing commercial aircraft, began in January 2022 with an anticipated August 2022 completion date. Due to a nationwide shortage of concrete and asphalt, and other material supply chain issues, the construction completion date is now November 2022.
City of Newport Beach Issues Statement on Proposed Dredging Project and In-Harbor Sediment Plan
The California Coastal Commission is preparing to consider permitting plans for an important Newport Harbor dredging project. The City of Newport Beach has issued a statement about the critical need for this project and the rigorous environmental analysis that supports the proposal. Dredging Newport Harbor is critical to maintain safe...
Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1
Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Excessive heat warning in effect from September 26 at 10 a.m. through September 28 at 8 p.m. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and...
Junipero Serra’s Legacy: Indigenous Descendants, Southern California Community Members Reflect on Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Founder
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Doing good leaves little room for evil
Romans 12:21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. I was out at a local coffee shop. The parking lot was fairly full. As a spot opened up, two cars both seemed to go for it. I could not tell who was first, but it appeared both felt they had claimed the open spot. There was jockeying for the spot with slight lurches of their cars. Then the honking started. Then the yelling. Neither would back down. The name calling and horrible nasty language started up. It was quite a scene. Well, as this battle of words was going on, another spot opened up, and a third car just moved in, parked, and went in to get their beverage. It does not take much for things to escalate these days and bring out the not-so-nice, and sometimes even evil-like, side of people. One person makes a snide comment only to be returned with an even nastier comment.
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen continues tradition of honoring California’s surfing heritage
September 20 is California Surfing Day! First observed on September 20, 2018, California Surfing Day was established by Senator Janet Nguyen’s SCR 122 and was again recognized by now Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s ACR 116. The annual celebration of California Surfing Day brings together California’s surfers to unify around...
Countdown to Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes on October 1
Only one week left to get your tickets to the Pacific Wine & Food Classic that takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on October 1 at Newport Dunes. In the past, the Pacific Wine & Food Event has offered general admission and a handful of VIP tickets, but this year all tickets are VIP, and for good reason—the wines and cuisine are all elevated, and the VIP experience offers a more relaxed ambiance to all attendees.
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground on innovative Women’s Health Pavilion
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the groundbreaking of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Laguna Hills, aims to elevate the future of women’s healthcare and focus on women’s needs through all stages of their lives.
Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development the first in state to receive professional accreditation
The City of Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development has been awarded accreditation by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), to become the only Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) in California, and one of 69 internationally. “This professional accreditation by the IEDC is a tremendous distinction for our City’s...
Canyon vs. Brea Olinda among the key Friday night county football match-ups
Canyon (white jerseys) won the toss against Brea Olinda for Friday night’s game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon and Brea Olinda, two high-flying football teams are meeting Friday night during homecoming at Brea Olinda. Canyon is 4-0 and Brea Olinda is 3-1. Also on Friday...
