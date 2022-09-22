ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Officers from the...
SANTA ANA, CA
The SAPD is on the hunt for several catalytic converter thieves

On August 2, 2022, at approximately 4:52AM, two vehicles parked in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue. Several males in hooded sweaters exited both vehicles and all assisted in removing a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. One of the vehicles appears to have a white and grey...
SANTA ANA, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, September 26

UPDATE! Northbound (NB) I-405 Closures for the New I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. Crews will continue to construct the new I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. This work will require nightly NB I-405 closures between the NB I-405 off-ramp to South Coast Drive and the NB I-405 on-ramp from Fairview. The NB I-405...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, General Plan Advisory Committee

Congratulations to all those from the Newport Beach Fire Department who were recognized at the 24th Annual Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, September 20:. Letters of commendations were awarded to lifeguards Jason Aigner and Carly Christian. Awards of merit went to Fire Engineer Erin Brown, Firefighter-paramedic Chad Duncan...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island

Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Education-First Approach Emphasized During City Council Discussion on E-Bike Safety Concerns

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
The SAPD issued 73 street racing citations last weekend

The SAPD as part of STEARRD (Strategic Traffic Enforcement Against Racing & Reckless Driving) & in partnership with other local law enforcement agencies, continuously conduct street-racing enforcement. This past weekend resulted in: 73 citations, 4 impounds and 3 arrests for reckless driving. If you like driving your car fast there...
IRWINDALE, CA
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting for Sept. 27

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, September 27. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68233/72. A special meeting will begin at 4 p.m. with one agenda item:. A resolution to address fractional homeownership. The Council will consider a resolution to...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Long Beach Airport airfield construction project schedule update

As you may know, Long Beach Airport (LGB) is in the midst of a major construction project to improve safety on the airfield. The reconstruction of Taxiway L, the primary taxiway for all departing commercial aircraft, began in January 2022 with an anticipated August 2022 completion date. Due to a nationwide shortage of concrete and asphalt, and other material supply chain issues, the construction completion date is now November 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1

Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Excessive heat warning in effect from September 26 at 10 a.m. through September 28 at 8 p.m. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and...
ENVIRONMENT
Junipero Serra’s Legacy: Indigenous Descendants, Southern California Community Members Reflect on Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Founder

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Doing good leaves little room for evil

Romans 12:21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. I was out at a local coffee shop. The parking lot was fairly full. As a spot opened up, two cars both seemed to go for it. I could not tell who was first, but it appeared both felt they had claimed the open spot. There was jockeying for the spot with slight lurches of their cars. Then the honking started. Then the yelling. Neither would back down. The name calling and horrible nasty language started up. It was quite a scene. Well, as this battle of words was going on, another spot opened up, and a third car just moved in, parked, and went in to get their beverage. It does not take much for things to escalate these days and bring out the not-so-nice, and sometimes even evil-like, side of people. One person makes a snide comment only to be returned with an even nastier comment.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Countdown to Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes on October 1

Only one week left to get your tickets to the Pacific Wine & Food Classic that takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on October 1 at Newport Dunes. In the past, the Pacific Wine & Food Event has offered general admission and a handful of VIP tickets, but this year all tickets are VIP, and for good reason—the wines and cuisine are all elevated, and the VIP experience offers a more relaxed ambiance to all attendees.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground on innovative Women’s Health Pavilion

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the groundbreaking of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Laguna Hills, aims to elevate the future of women’s healthcare and focus on women’s needs through all stages of their lives.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development the first in state to receive professional accreditation

The City of Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development has been awarded accreditation by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), to become the only Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) in California, and one of 69 internationally. “This professional accreditation by the IEDC is a tremendous distinction for our City’s...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Canyon vs. Brea Olinda among the key Friday night county football match-ups

Canyon (white jerseys) won the toss against Brea Olinda for Friday night’s game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon and Brea Olinda, two high-flying football teams are meeting Friday night during homecoming at Brea Olinda. Canyon is 4-0 and Brea Olinda is 3-1. Also on Friday...
BREA, CA

